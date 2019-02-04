Culture & Lifestyle / Here’s Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!

Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!

Culture & Lifestyle Feb 04, 2019

Maresah Dharmoo

The devices that are hitting the markets this year are seriously impressive. Boost your brain power with these fierce Feb tech gadgets! 

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets:Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Photo Credit: Trusted Reviews

 

Price: $1200 USD

Features: This phone’s release has been highly anticipated. The phone comes equipped with a 6.44” screen that has a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The phone runs on an Octa core (Dual core + Dual core, Cortex A75 + Quad core, Cortex A55) processor. Memory capabilities include 6GB of RAM plus an extra 128-400 GB of storage. The phone includes 16MP and 13MP rear cameras and 8MP and 5MP front cameras with 4616 x 3464 pixels in resolution. Battery wise, the phone has a 4100maH battery.

 

 

Jaybird Run XT

Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets: Jaybird Run XT. Photo Credit: Gear Patrol

 

Price: $179.99 USD

Features: For anyone on the move that likes to keep active, these headphones are for you! The headphones are wireless and waterproof. Plus, it also includes Siri and Google assistant buttons. One can listen to music for up to 12 hours due to the battery life.

 

 

 

Honor View 20

Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets: Honour View 20. Photo Credit: Tom’s Guide

 

Price: $299-$299 USD

Features: This newly released smartphone recently launched for sale in India. It has a screen size of 6.4” with a resolution of 1080 x 2310 pixels. The phone is powered by a Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2×1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor. Memory features include 6/8GB RAM and an additional 128/256GB in storage. Camera options include 48 MP dual rear cameras and there is also a 25MP front camera. Last but not least, there is a 4000mAh fast charging battery.

 

Royole FlexPai

Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets: Royole FlexPai. Photo Credit: New Atlas

 

Price: $1319 USD

Features:  This phone takes the smartphone design to an entirely different level. This year at the CES tech show, there has been a big focus on foldable smartphones. This was one of the phones featured at the show and it is definitely innovative.  The phone has a 7.8” screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1440 pixels and it can be folded in half. There is a fingerprint scanner and 16MP and 20MP rear cameras. Storage capabilities include 6-8GB RAM and an additional 128/256GB in storage.

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.intellectdigest.in

