Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home
Culture & Lifestyle May 06, 2019
Colour powerhouses PANTONE Color Institute and Benjamin Moore Paints always have a hand in determining the hot colours of the year. This year it works out perfectly that the colours marry to create a modern whimsy feel fit for any home. Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues
Benjamin Moore’s Colour of 2019 – Metropolitan AF-690
The delicate tone of this grey paint makes it the perfect shade to add a soft coolness to any room. A chic backdrop for any space, the Benjamin Moore colour of the year, Metropolitan AF-690, is a classic shade and the perfect hue to pair any bold shade with. A staple in home decor you can find shades of grey on just about anything but this season the focus are the slightly more pale shades. If you are nervous to make over a room with a new colour, the Benjamin Moore website features a room tester, to see what the colours would look like in a space.
You can find greys as the basis for large home furniture for both indoor and outdoor. The CANVAS Renfrew Conversation/Dining Sectional Set from Canadian Tire ($1,499.99 CAD) is a beautiful set for the backyard while the N701 sofa from Ethnicraft (from $889 CAD) creates the perfect inside setting for bold walls and accessories. The colour is versatile and is a neutral that can be dressed up with other colours, metallics, or patterns.
For smaller, cute or less permanent touches, throws, cushions and little accents are perfect. Pick up the lovely Marimekko-Unikko Wool Blanket from EQ3 ($220 CDN) or this Grey Solar Powered Ceramic Lantern from HomeSense ($19.99 CAD) which embody Metropolitan AF-690 wonderfully.
PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of the Year – Living Coral
What colour better to accent a cool grey than a splashy warm coral. PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of 2019 is Living Coral and it’s perfect hue that adds a heated touch to any space. When working with a largely neutral space, add colour through cushions and textiles. For spaces such as the bathroom, consider switching out the shower curtain to something fun, like the Tropical Flamingos Shower Curtain from Simons ($14.99 CAD) and then find a bathmat, towels or little decor accents such as the Tissa Bird Decor from Urban Barn (from $12.99 CAD).
Any art in ombre is a great way to mesh two opposite colours. A splash of neutral at one end and vibrant colour at the other, such as the Bicoastal Hand Woven Grey Rug from CB2 (starting from $329 CAD) is the perfect blend of these two colours. If you want to create your own work of art, DIY a painting— just pick up a pre-stretched canvas, two tubes of paint, and a board brush. Add dollops of the paint at opposite ends of the canvas and brush towards each other, blending in the middle.
Now that you’ve got the key colours and decor tips go ahead and give your haveli the boost of colour it may need. Don’t be afraid to take risks. Embrace this year’s noted colours and have fun with it!
Main Image Photo Credit: CB2, HomeSense, Simons, Urban Barn
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!