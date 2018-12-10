Get these tech gadgets and have the hottest stocking stuffers for the holidays! So get in the festive spirit with these awesome December tech gadgets!

Amazon Fire HD 10

Price: $199.99 CAD

Features: This is Amazon’s largest tablet and it has a full HD 1080p display with over 2 million pixels. The tablet runs on a quad-core processor and has up to 1.8 GHz and 2GB of RAM. Storage options include 32GB and 64GB, plus an additional 256GB via microSD. The tablet’s battery provides 10 hours of battery life. Therefore, you can use the tablet to watch all of your shows via Prime video.

Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet 10.1

Price: $130 USD

Features: Barnes & Noble has just introduced a new Nook tablet. In comparison to previous models, it has the biggest display. Plus it is quite versatile and can be used for reading, taking pictures and sending emails. The tablet also comes with 32GB of storage.

Fitbit Blaze

Price: $199 USD

Features: The latest Fitbit release is definitely a great stocking stuffer for the health conscious and those looking to start their fitness New Year’s fitness resolutions a little early. This Fitbit is very similar to previous models like the Fitbit Alta, but it has one major difference. The Fitbit Blaze is waterproof up to 33ft. Therefore, you can finally swim and shower with your Fitbit! The Fitbit also includes all other features that previous models had, like Bluetooth, clock, sleep monitoring, floors climbed, calories burned, heart rate and steps tracking.

Lenovo Z5s

Price: TBD

Features: This highly anticipated phone comes with a screen size of 6.3” and a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone runs on a Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636. Memory capabilities include 6GB RAM and 64-128GB in storage, plus up to 256GB via microSD. The phone also includes a 16MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera. Battery capabilities include a 3210 mAh battery that has the fast charging option.

Huawei Nova 4

Price: tbd

Features: The phone is expected to include a 7nm Kirin 980 processor. Memory capabilities are expected to be 6GB of RAM plus an additional 128GB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to have dual cameras.

