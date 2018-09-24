Culture & Lifestyle / Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!

Moving into your own space is a huge deal and making it your own is very important. Dorm rooms can be a teen’s first step into that world even though it can be a little daunting. We’ve put together a list of some cool items to take with you that can make things easier for life on your own. So don’t let the school hall stifle your stylish vibe. Live your true style at school with our dorm room decor tips! 

 

Luxe Touches

Dorm room life doesn’t always mean having to look like you live on a budget, adding a few luxe touches will keep the diva vibe going when you aren’t at home.

Prints can help add lots of personality to any space – big or small. Using prints strategically in your room can keep it fun and inviting and makes it feel like your home away from home. Monsoon Crafts has dozens of beautiful pillows made from saris that are perfect to add a luxe South Asian decor touch to any space.

 

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Mehndi Green Paisley Sari Green Floor Pillow, $45.50 CDN. Photo Credit:  Monsoon Crafts

 

To truly divafy your bed, pick up a few faux-silk pillowcases from Simons and it will feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Faux Silk Pillowcase, $9.50 CDN. Photo Credit: Simons

 

Technology is a way of survival when you live on campus, and Winners has made it super easy to get some awesome tech without breaking the bank. They have a lot sleek and space friendly styles that can be tucked into any space available making sure your dorm room is place to be.

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Bluetooth Speaker, $29.99 CDN. Photo Credit:  Winners

 

Function

Functionality is a huge deal when living in a small space. Staying organized at home will only make things easier as classes get busier. Try and find items that can be used in a couple of different ways or can house various things throughout the seasons.

The Laundry Bag sold at Bed Bath and Beyond comes in a few different styles to match any taste. Obviously use it to stash laundry and move it around, but feel free to stash other things in it for moving days or stuff a blanket in it for a huge pillow.

 

 

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Laundry Bag, $7.99 CDN. Photo Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond    

 

Walmart offers up a bunch of different bins and storage boxes to fit just about any need. Some are perfect for sweaters but can also organize various other smaller items when not being used. Better yet, pick up a few bins and stash sheets, books, other clothes, or accessories.

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: MAINSTAYS Fabric Sweater Bin, $8.77 CDN. Photo Credit:  Walmart

 

HomeSense has a few options for desk organization, which are perfect for keeping stationary in check. Use them daily to organize yourself for class or for projects. A desk organizer helps you always know where the important things are to grab and go when you’re off to class.

 

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Stationary Desk Organizer, $9.99 CDN. Photo Credit:  HomeSense

 

However, if you are trying to keep the desk nice and open for all your books, check out Staples who have some great dry erase or bulletin boards and other dorm perfect items on their Student Living page.

 

Live Your True Style To School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips: Staples Premium Bulletin and Dry-Erase Combination Board, $24.97 CDN. Photo Credit: Staples 

 

So get your study vibe in an setting that is perfect for you!

