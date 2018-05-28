Culture & Lifestyle / Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!

Culture & Lifestyle May 28, 2018

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

While LG, HP and Sony looks ahead, Nintendo revisits their iconic history for the best tech gadgets this month. Check out our fave May tech releases that you need now!

 

LG G7 ThinQ

Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now!
Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now: LG G7 ThinQ. Photo Credit: SlashGear

Price: $750 USD

 

Features: This smartphone includes a 6.1” screen that has a “Super Bright Display” option that makes the screen brighter than other phones on the market. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Memory capabilities include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and an additional 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with the ThinQ design. An interesting feature this phone has is the Google Assistant Key, which allows quick communication with Google. The phone also includes a speaker feature that is louder than other phones on the market. The smartphone’s cameras include a 8MP front camera and a pair of 16MP rear cameras.

 

HP Envy x360

 

Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now
Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now: HP Envy X360. Photo Credit: pocket-lint.com

Price: $829.99 USD

 

Features: This is laptop a remake from the original. It is a fully convertible laptop, so the screen can be turned in any direction a user wants. The laptop comes in two sizes, one size is 13.3” and the other size is 17.3”. The screens include full-HD displays. The laptops include an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor. A great addition to the laptop is the speakers, which are now placed at a special angle to ensure the user always has the best audio experience.  Lastly, the laptop also has a wireless charger and a pop-up webcam.

 

Sony Digital Paper E-ink Tablet

 

Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now
Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now: Sony Digital Paper E-Ink Table. Photo Credit: CNET

Price: $599.99 USD

 

Features: This 10.3” tablet includes a stylus that makes the user feel like they are writing on paper. Memory options allow 16GB of storage. The tablet also has a battery life that lasts for one week! The tablet also includes an app that allows files and documents to be wirelessly shared between devices.

 

 

Nintendo 64 Classic

 

Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now
Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now: Nintendo 64 Classic. Photo Credit: hd-report.com

Price: Depending on retailer

 

Features: The popular game system that has been adored by many for generations is back! Nintendo is reviving its classic 64 game system. Gamers around the world are excited to feel a heavy dose of nostalgia and get their hands on games they played when they were kids.  The system will include old favourites like The Legend of Zelda games and of course, Super Mario 64.

 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

COMMENTS

End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands

Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!

#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration

They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic

Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right

You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World

Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden

#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced

Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?

#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced

Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World

Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes

ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available

Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults

Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Current News

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly

FEATURED

Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Entertainment & Gossip

A Truly Lit Night: Superstar Poet Rupi Kaur Gets A Brampton Arts Walk Of Fame Award

Trending

Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples

Popular

Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
Fashion & Style

Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding