Culture & Lifestyle / Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!

Culture & Lifestyle Dec 10, 2018

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

Get these tech gadgets and have the hottest stocking stuffers for the holidays! So get in the festive spirit with these awesome December tech gadgets! 

 

Amazon  Fire HD 10

Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets
Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets: Amazon Fire HD. Photo Credit: www.PCMag.com

Price: $199.99 CAD

Features: This is Amazon’s largest tablet and it has a full HD 1080p display with over 2 million pixels. The tablet runs on a quad-core processor and has up to 1.8 GHz and 2GB of RAM. Storage options include 32GB and 64GB, plus an additional 256GB via microSD. The tablet’s battery provides 10 hours of battery life. Therefore, you can use the tablet to watch all of your shows via Prime video.

 

Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet 10.1

Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets
Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets: Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet 10.1. Photo Credit: www.theverge.com

Price: $130 USD

Features: Barnes & Noble has just introduced a new Nook tablet. In comparison to previous models, it has the biggest display. Plus it is quite versatile and can be used for reading, taking pictures and sending emails. The tablet also comes with 32GB of storage.

 

 

Fitbit Blaze

Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets
Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets: Fitbit Blaze. Photo Credit: www.fitbit.com

Price: $199 USD

Features: The latest Fitbit release is definitely a great stocking stuffer for the health conscious and those looking to start their fitness New Year’s fitness resolutions a little early. This Fitbit is very similar to previous models like the Fitbit Alta, but it has one major difference. The Fitbit Blaze is waterproof up to 33ft. Therefore, you can finally swim and shower with your Fitbit! The Fitbit also includes all other features that previous models had, like Bluetooth, clock, sleep monitoring, floors climbed, calories burned, heart rate and steps tracking.

 

Lenovo Z5s

Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets
Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets: Lenovo Z5s.  Photo Credit: www.techlector.com

Price: TBD

Features: This highly anticipated phone comes with a screen size of 6.3” and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone runs on a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636. Memory capabilities include 6GB RAM and 64-128GB in storage, plus up to 256GB via microSD. The phone also includes a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Battery capabilities include a 3210 mAh battery that has the fast charging option.

 

Huawei Nova 4

GetIn The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets
Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets: Huawei Nova 4. Photo Credit: www.gizmochina.com

Price: tbd

Features:  The phone is expected to include a 7nm Kirin 980 processor. Memory capabilities are expected to be 6GB of RAM plus an additional 128GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to have dual cameras.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.digitaltrends.com

 

 

 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...

COMMENTS

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!

2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!

Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze

ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event

Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya

Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event

Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada

Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event

Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!

See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!

ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced

Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Culture & Lifestyle
About To Pop Wall Banner. Photo Credit: Indigo

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!

Trending

Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Beauty & Grooming

Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
Fashion & Style

Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
Health & Wellness

Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
Fashion & Style

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!