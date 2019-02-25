March Into March With These Super Slick Tech Gadgets
Anokhi Buzz Feb 25, 2019
This month’s brings to the table some seriously fun gadgets for your entry-level or upgrade pleasure. So march into March with these super slick tech gadgets!
Price: $506 CAD
Features: This smartphone will be launching in India shortly. It has a 6.5” screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone has 6GB RAM and it also has 64/128GB of additional storage. The phone comes equipped with a 48MP and 5MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The phone also includes fingerprint sensors and a 4000mAh fast charging battery.
Price: $899-$999 CAD
Features: Samsung is coming out with 3 smartphone models for the S10 series. The S10e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+.
S10e features: Screen size of 5.8” with a resolution of 2280×1080. The phone has a 10MP front camera and 12MP+16MP rear cameras. Plus, the phone has a 3100mAh battery with wireless and fast charging options. Memory capabilities include 6/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage.
Galaxy S10 features: Screen size of 6.1” with a resolution of 3040×1440. The phone has a 10MP front camera and 12MP+12MP+16MP rear cameras. Plus, the phone has a 3400mAh battery with wireless and fast charging. Memory capabilities include 8GB RAM with 128GB/512GB storage.
Galaxy S10+ features: Screen size of 6.4” with a resolution of 3040×1440. The phone has a 10MP front camera and 12MP+12MP+16MP rear cameras. Plus, the phone a 4100mAh battery with wireless and fast charging. Memory capabilities include 8/12GB RAM with 128GB/512GB storage.
Price: Starting at $1049 CAD
Features: Dell has updated this laptop and it is the smallest 15.6” 4K laptop on the market with Infinity Edge. The laptop is 11-17mm thin and weighs 4 pounds. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and includes a touch screen. It is powered by a 6th Gen Intel Quad Core processor that has an optional 2GB* NVIDIA® GeForce™ GTX 960M graphics card (2GB GDDR5 video memory). Memory capabilities includes 32GB of memory and the option for 1TB of expandable storage. Plus, the laptop has an incredible 17 hour battery life.
Price: $130 CAD
Features: Move over AirPods, Samsung had wireless ear buds on the market now. The earbuds are designed to pair and work as soon as you take them out of their small, travel-friendly box. The sound quality is high resolution live sound. The ear buds also have adaptive dual microphone technology to effectively remove background noise. Another great feature is they are designed to stay put during physical activity. Last but not least, the ear buds will work for 6 hours on a single charge and they also have wireless power-share capability with Samsung Galaxy devices.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.cnet.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
Anokhi Buzz
