Hot Ticket! The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala Is Set To Raise Funds For Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 22, 2019
The fall gala circuit wouldn’t be complete without this highly acclaimed hospital fundraiser. The 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala is all set to raise funds for the surgical units in the hospitals OR.
Oakville is about to be lit!
No seriously, on September 20th, Oakville’s Diwali Gala 2019 Committee will illuminate the Lakeshore Convention Centre as they host the 6th Annual Oakville Diwali Gala in support of the Oakville Hospital Foundation.
After hearing so much about the famous Trillium Diwali Gala, Sushma Agarwal was inspired. The Oakville Diwali Gala started back in 2013 when founding members of the initiative, Sushma and Vijay Agarwal, sought to establish South Asian identity in Oakville, which was predominantly a Scottish area.
The philanthropic couple scrounged up $10,000 from their own pockets to launch their very first Diwali Gala, which was previously named the “Oakville Diwali Hungama.” With the help of a few close friends, the Agarwal’s worked diligently to organize their first Gala, and even decorated the hall with items from their home.
This inaugural event featured Ali Hassan as the emcee and a banging Bhangra performance, according to Oakville News. Close to 400 people including those within the South Asian community, flocked to the Diwali-themed soiree and the Agarwals raised $50,000 CAD in support of the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Each year the money would be bookmarked for a specific area of the hospital including the Pediatric Department where the funds raised were used to purchase MRI machines and lounge chairs to make children feel more comfortable, as well as buying much needed equipment for the hospital’s Surgical Department.
Since then, the Oakville Diwali Gala has turned into an annual celebration in the area, bringing together a significant population of the South Asian community from all across the Greater Toronto Area.
What’s not to love about this Gala anyway?
This year’s theme “LIGHTS, CAMERA, AUCTION,” the latter of which is a key purpose of the Diwali Gala (along with bringing together the South Asian community in Oakville)! According to the Oakville Diwali Gala 2019 Committee, this year’s fundraiser is being held to support the growth of Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital’s surgical program. The funds will be used to purchase new equipment, hire additional surgeons, and build new facilities that will ultimately benefit patients and the level of care they are able to receive. This year, the hope is to raise between $275,000-300,000 CAD in support of the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.
For this year’s gala, special decorations to celebrate Diwali will include two large diyas that will be sure to light up the front lobby. As well, the evening will begin with the ceremonial the lighting of the pedestal diya on stage. More than that though, this year’s colour scheme represents the brightness of the festival with red and gold, along with a touch of black for Nazar or Kali Devi.
Not to mention, since it’s humble beginnings, the Oakville Diwali Gala Committee has really stepped their game up!
This year, festivities will begin at 6:30 PM and wind down at midnight. Guests can prepare to be dazzled by a valet service, a red-carpet (do it for the ‘gram), high-end entertainment, a silent auction, a live auction, live music and DJ (because truly, you only live once), dancing, gourmet food, and an open bar!
If you’re still mulling it over, perhaps I should have mentioned that there will be prizes galore! To start the night off with a bang, while enjoying some cocktails and appetizers, attendees can buy balloons (at $75 a pop) to participate in a delightful game called “Pop the Balloon” to win great gifts. Lucky guests can expect to score coupons for a trip to the spa, for massages, lunches at famous restaurants, a helicopter trip with complimentary champagne over Toronto, an hour at the Boeing 747 simulator, and even a hot air balloon ride!
Guests will be served family-style with a sit-down dinner that is sure to be mouth-watering (wear your stretchiest pants ladies and gents, trust me)!
For the entertainment, there will be three jaw-dropping performances by Broken Dance group.
At this year’s gala, the live auction will be introduced by a special guest (totally worth the suspense, I promise), which will be followed by the ‘Cause Within A Cause.’ According to the Oakville Diwali Gala 2019 Committee, “Cause within a Cause simply means we are fighting for a cause close to our heart. This is people donating money outside of a profit-motivated atmosphere to create a change [they] would like to see. This year it is for the eleventh Operation Room.”
Other than feeling awesome about making a donation that will be truly impactful, the items up for auction will definitely give you the warm and fuzzies! Here’s a little something to wet your palate: Attendees will be facing off for a luxurious five day stay in the Presidential Suite, with private pool at the famous Maradiva resort in Mauritius and is a Chef’s package from Geeta Maini, who will be donating her cooking skills for a customized dinner party and a mini-cooking demo class for the winner and their guests!
After all that hard work, guests can let loose and rock out on the dance floor to the eclectic mixes of DJ Jiten of Empire Entertainment!
The 2019 Oakville Diwali Gala is expected to attract at least 500 attendees.
Tickets are available online (just click here) and are still on sale (individual tickets will run you about $250 per head).
The #FOMO around this event will be real, trust me! Not only will you be wined and dined during a lavish night out, but you’ll also be able to contribute to a meaningful cause that will be sure to benefit real people.
So, don’t delay!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challengi...
COMMENTS
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Back To School Style: Give Your Dorm Some Drip With These Home Gadgets
-
Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019
-
August 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
-
Don't Lose Your Noodle: How To Make Sweet And Savoury Noodles With A Desi Twist
-
July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!