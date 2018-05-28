While LG, HP and Sony looks ahead, Nintendo revisits their iconic history for the best tech gadgets this month. Check out our fave May tech releases that you need now!

LG G7 ThinQ

Price: $750 USD

Features: This smartphone includes a 6.1” screen that has a “Super Bright Display” option that makes the screen brighter than other phones on the market. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Memory capabilities include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and an additional 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with the ThinQ design. An interesting feature this phone has is the Google Assistant Key, which allows quick communication with Google. The phone also includes a speaker feature that is louder than other phones on the market. The smartphone’s cameras include a 8MP front camera and a pair of 16MP rear cameras.

HP Envy x360

Price: $829.99 USD

Features: This is laptop a remake from the original. It is a fully convertible laptop, so the screen can be turned in any direction a user wants. The laptop comes in two sizes, one size is 13.3” and the other size is 17.3”. The screens include full-HD displays. The laptops include an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor. A great addition to the laptop is the speakers, which are now placed at a special angle to ensure the user always has the best audio experience. Lastly, the laptop also has a wireless charger and a pop-up webcam.

Sony Digital Paper E-ink Tablet

Price: $599.99 USD

Features: This 10.3” tablet includes a stylus that makes the user feel like they are writing on paper. Memory options allow 16GB of storage. The tablet also has a battery life that lasts for one week! The tablet also includes an app that allows files and documents to be wirelessly shared between devices.

Nintendo 64 Classic

Price: Depending on retailer

Features: The popular game system that has been adored by many for generations is back! Nintendo is reviving its classic 64 game system. Gamers around the world are excited to feel a heavy dose of nostalgia and get their hands on games they played when they were kids. The system will include old favourites like The Legend of Zelda games and of course, Super Mario 64.