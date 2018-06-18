Game On! June’s Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers

Get your tech-savvy sizzle on with some really cool gadgets that are coming out this month! And wait for it … June’s tech releases includes a must-have device for serious gamers!

Razer Blade Laptop

Price: $1899-$2599

Features: This brand new gaming laptop will have 5 models that will all share the 15.6” size. These laptops are designed for gaming, so the sleek and thin design is very impressive for a gaming laptop. The laptop has all the classic features needed, like 3 USB ports, an HDMI port and a miniDisplayPort. In addition, the tech experts at Tech Radar have identified that the GTX 1070 GPU makes the performance of these laptops smooth and comfortable.

Moto G6

Price: $ 249.99

Features: This phone and the Moto G6 Play will be released in India this month. The smartphone has a screen size of 5.7 inches. Memory capabilities include 3-4GB RAM and 32-64GB of storage with additional microSD availability. The smartphones are also powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor. Plus, there is also a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. The battery provides 3000mAh of power.

Lenovo Z5

Price: $220

Features: The phone comes with a screen size of 6.20” and a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2246 pixels. Memory capabilities include 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and an additional 256GB of storage with the use of a microSD card. There is a 16MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera. The battery provides 3300mAh in power.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Star

Price: $470

Features: The phone has a 6.28” touchscreen with a resolution of 1880 pixels by 2220 pixels. Memory capabilities include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and then an additional 256GB storage via mircoSD card. There is a 16MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The battery size is 3700mAh.

Legion Y530

Price: $930-1230

Features: This Lenovo gaming laptop comes equipped with a screen size of 15.6” and a resolution of 1080p. The laptop weighs a light 5.1 lbs and is extremely thin at 0.94 inches. This laptop improves on the features of previous Lenovo gaming laptops with additional vents to keep the laptop cool. The CPU options are the powerful The Intel Core i5-8300H and the Core i7-8750H. Memory options include 32GB RAM, 512GB storage and the choice of another 2TB in hard drive storage.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.androidpolice.com