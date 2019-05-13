Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed
Culture & Lifestyle May 13, 2019
May brings with it spring like temps and super cool tech gadgets that are hitting the markets with a bang! Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn’t Know You Needed
Price: $249.95 USD
Features: The headphones are water-resistant and designed to stay put, making them ideal for working out. Plus, they will last for 9 hours and there is also a charging case that will allow 24 hours of charging time. The headphones include the “Hey Siri” feature as well as the auto pause feature if you take out one or both ear buds. Plus, each side of the headphones can be used for independent functions, such as one side for music and the other for phone calls.
Price: $45 USD (approx.)
Features: Not only have they dominated the phone space, they are also taking a bit out of the fitness one as well. This fitness tracker is affordable and includes all the standard fitness tracking features. It is water resistant and comes equipped with a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer. It also has a decent 70mAh battery. In terms of sports tracking, the device can track all your sports as it has 90 activity options and it pairs with Samsung’s Realtime OS.
Price: $500 USD (approx.)
Features: Expect a 5.6”-6” screen size and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor. Camera capabilities include a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Memory options include 64GB of storage.
Price: $569 USD
Features: Expect a 6.4” screen and triple rear cameras that have a 48MP lens. The phone might also have a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphone is also designed to ensure users have a smooth, quick experience so the phone’s internal processor and software have been crafted with this in mind.
Price: $199.95 CAD
Features: This is one of the latest Fitbit models and has similar features to the regular Versa but it is a little smaller. It can track sleep, activity, heart rate etc. It also has the standard notification and app features. Even better, it includes a battery life that lasts for over 4 days!
Main Image Photo Credit: Wccftech
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
Culture & Lifestyle
