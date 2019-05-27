Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World’s Coolest Flower Festivals

With gardening season finally here, finding the perfect flower is on everyone’s radar. But what about combining your love of blooms with your love of travel? Flowers have always played an integral role in our South Asian culture from romantic Bollywood gestures to wedding garlands, they are one of nature’s more beautiful little touches. They have the ability to make anywhere look enchanting and welcoming but some festivals take flower power to the next level. It’s time to take a fragrant tour of the world’s coolest flower festivals.

International flower fave – the tulip is popular just about anywhere you go. The delicate and chic flowers are celebrated in festivals all over from Canada to Turkey to India. The city of Srinagar, in the Kashmir region of India, comes to life every April with the Tulip Festival. Home of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, this festival is settled in between the Dal Lake and at the foot of the Zabarwan mountain range, giving this festival and even more picturesque view.

This festival takes place every other year over a weekend in August (the next one will be 2020) so it will take some organization to get to but it’s one of the most stunning sites. Volunteers spend endless hours sketching and then crafting a huge on the ground mural made solely of flowers. The floral tapestry celebrates big milestones in Belgian history. Each festival the pattern varies but always consists of fresh bright blooms that bring the Brussels Grand Palace alive. Tourists flock from all over and hurry to the highest point at the Brussels Town Hall to get a overheard view and it is more than worth it.

This festival really brings flowers alive and gives them a literal character. Thousands of blooms are intricately woven into parade floats that shimmy down the streets. The floats and paraders majestically make their way down the streets of the town of Laredo in Cantabria, in late August. Translated to “Battle of the Flowers” onlookers can help themselves to baskets of flowers to be tossed at the paraders, while paraders have fancy racquets to bay the flowers back at the onlookers.

Recognized all over the world, cherry blossom festivals are marking the arrival of spring. In Japan, the cherry blood festivals or Hanami in Japanese are an ancient tradition and go back centuries. The Japanese cherry tree or Sakura can be found throughout the country. The tradition of looking at the trees go back 1,000 years to the time of the aristocrats who would look at the trees and write poetry; today people flock to the trees to enjoy a lovely stroll, a picnic with loved ones or just to enjoy the sights. Residents and tourists alike can find cherry blossom festivals all over Japan and now all over the world.

The Floriade in Canberra, Australia is one of the most colourful flower festivals. Fun for the whole family, including pets, pack up everyone for a stroll through the Floriade at the Commonwealth Park in Canberra. Free entry and accessible paths makes enjoying this flower festival easy for all. However, there’s more than just floral fun at this festival, there’s lots more to do and see like musical performances, things to eat, workshops, rides, artisan stalls,,and much more.

Sometimes it pays to stop and smell the roses especially as part of your travel plans!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.travelmagazine.net