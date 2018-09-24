Moving into your own space is a huge deal and making it your own is very important. Dorm rooms can be a teen’s first step into that world even though it can be a little daunting. We’ve put together a list of some cool items to take with you that can make things easier for life on your own. So don’t let the school hall stifle your stylish vibe. Live your true style at school with our dorm room decor tips!

Luxe Touches

Dorm room life doesn’t always mean having to look like you live on a budget, adding a few luxe touches will keep the diva vibe going when you aren’t at home.

Prints can help add lots of personality to any space – big or small. Using prints strategically in your room can keep it fun and inviting and makes it feel like your home away from home. Monsoon Crafts has dozens of beautiful pillows made from saris that are perfect to add a luxe South Asian decor touch to any space.

To truly divafy your bed, pick up a few faux-silk pillowcases from Simons and it will feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

Technology is a way of survival when you live on campus, and Winners has made it super easy to get some awesome tech without breaking the bank. They have a lot sleek and space friendly styles that can be tucked into any space available making sure your dorm room is place to be.

Function

Functionality is a huge deal when living in a small space. Staying organized at home will only make things easier as classes get busier. Try and find items that can be used in a couple of different ways or can house various things throughout the seasons.

The Laundry Bag sold at Bed Bath and Beyond comes in a few different styles to match any taste. Obviously use it to stash laundry and move it around, but feel free to stash other things in it for moving days or stuff a blanket in it for a huge pillow.

Walmart offers up a bunch of different bins and storage boxes to fit just about any need. Some are perfect for sweaters but can also organize various other smaller items when not being used. Better yet, pick up a few bins and stash sheets, books, other clothes, or accessories.

HomeSense has a few options for desk organization, which are perfect for keeping stationary in check. Use them daily to organize yourself for class or for projects. A desk organizer helps you always know where the important things are to grab and go when you’re off to class.

However, if you are trying to keep the desk nice and open for all your books, check out Staples who have some great dry erase or bulletin boards and other dorm perfect items on their Student Living page.

So get your study vibe in an setting that is perfect for you!