Here’s Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
Feb 04, 2019
The devices that are hitting the markets this year are seriously impressive. Boost your brain power with these fierce Feb tech gadgets!
Price: $1200 USD
Features: This phone’s release has been highly anticipated. The phone comes equipped with a 6.44” screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The phone runs on an Octa core (Dual core + Dual core, Cortex A75 + Quad core, Cortex A55) processor. Memory capabilities include 6GB of RAM plus an extra 128-400 GB of storage. The phone includes 16MP and 13MP rear cameras and 8MP and 5MP front cameras with 4616 x 3464 pixels in resolution. Battery wise, the phone has a 4100maH battery.
Price: $179.99 USD
Features: For anyone on the move that likes to keep active, these headphones are for you! The headphones are wireless and waterproof. Plus, it also includes Siri and Google assistant buttons. One can listen to music for up to 12 hours due to the battery life.
Price: $299-$299 USD
Features: This newly released smartphone recently launched for sale in India. It has a screen size of 6.4” with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. The phone is powered by a Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor. Memory features include 6/8GB RAM and an additional 128/256GB in storage. Camera options include 48 MP dual rear cameras and there is also a 25MP front camera. Last but not least, there is a 4000mAh fast charging battery.
Price: $1319 USD
Features: This phone takes the smartphone design to an entirely different level. This year at the CES tech show, there has been a big focus on foldable smartphones. This was one of the phones featured at the show and it is definitely innovative. The phone has a 7.8” screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1440 pixels and it can be folded in half. There is a fingerprint scanner and 16MP and 20MP rear cameras. Storage capabilities include 6-8GB RAM and an additional 128/256GB in storage.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.intellectdigest.in
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Complicated Love: Our Exclusive Chat With Sonam Kapoor On Her New Rom-Com Film “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga“
-
Steal Her Look: Kangana Ranaut Kicks It With Her Sleek Casual Vibe
-
Let's Talk: We Need To Shatter The South Asian Silence On Suicide
-
It's Time To Start Shopping: Our List Of Key Spring Beauty Items Your Brown Skin Needs Now!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
Did You See These? Our Favourite Bollywood #10YearChallenge Photos That Stopped Us In Our Tracks
-
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
-
Ditch Those Resolutions, This Mindful Checklist Is What You Need To Flow Into 2019 Just Right
-
Broke And Woke! Priceless At-Home Beauty Treatments That Will Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks!
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
When It's So Much More Than A Love Triangle: Anurag Kashyap and Abhishek Bachchan Talk About "Manmarziyaan" (Husband Material)
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
-
Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
#NotAshamed: Lilly Singh And Other Celebs From Bollywood And Beyond Who Are Publicly Fighting For Their Own Mental Health
-
Believe it! It Works! A Meditation Session In A Float Tank Is Just What You Need In Your Life Right Now
-
Shining Star: Be A Sitaara With These Silver-Hued Beauty Looks
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
One-On-One Chat With Nobel Peace Prize Recipient Kailash Satyarthi About His Fight Against Child Slavery And The Latest Doc "The Price Of Free"
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Stop Being A Beauty Martyr And Give Some Self-Love Now With These Key Must-Have Goodies!
-
Before You Post That Pic Read This First: How Posting On Instagram Impacts Your Brain
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Reviewing Estée Lauder's Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation
-
They Are Still Together? Bollywood Celeb Couples With Age Gaps That Are Still Making It Work!
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
Mindful Mantra: Key Ways To Search Inside Yourself To Get Ready For The New Year
-
Smell Better With These Scent-sational Fragrances For This Season!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
We've Got 5 Mindful Spending Tips To Stop You From Stressing Out This Season!
-
Your Mane Is Thirsty! Give Your Hair The Right Moisture With These Winter Beauty Tips!
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
Our Fave Bollywood Brides Of 2018: The Year Of The Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Totally Entertaining Gift Ideas For The Arts & Entertainment Lover!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
-
You've Got To Slow Down! How Taking A Mindful Pause Can Increase Productivity
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Gift-Giving Beauty With These Gorgeous Beauty Gift Ideas!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Gents! 'Tis The Season To Be Dashing With Our Fave Holiday Wear From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
The Office Culture Is Finally Waking Up: Why Businesses Believe In Mindfulness Training At Work
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
This Ain't No Chick Flick: Viola Davis Headlines This Superb TIFF 2018 Heist Thriller "Widows"
-
Be Mindful With Your Booze: Powerful Facts You Need To Read Before You Pour Your Next Drink!
-
Brilliant Beauty: Our Fave Beauty Looks At The ANOKHI POWER Ball "Diwali Masquerade" 15th Anniversary Gala
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
It's Our Time: Disney And The U.N. Challenge Young Female Filmmakers To “Dream Big” For Gender Parity
-
A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
-
Sponsored Post: MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Is The Matte Lipstick You've Been Waiting For
-
Yes You Can! Walk Your Worries Away With These Mindful Tips!
-
From Office To Evening: Tips On Keeping Your Holiday Glam Game Going From AM To PM!
-
Flu Season Is Coming! Get Ready To Fight The Flu With Ayurvedic Health Hacks
-
Be The Rainbow! 4 Fab Products That Will Give You Mermaid Hair Without the Commitment
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
Get Lit With Your Diwali Beauty Looks Right Here!
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
- Anokhi Buzz
- Anokhi DIY
- Anokhi Pulse TV
- Anokhi Spotlight TV
- Anokhi Today
- Beauty & Grooming
- Business
- Business & Technology
- Culture & Lifestyle
- Entertainment & Gossip
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Beauty
- Fashion & Style
- Film & TV
- Health & Wellness
- Inspiration
- Media
- Music
- News & Sports
- Open Chest TV
- Showbiz & Celebrity
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!