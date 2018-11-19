Culture & Lifestyle / Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations

Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations

Hina P. Ansari

ANOKHI MEDIA continued their amazing celebrations with their sold-out  The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 gala themed “Diwali Masquerade” which took place at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto.

 

*For full coverage of all the notable speakers and experiences at the The ANOKHI POWER Summit 2018 click here!

*For our best dressed list from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!

*For our favourite beauty looks from The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 click here!

 

Guests donned their most impressive masks and gowns as they congregated downtown Toronto to continue the day-long celebrations of ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary. The 36-foot red carpet was rolled out in full force punctuated by the iconic Gold Couch where ANOKHI PULSE TV‘s host Ruchika Bandra interviewed the stars as they made their way down the carpet. The magic of the sold-out #AnokhiPowerBall18 was at peak level with over 600 guests mixing and mingling with over 30 celebrities and notable personalities including those who participated in the fireside chats that took place during The ANOKHI POWER Summit earlier that day.

The masquerade moments were had with various winners who walked away with amazing gift baskets by T-Fal, Rubicon, Cake-Olicious, Shiseido, Fiorio and JB Party Halls.

The evening was helmed by Master of Ceremonies  Devo Brown from Kiss 92.5 and City TV,  while Raghav and Horsepowar captivated the audience with their respective live performances which electrified the dance floor. Throughout the evening, DJ Fizza and DJ TNT spinned the best tunes which kept the beats going till the wee hours of the morning.

Check out the highlight photos from the grand event!

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: ANOKHI MEDIA Founder & CEO Raj Girn in gown and jewels by Diinesh Ramsay, hair by Toronto Fashion Academy and makeup by Pretty Woman Cosmetics on The Gold Couch for ANOKHI Pulse TV interview. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Sangita Patel from ET Canada and HGTV’s Home To Win having a mic moment on The Gold Couch for ANOKHI PULSE TV. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 Diwali Masquerade Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary CelebrationsThe ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Host of CBC Newsworld Aarti Pole. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Horsepowar on The Gold Couch for ANOKHI PULSE TV. Photo Credit:Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations:  Singer/songwriter Raghav, member of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and recipient of The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Songwriting chatted it up on The Gold Couch with ANOKHI PULSE TV. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Designer Diinesh Ramsay with his wife on the red carpet. Photo Credit:Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Shae Invidiata Founder of Free-Them. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Manjit Minhas, member of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and the recipient of The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Business Enterprise. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: ANOKHI MEDIA’s Showbiz & Celebrity Expert and a contributor to The ANOKHI POWER List 2018, Marriska Fernandes (left) with friend. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations:  Shama Hyder, member of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and recipient of The ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In Digital Marketing & Technology. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Tamanna Roashan (left) member of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 andThe ANOKHI Power Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Elevation Of Makeup Artistry & Beauty Education poses on the red carpet with her husband. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: DJ TNT and DJ Fizza spin the tunes. Photo Credit:  Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Raghav enthralls the crowd on the dance floor. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Horsepowar pumps up the beats. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Packed on the dance floor for Horsepowar.  Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: L-R: Kavita Suri celebrity makeup artist and owner of InfuseMedSpa with Monika Deol, member of The ANOKHI POWER List 2018 and recipient of  The ANOKHI POWER Award 2018 for Global Empowerment In The Advancement Of Diversity In Media. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Guests having some fun on ANOKHI’s iconic The Gold Couch. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Guests having a ball at The ANOKHI POWER Bal 2018. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: Hemali Mistry of @Ready.To.Glow (centre) having a ball at The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 with friends. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 “Diwali Masquerade” Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA’s 15th Anniversary Celebrations: The winners for the various mask contests. Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

 

 

 

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR VALUED SPONSORS AND PARTNERS FOR THEIR INVALUABLE SUPPORT THIS YEAR:

 

Event Hosted By ANOKHI MEDIA
Event & Hotel Partner: Sheraton Centre Toronto
Charity Partner: Free-Them
VVIP Sponsors/Speakers Breakfast + Business & Media Summit Segments Bought To You By: T-Fal
Music & Glamour Summit Segments Brought To You By: The Gupta Group

Technology Summit Segment Brought To You By: The Open Chest Confidence Coach
Keynote Address + Lifetime Achievement Award Bought To You By: Cargojet
Event Logistics + Talent Management: Jennifer Rabanillo Events
Summit & Ball Produced/Directed/AV: Empire Entertainment
Decor Sponsor: Illuminite Event Rentals
Public Relations By: Media Works
Hair + Makeup + Styling: Toronto Fashion Academy
Make-Up Product Sponsor: Shiseido
Hair Product Sponsor: Fiorio
Mocktail Bar Sponsor: Rubicon Exotic Juice Drinks
Fusion Canapés Bar Sponsor: Chef Harminder
Sweets Bar Sponsor: Cake-Olicious
Booth Sponsor: JB Party Halls
Talent Gift Sponsor: L’Oréal Paris
Media Partners: Ethnic Channels, AVS, The Weekly Voice, MirchMasala.Ca, Suhaag, Brown Girl Magazine, DissDash
Promotional Partners: Besharam, Bollywood Mashup, Jingo Media, Must Be Kismet, Neerja Public Relations, Sapna Toronto, Shanu & Karim, Spin House Media, TD Mosaic
The ANOKHI POWER List Interview Series: Open Chest TV
Coverage: ANOKHI Magazine, ANOKHI Pulse TV, ANOKHI Spotlight TV
Branding Concept & Senior Marketing Design Team: AnEntity Inc
Marketing Design Team: 4 Eyed Media
Video & Photography: Nisarg Media Productions
Livestream: ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Copyright 2018 ANOKHI MEDIA/Nisarg Media Productions

 

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

