The All About Women Show recently took place at The International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario from April 12th-14th. The annual All About Women Show compressed “three fun-filled days of shopping, learning, and exploring with over 240 fabulous exhibitors,” such as Good Vibes Beauty Space and Nami’s Skinful Wishes, “carrying the latest products and services tailored to women of all ages” for approximately 8,000 attendees!

Styleworthy, an online platform and summit for women looking to evolve their style and self is founded by Jennifer Rabanillo. The #StyleSummit was a forum through which Rabanillo and co-host Lisa Marie Holmes were able to deliver meaningful messages to a diverse audience of females, including South Asian women to empower them.

According to Rabanillo, the #StyleSummit consisted of “a daily panel showcasing a powerhouse of influencers, inspirers and creatives. Within the hour the audience was immersed with engaging conversations focused on self-growth.” Some of the panel leaders and guests included celebrity makeup artist and owner of Infuse MedSpa Kavita Suri, the host of television show Going Global and Editor-in-Chief of MarQuee Magazine Cristina Carpio, host of the Blunt Truth Show Sumu Sathi, noted model, philanthropist, fashion designer and World Vision Canada Ambassador Joan Kelley Walker , owner and clinical director of Kiru Wellness Clinic Dr. Shyamala Kiru and Indigenous Metis/Cree actress Jessica Matten to name a few.

Each day focused on another aspect of the overarching theme of self-growth.

Friday’s showcase focused on Encouraging, Empowering and Engaging. For Rabanillo, “Empowering women at its core is supporting other women by lifting each other up in life and business. It means encouraging women to be their best selves, realizing that we are always stronger when we come together.” Sunday’s panel highlighted Self Love, discussing where to start your self-love journey.

On Saturday, the focus was on style and self-confidence. Very fittingly, ANOKHI MEDIA Founder and CEO, Raj Girn, spoke at The All About Women Show on April 13th. Girn was hand-selected to be on the panel by Styleworthy #StyleSummit to speak about how women can seek support, specifically to start their motivational journey.

During the panel, Girn talked about how we are all different with the same struggles. One is accountable for their own journey and taking the next step to seek support, outside of their personal support system. By building a support system of professionals that surround you, they will give you a non-biased opinion of your situation. Ultimately, helping one evolve into their best self.

The #StyleSummit was a pivotal part of The All About Women Show, according to Rabanillo “as there was a lack of diversity in speakers.” Styleworthy was the right choice to fill this void, as their mission is to bring about authentic unapologetic conversations about style and self amongst a diverse community of women.

Rabanillo and Girn go way back. In fact, Girn continues to be StyleWorthy’s founder’s mentor. Rabanillo describes that “Raj has inspired me to be a better person, to use the experiences I have with event production. She had a talk that opened up the world of self-love for myself. At the time, I was volunteering with my friend Ada who is a psychotherapist, who was also volunteering with me, then gave me the support to take the next steps to this wonderful journey. Working with Raj on all of her events, her energy, passion and dedication show me that I too can change the circumstances around me.”

Rabanillo goes on to say that “By being introduced to like-minded women, in her community, I found that it opened up a way for me to gain individuals in my support system that all have like-minded visions.”

Prior to meeting Girn, Rabanillo did not have a mentor, but she’s come to realize how crucial and impactful it can be for a woman to have mentors. As such, Rabanillo says she has “made it a point to mentor those around me, especially youth. Without the youth, I wouldn’t be learning new things & they have said, without me, they wouldn’t learn either. Empowering those, who empower each other. What a great time to have this movement.”

This mentee-mentorship relationship is so important, for all women, but particularly for South Asian women, who can often be limited by the gender roles that are pre-determined by their South Asian heritage, especially for those with immigrant parents. An article published by an online platform, India, highlights this, noting that “there [is] an epidemic of young talent going untapped when many bright young girls struggled in subject areas they didn’t feel passionate about or weren’t confident in just to adhere to cultural stereotypes of respectable careers.”

And this is where mentorship comes in. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a mentor is someone “who is a positive, guiding influence in another (usually younger) person’s life.”

That said, the overarching theme of self-growth was pivotal to the success of the #StyleSummit, which certainly includes mentorship. Sometimes women just need some encouragement, a soundboard, or (quite frankly) a push in the right direction. Having a mentor is even more impactful for young South Asian women as they’re able to push the boundaries of their culture and of their gender in order to reach further than their ancestors. But, it also puts them in a healthier position in their lives, as they are less likely to have to be financially reliant on a male figure and their independence will put them in a position to be able to question and breakdown other outdated stereotypes of their culture.

What’s Next For Styleworthy?

This stop at The All About Women Show will be just one of the ways that Styleworthy will seek to bring together and empower women this year. Up next for Styleworthy will be a June Tea Talk in Burlington that will seek to encourage engaging conversations between guests. There will also be discussions about styling tips and a pop-up market!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.allaboutwomenshow.ca