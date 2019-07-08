Culture & Lifestyle / July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

July 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Need To Sizzle Your Summer

Culture & Lifestyle Jul 08, 2019

Maresah Dharmoo

Kick off the summer with our list of July 2019 tech gadgets that you can’t live without. Trust us on this one! 

 

 

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Photo credit: Gadget Match

Price: $378 USD

Features:  This is the latest smartphone in a new smartphone series released by the tech giant. The phone is expected to have a 5.97” phone screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The phone should be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC and should have a 3500 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. There is a 48MP, 16MP and 12MP triple rear camera set up, plus a 32MP front camera.

 

Vivo Z1 Pro

 

Photo credit: PC Quest

Price: $245 USD

Features: The phone has a screen size of 6.5” with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SDM712 Snapdragon 712. The rear camera has a triple set up with 16MP, 8MP and 2MP cameras. There is also a 32MP front camera. Memory options include 64/128GB storage plus 4-8GB RAM. Last but not least there is a 5000 mAh battery that includes fast charging.

 

Asus ROG Phone 2

 

Photo Credit: Hungry Geeks

Price: $1097 USD

Features: This phone has a screen size of 6.24” with a resolution of 1080×2160 pixels. It runs on a Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) Snapdragon 855. The phone has 8GB RAM plus a 4500 mAh quick charging battery. The phone also has a triple 16MP, 8MP and 5MP rear camera, plus a 16MP front camera.

 

Dell 4k XPS 15

 

Photo Credit: Notebookcheck

Price: $2000+ USD

Features: This laptop now comes in 4K with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. It will also be Dolby Vision certified which means it will be up to 40 times brighter and 10 times brighter than a standard screen. Some key features of the laptop include the webcam’s location is now at the top of the laptop and it still has 2 USB ports. It also runs on the Core i9 so it is great for video content and gaming! The laptop is also expected to have a better battery life with up to 20 hours in performance.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Engadget.

