Colour powerhouses PANTONE Color Institute and Benjamin Moore Paints always have a hand in determining the hot colours of the year. This year it works out perfectly that the colours marry to create a modern whimsy feel fit for any home. Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year’s Hottest Hues

Benjamin Moore’s Colour of 2019 – Metropolitan AF-690

The delicate tone of this grey paint makes it the perfect shade to add a soft coolness to any room. A chic backdrop for any space, the Benjamin Moore colour of the year, Metropolitan AF-690, is a classic shade and the perfect hue to pair any bold shade with. A staple in home decor you can find shades of grey on just about anything but this season the focus are the slightly more pale shades. If you are nervous to make over a room with a new colour, the Benjamin Moore website features a room tester, to see what the colours would look like in a space.

You can find greys as the basis for large home furniture for both indoor and outdoor. The CANVAS Renfrew Conversation/Dining Sectional Set from Canadian Tire ($1,499.99 CAD) is a beautiful set for the backyard while the N701 sofa from Ethnicraft (from $889 CAD) creates the perfect inside setting for bold walls and accessories. The colour is versatile and is a neutral that can be dressed up with other colours, metallics, or patterns.

For smaller, cute or less permanent touches, throws, cushions and little accents are perfect. Pick up the lovely Marimekko-Unikko Wool Blanket from EQ3 ($220 CDN) or this Grey Solar Powered Ceramic Lantern from HomeSense ($19.99 CAD) which embody Metropolitan AF-690 wonderfully.

PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of the Year – Living Coral



What colour better to accent a cool grey than a splashy warm coral. PANTONE Color Institute’s Colour of 2019 is Living Coral and it’s perfect hue that adds a heated touch to any space. When working with a largely neutral space, add colour through cushions and textiles. For spaces such as the bathroom, consider switching out the shower curtain to something fun, like the Tropical Flamingos Shower Curtain from Simons ($14.99 CAD) and then find a bathmat, towels or little decor accents such as the Tissa Bird Decor from Urban Barn (from $12.99 CAD).

Any art in ombre is a great way to mesh two opposite colours. A splash of neutral at one end and vibrant colour at the other, such as the Bicoastal Hand Woven Grey Rug from CB2 (starting from $329 CAD) is the perfect blend of these two colours. If you want to create your own work of art, DIY a painting— just pick up a pre-stretched canvas, two tubes of paint, and a board brush. Add dollops of the paint at opposite ends of the canvas and brush towards each other, blending in the middle.

Now that you’ve got the key colours and decor tips go ahead and give your haveli the boost of colour it may need. Don’t be afraid to take risks. Embrace this year’s noted colours and have fun with it!

Main Image Photo Credit: CB2, HomeSense, Simons, Urban Barn