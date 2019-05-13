May brings with it spring like temps and super cool tech gadgets that are hitting the markets with a bang! Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed

Powerbeats Pro

Price: $249.95 USD

Features: The headphones are water-resistant and designed to stay put, making them ideal for working out. Plus, they will last for 9 hours and there is also a charging case that will allow 24 hours of charging time. The headphones include the “Hey Siri” feature as well as the auto pause feature if you take out one or both ear buds. Plus, each side of the headphones can be used for independent functions, such as one side for music and the other for phone calls.

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

Price: $45 USD (approx.)

Features: Not only have they dominated the phone space, they are also taking a bit out of the fitness one as well. This fitness tracker is affordable and includes all the standard fitness tracking features. It is water resistant and comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer. It also has a decent 70mAh battery. In terms of sports tracking, the device can track all your sports as it has 90 activity options and it pairs with Samsung’s Realtime OS.

Google Pixel 3a

Price: $500 USD (approx.)

Features: Expect a 5.6”-6” screen size and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor. Camera capabilities include a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Memory options include 64GB of storage.

OnePlus 7

Price: $569 USD

Features: Expect a 6.4” screen and triple rear cameras that have a 48MP lens. The phone might also have a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is also designed to ensure users have a smooth, quick experience so the phone’s internal processor and software have been crafted with this in mind.

Fitbit Versa Lite

Price: $199.95 CAD

Features: This is one of the latest Fitbit models and has similar features to the regular Versa but it is a little smaller. It can track sleep, activity, heart rate etc. It also has the standard notification and app features. Even better, it includes a battery life that lasts for over 4 days!

Main Image Photo Credit: Wccftech