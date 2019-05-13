Culture & Lifestyle / Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed

Culture & Lifestyle May 13, 2019

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

May brings with it spring like temps and super cool tech gadgets that are hitting the markets with a bang! Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed 

 

Powerbeats Pro

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed: Powerbeats Pro. Photo Credit: TechCrunch

Price: $249.95 USD

Features: The headphones are water-resistant and designed to stay put, making them ideal for working out. Plus, they will last for 9 hours and there is also a charging case that will allow 24 hours of charging time. The headphones include the “Hey Siri” feature as well as the auto pause feature if you take out one or both ear buds. Plus, each side of the headphones can be used for independent functions, such as one side for music and the other for phone calls.

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Fit e

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed: Samsung Galaxy Fit e.  Photo Credit: Times Now

Price: $45 USD (approx.)

Features:  Not only have they dominated the phone space, they are also taking a bit out of the fitness one as well. This fitness tracker is affordable and includes all the standard fitness tracking features. It is water resistant and comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer. It also has a decent 70mAh battery. In terms of sports tracking, the device can track all your sports as it has 90 activity options and it pairs with Samsung’s Realtime OS.

 

Google Pixel 3a

 

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed: Google Pixel 3a.  Photo Credit: Geeks ULTD

Price: $500 USD (approx.)

Features:  Expect a 5.6”-6” screen size and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor. Camera capabilities include a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Memory options include 64GB of storage.

 

OnePlus 7

 

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed: OnePlus 7. Photo Credit: BGR.com

Price: $569 USD

Features: Expect a 6.4” screen and triple rear cameras that have a 48MP lens.  The phone might also have a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is also designed to ensure users have a smooth, quick experience so the phone’s internal processor and software have been crafted with this in mind.

 

Fitbit Versa Lite

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed: Fitbit Versa Lite. Photo Credit: Fitbit

Price: $199.95 CAD

Features: This is one of the latest Fitbit models and has similar features to the regular Versa but it is a little smaller. It can track sleep, activity, heart rate etc. It also has the standard notification and app features. Even better, it includes a battery life that lasts for over 4 days!

Main Image Photo Credit: Wccftech

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...

COMMENTS

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home

Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women

The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism

Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"

It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship

No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now

Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy

Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!

'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission

Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals

Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!

The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities

You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal

Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Health & Wellness

Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Fashion & Style

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
Health & Wellness

Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
Beauty & Grooming

Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
Culture & Lifestyle

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home

Trending

Health & Wellness

Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
Fashion & Style

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
Beauty & Grooming

Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now

Popular

Beauty & Grooming

Show Your Mom Your True Love With These Beauty Gifts For Mother's Day
Culture & Lifestyle

Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
Showbiz & Celebrity

Hot Music Alert: 5 Hot South Asian Artists Your Playlist Needs Now
Fashion & Style

We Did Camp Right! The South Asian Stars Who Stole The Show At The Met Gala 2019
Health & Wellness

Keeping It Real: It's Time To Mindfully Embrace The Not So Perfect Pregnancy
Culture & Lifestyle

Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home