If you live in the neutral zone much like I do, pale eggshell tones, tans, and soft colours, are the calm colours of home but not of Holi. Get your home ready for the Holi-Day with these vibrant decor tips!

Dressing up your home to be bright, and fun for Holi really just comes down to how much you want to spend and how permanent you want the items to be. Adding splashes of colour, especially if you want to mix colours, is super simple through little decor items and accessories. Hints of colour — bold or pastel – help bring the spirit of Holi into any space livening and brightening it up.

Making any space in the home light and bright can be easy with a few extra touches. A vase here, or a painting there, even switching out a bath mat or switching up the utensils on the counter can make a huge difference.

Bold Colours:

Hanging garlands and party decor come in a variety of colours and can be temporarily affixed to add colour just about anywhere. Use them in a series to create a wall of colour or hang them sparsely to just add bits of colour. The best part with garlands and party decor is they can go anywhere, flex around corners and most likely come in a set if you want to dress up tables and furniture too.

Pastel or Muted Colours:

However, sometimes though adding those little touches it adds a lot of personality to the room. For small touches think of cute vases or bowls which can dress up almost any room. Cushions are a great way to jazz up a neutral living room, you can mix and match patterns, colours and textures, and even better is next season if you want to switch again just get new cushion covers and switch them out — saves money and space.

Depending on how much colour you want, it only grows from there — furniture, large accessories, paint. Furniture is a great way to add visual interest to the space.

Now you can give your space a boost of colour depending on your mood and the holiday of course! Happy Holi!