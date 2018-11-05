Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You’re On Your Own
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 05, 2018
Moving away whether it’s for school or work is a liberating and amazing feeling for young adults all over the world. But no doubt there are days when you just want that extra helping of her comfort food. Check out our 3 super easy desi dishes you can make when you’re on your own!
With some of the same ingredients mom uses, you can whip up dishes just like her’s, and even add your own flair to them.
Here’s Your Grocery list for the dishes below which should get you stocked up for week’s worth of food!
Paneer
A pack of fresh or frozen okra/bindhi (sliced)
Fresh curry leaves
Dried split
Red lentils,
Cumin/zeera
Whole dried or ground coriander
Curry powder
Garam masala
Frozen roti,
Naan
Flatbread
Meal 1: Fried Okra with Paneer
Ingredients:
1 Medium sized onion, sliced thinly
3 Cloves garlic, minced
1/2 Teaspoon cumin
1 Pack sliced okra
1 Block paneer and cut into 1/2 inch cubes
Directions:
Turn stove to medium heat, and drizzle oil to pan. Add paneer. Toss and fry paneer evenly on all sides until it is golden brown and remove from pan. Add another drizzle of oil, and add onion, garlic, and zeera to pan. Fry ingredients for a couple minutes until the onions are translucent and add okra. Cook okra, without covering pan, for 10 minutes stirring halfway and alłow more time if if needed. Add salt and chili flakes and mix well. Add paneer back to pan and mix well.
Meal 2: Daal
Ingredients:
1/2 Zeera
1/2 Teaspoon whole coriander seed
20 Curry leaves
1 Medium sized onion, sliced thinly
3 Cloves garlic, minced
1 Cup red split lentil
2 Cups water
Salt and dried chili flakes to taste
Directions:
Turn stove to medium heat and drizzle oil to pan. Add spices and allow for them to toast for a few minutes. Add onion, garlic, curry leaves and cook for a few minutes. Add lentils and water and bring all to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer, stirring occasionally. Keep cooking until the lentils get soft. Press soft lentils against the side of the pot to help thicken daal. Add salt and chili flakes to taste. Once daal is thick and the lentils have completely broken down, turn off the heat. You can also add fresh spinach leaves as an extra, and the heat of the daal will wilt the spinach.
Meal 3: Channa Masala
Ingredients:
1 540 ml Can of channa (chickpeas), rinsed and drained
10 Curry leaves
1 Medium sized onion, sliced thinly
2 Cloves garlic, minced
1 Teaspoon curry powder
2 Teaspoon garam masala
2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
Salt to taste
Directions:Heat your pan to a medium heat and add oil as needed. Add onion, garlic, and spices. Stir and let the dry spice mix coat the onions to form a grainy paste, Add the channa and 1/4 cup water. Cover and let simmer for approximately 10 minutes. Add tomatoes and salt and let it cook until the tomatoes and the channa are soft. Add a bit water, if mixture becomes too dry.
Now you can completely rock your adulting skills with the simple act of cooking. Yes, we know that mom’s version will always be best, but this is great way to get you in the kitchen and get your cooking skills on point as well!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.peppersandpennies.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
