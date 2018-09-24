Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 24, 2018
Moving into your own space is a huge deal and making it your own is very important. Dorm rooms can be a teen’s first step into that world even though it can be a little daunting. We’ve put together a list of some cool items to take with you that can make things easier for life on your own. So don’t let the school hall stifle your stylish vibe. Live your true style at school with our dorm room decor tips!
Luxe Touches
Dorm room life doesn’t always mean having to look like you live on a budget, adding a few luxe touches will keep the diva vibe going when you aren’t at home.
Prints can help add lots of personality to any space – big or small. Using prints strategically in your room can keep it fun and inviting and makes it feel like your home away from home. Monsoon Crafts has dozens of beautiful pillows made from saris that are perfect to add a luxe South Asian decor touch to any space.
To truly divafy your bed, pick up a few faux-silk pillowcases from Simons and it will feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.
Technology is a way of survival when you live on campus, and Winners has made it super easy to get some awesome tech without breaking the bank. They have a lot sleek and space friendly styles that can be tucked into any space available making sure your dorm room is place to be.
Function
Functionality is a huge deal when living in a small space. Staying organized at home will only make things easier as classes get busier. Try and find items that can be used in a couple of different ways or can house various things throughout the seasons.
The Laundry Bag sold at Bed Bath and Beyond comes in a few different styles to match any taste. Obviously use it to stash laundry and move it around, but feel free to stash other things in it for moving days or stuff a blanket in it for a huge pillow.
Walmart offers up a bunch of different bins and storage boxes to fit just about any need. Some are perfect for sweaters but can also organize various other smaller items when not being used. Better yet, pick up a few bins and stash sheets, books, other clothes, or accessories.
HomeSense has a few options for desk organization, which are perfect for keeping stationary in check. Use them daily to organize yourself for class or for projects. A desk organizer helps you always know where the important things are to grab and go when you’re off to class.
However, if you are trying to keep the desk nice and open for all your books, check out Staples who have some great dry erase or bulletin boards and other dorm perfect items on their Student Living page.
So get your study vibe in an setting that is perfect for you!
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!