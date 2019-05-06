Culture & Lifestyle / Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home

Culture & Lifestyle May 06, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

Colour powerhouses PANTONE Color Institute and Benjamin Moore Paints always have a hand in determining the hot colours of the year. This year it works out perfectly that the colours marry to create a modern whimsy feel fit for any home. Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues 

 

Benjamin Moore’s Colour of 2019 – Metropolitan AF-690

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Metropolitan AF-690. Photo Credit: www.benjaminmoore.com

 

The delicate tone of this grey paint makes it the perfect shade to add a soft coolness to any room. A chic backdrop for any space, the Benjamin Moore colour of the year, Metropolitan AF-690, is a classic shade and the perfect hue to pair any bold shade with. A staple in home decor you can find shades of grey on just about anything but this season the focus are the slightly more pale shades. If you are nervous to make over a room with a new colour, the Benjamin Moore website features a room tester, to see what the colours would look like in a space.

You can find greys as the basis for large home furniture for both indoor and outdoor. The CANVAS Renfrew Conversation/Dining Sectional Set from Canadian Tire ($1,499.99 CAD) is a beautiful set for the backyard while the N701 sofa from Ethnicraft (from $889 CAD) creates the perfect inside setting for bold walls and accessories. The colour is versatile and is a neutral that can be dressed up with other colours, metallics, or patterns.

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: CANVAS Renfrew Conversation/Dining Sectional Set. Photo Credit: Canadian Tire

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: N701 Sofa 3 seater. Photo Credit: www.Ethnicraft.com

 

For smaller, cute or less permanent touches, throws, cushions and little accents are perfect. Pick up the lovely Marimekko-Unikko Wool Blanket from EQ3 ($220 CDN) or this Grey Solar Powered Ceramic Lantern from HomeSense ($19.99 CAD) which embody Metropolitan AF-690 wonderfully.

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Marimekko-Unikko Wool Blanket. Photo Credit: www.EQ3.com
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Grey Solar Powered Ceramic Lantern. Photo Credit: www.HomeSense.ca

 

 

PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of the  Year – Living Coral

 

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: PANTONE Colour of the Year 2019 Living Coral. Photo Credit: PANTONE

 

What colour better to accent a cool grey than a splashy warm coral. PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of 2019 is Living Coral and it’s perfect hue that adds a heated touch to any space. When working with a largely neutral space, add colour through cushions and textiles. For spaces such as the bathroom, consider switching out the shower curtain to something fun, like the Tropical Flamingos Shower Curtain from Simons ($14.99 CAD) and then find a bathmat, towels or little decor accents such as the Tissa Bird Decor from Urban Barn (from $12.99 CAD).

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Tropical Flamingos Shower Curtain. Photo Credit: Simons

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Tissa Bird Decor. Photo Credit: Urban Barn

 

Any art in ombre is a great way to mesh two opposite colours. A splash of neutral at one end and vibrant colour at the other, such as the Bicoastal Hand Woven Grey Rug from CB2 (starting from $329 CAD) is the perfect blend of these two colours. If you want to create your own work of art, DIY a painting— just pick up a pre-stretched canvas, two tubes of paint, and a board brush. Add dollops of the paint at opposite ends of the canvas and brush towards each other, blending in the middle.

 

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues For The Home: Bicoastal Hand Woven Rug. Photo Credit: www.CB2.com

 

Now that you’ve got the key colours and decor tips go ahead and give your haveli the boost of colour it may need. Don’t be afraid to take risks. Embrace this year’s noted colours and have fun with it!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: CB2, HomeSense, Simons, Urban Barn 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women

The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism

Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"

It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship

No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now

Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy

Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!

'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission

Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals

Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!

The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities

You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal

Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Entertainment & Gossip

Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
Health & Wellness

Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Entertainment & Gossip

Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
Fashion & Style

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
Health & Wellness

Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
Beauty & Grooming

Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
Culture & Lifestyle

Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women

Trending

Health & Wellness

Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
Fashion & Style

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
Entertainment & Gossip

Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
Beauty & Grooming

Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone
Culture & Lifestyle

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
Entertainment & Gossip

Here's Why You Need To Check Out The Upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival (DFWSAFF)
Fashion & Style

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2019: Take Her Style To The Next Level With These Fashionable Finds
Health & Wellness

Write On! How To Achieve Peaceful Meditation Through Your Mindful Writing
Culture & Lifestyle

Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
Beauty & Grooming

Makeup Bag Must-Have: Brown Skin-Friendly Lip Shades That Look Good On Everyone