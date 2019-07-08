July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 08, 2019
Kick off the summer with our list of July 2019 tech gadgets that you can’t live without. Trust us on this one!
Price: $378 USD
Features: This is the latest smartphone in a new smartphone series released by the tech giant. The phone is expected to have a 5.97” phone screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone should be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and should have a 3500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. There is a 48MP, 16MP and 12MP triple rear camera set up, plus a 32MP front camera.
Price: $245 USD
Features: The phone has a screen size of 6.5” with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712. The rear camera has a triple set up with 16MP, 8MP and 2MP cameras. There is also a 32MP front camera. Memory options include 64/128GB storage plus 4-8GB RAM. Last but not least there is a 5000 mAh battery that includes fast charging.
Price: $1097 USD
Features: This phone has a screen size of 6.24” with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. It runs on a Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) Snapdragon 855. The phone has 8GB RAM plus a 4500 mAh quick charging battery. The phone also has a triple 16MP, 8MP and 5MP rear camera, plus a 16MP front camera.
Price: $2000+ USD
Features: This laptop now comes in 4K with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It will also be Dolby Vision certified which means it will be up to 40 times brighter and 10 times brighter than a standard screen. Some key features of the laptop include the webcam’s location is now at the top of the laptop and it still has 2 USB ports. It also runs on the Core i9 so it is great for video content and gaming! The laptop is also expected to have a better battery life with up to 20 hours in performance.
Main Image Photo Credit: Engadget.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's CEO Raj Girn Expands Her Authentic Vision With The Launch Of Her Coaching And Consulting Company
-
"Girl Up" Documentary Reveals How Human Trafficking Is Happening Right Here At Home
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!