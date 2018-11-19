Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations

ANOKHI MEDIA continued their amazing celebrations with their sold-out The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 gala themed “Diwali Masquerade” which took place at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.

*For full coverage of all the notable speakers and experiences at the The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018 click here!

*For our best dressed list from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!

*For our favourite beauty looks from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!

Guests donned their most impressive masks and gowns as they congregated downtown Toronto to continue the day-long celebrations of ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary. The 36-foot red carpet was rolled out in full force punctuated by the iconic Gold Couch where ANOKHI PULSE TV‘s host Ruchika Bandra interviewed the stars as they made their way down the carpet. The magic of the sold-out #AnokhiPowerBall18 was at peak level with over 600 guests mixing and mingling with over 30 celebrities and notable personalities including those who participated in the fireside chats that took place during The ANOKHI POWER Summit earlier that day.

The masquerade moments were had with various winners who walked away with amazing gift baskets by T-Fal, Rubicon, Cake-Olicious, Shiseido, Fiorio and JB Party Halls.

The evening was helmed by Master of Ceremonies Devo Brown from Kiss 92.5 and City TV, while Raghav and Horsepowar captivated the audience with their respective live performances which electrified the dance floor. Throughout the evening, DJ Fizza and DJ TNT spinned the best tunes which kept the beats going till the wee hours of the morning.

Check out the highlight photos from the grand event!

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR VALUED SPONSORS AND PARTNERS FOR THEIR INVALUABLE SUPPORT THIS YEAR:

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA

Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto

Charity Partner: Free-Them

VVIP Sponsors/Speakers Breakfast + Business & Media Summit Segments Bought To You By: T-Fal

Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group

Technology Summit Segment Brought To You By: The Open Chest Confidence Coach

Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet

Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events

Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment

Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals

Public Relations By: Media Works

Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy

Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido

Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio

Mocktail Bar Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks

Fusion Canapés Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder

Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious

Booth Sponsor: JB Party Halls

Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris

Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash

Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic

The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV

Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc

Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media

Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions

Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

Main Image Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions