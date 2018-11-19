Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 19, 2018
ANOKHI MEDIA continued their amazing celebrations with their sold-out The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 gala themed “Diwali Masquerade” which took place at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.
*For full coverage of all the notable speakers and experiences at the The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018 click here!
*For our best dressed list from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!
*For our favourite beauty looks from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!
Guests donned their most impressive masks and gowns as they congregated downtown Toronto to continue the day-long celebrations of ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary. The 36-foot red carpet was rolled out in full force punctuated by the iconic Gold Couch where ANOKHI PULSE TV‘s host Ruchika Bandra interviewed the stars as they made their way down the carpet. The magic of the sold-out #AnokhiPowerBall18 was at peak level with over 600 guests mixing and mingling with over 30 celebrities and notable personalities including those who participated in the fireside chats that took place during The ANOKHI POWER Summit earlier that day.
The masquerade moments were had with various winners who walked away with amazing gift baskets by T-Fal, Rubicon, Cake-Olicious, Shiseido, Fiorio and JB Party Halls.
The evening was helmed by Master of Ceremonies Devo Brown from Kiss 92.5 and City TV, while Raghav and Horsepowar captivated the audience with their respective live performances which electrified the dance floor. Throughout the evening, DJ Fizza and DJ TNT spinned the best tunes which kept the beats going till the wee hours of the morning.
Check out the highlight photos from the grand event!
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR VALUED SPONSORS AND PARTNERS FOR THEIR INVALUABLE SUPPORT THIS YEAR:
Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
VVIP Sponsors/Speakers Breakfast + Business & Media Summit Segments Bought To You By: T-Fal
Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group
Technology Summit Segment Brought To You By: The Open Chest Confidence Coach
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Mocktail Bar Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapés Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Halls
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live
Main Image Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
-
Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India
-
The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!