Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
Culture & Lifestyle Dec 10, 2018
Get these tech gadgets and have the hottest stocking stuffers for the holidays! So get in the festive spirit with these awesome December tech gadgets!
Price: $199.99 CAD
Features: This is Amazon’s largest tablet and it has a full HD 1080p display with over 2 million pixels. The tablet runs on a quad-core processor and has up to 1.8 GHz and 2GB of RAM. Storage options include 32GB and 64GB, plus an additional 256GB via microSD. The tablet’s battery provides 10 hours of battery life. Therefore, you can use the tablet to watch all of your shows via Prime video.
Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet 10.1
Price: $130 USD
Features: Barnes & Noble has just introduced a new Nook tablet. In comparison to previous models, it has the biggest display. Plus it is quite versatile and can be used for reading, taking pictures and sending emails. The tablet also comes with 32GB of storage.
Price: $199 USD
Features: The latest Fitbit release is definitely a great stocking stuffer for the health conscious and those looking to start their fitness New Year’s fitness resolutions a little early. This Fitbit is very similar to previous models like the Fitbit Alta, but it has one major difference. The Fitbit Blaze is waterproof up to 33ft. Therefore, you can finally swim and shower with your Fitbit! The Fitbit also includes all other features that previous models had, like Bluetooth, clock, sleep monitoring, floors climbed, calories burned, heart rate and steps tracking.
Price: TBD
Features: This highly anticipated phone comes with a screen size of 6.3” and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone runs on a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636. Memory capabilities include 6GB RAM and 64-128GB in storage, plus up to 256GB via microSD. The phone also includes a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Battery capabilities include a 3210 mAh battery that has the fast charging option.
Price: tbd
Features: The phone is expected to include a 7nm Kirin 980 processor. Memory capabilities are expected to be 6GB of RAM plus an additional 128GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to have dual cameras.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.digitaltrends.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!