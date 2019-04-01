Step into spring with some incredible tech releases from some amazing brands! These hot April 2019 tech gadgets is what your life needs now!

Apple AirPods 2019

Price: $159 USD

Features: Apple is back with an all new pair of AirPods. These new headphones are supposed to provide 50% more talk time than the previous model. They also include a new H1 chip and the chip’s design makes the headphones work even faster and more optimally than the previous model. The new headphones still include Bluetooth and also allow users to activate Siri using their voices. Plus, there is a wireless charging case which would increase the price to $199. You can also buy the wireless charging case separately for an older AirPods model.

Xiaomi Mi notebook Air 13.3” and 15.6” Laptops

Price: $650-$800 USD

Features: Both laptops run on an Intel Core i5 CPU and have up to 8GB of RAM. The 13.3” laptop includes 256GB in additional storage and the 15.6” laptop includes an extra 256GB-512GB of additional storage. Both of the laptops have a slim, light and minimal design. They will be released at the start of this month in China and other parts of the world.

Vivo X27 Smarpthone

Price: $475 USD

Features: This phone has a 6.39” size screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone also has a 48MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. Memory capabilities include 128GB in storage with an optional 256GB via microSD. Battery wise, the phone has a 4000mAh which will provide decent amounts of power for continuous usage.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Price: $145 USD

Features: This affordably priced phone has a screen size of 6.0” and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The phone has a 3GB RAM, 32GB in storage and an additional 256GB via microSD. There is a 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The phone also has a decent sized 3300 mAh battery.