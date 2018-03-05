#PressForProgress On International Women’s Day 2018
Culture & Lifestyle It’s A Woman’s World Mar 05, 2018
International Women’s Day 2018 (IWD/#IWD2018), is recognized around the world on March 8, 2018 to celebrate the accomplishments of women “…without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.” We take a closer look at how this movement is especially poignant in today’s climate.
Background:
Before we dive in, to better understand where the movement is going, it’s crucial to grasp its beginnings. And so, it’s time for a quick jog down memory lane: IWD was first celebrated on a national level on February 28, 1909 in respect and recognition of demonstration by female workers about their job environment in”…the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York.”
Next, in 1910, following The Socialist International conference in Copenhagen, the idea for an International Women’s Day was introduced “…to honour the movement for women’s rights and to build support for achieving universal suffrage for women.” Later, according to the UN, between 1913-1914, on March 8, IWD was used by women in Russia to rally and push for peace during the first World War. Thereafter, March 8 became the universal date of observance for IWD, with the United Nations officially recognizing the day in 1975, which, coincidentally, was during International Women’s Year.
At Present:
It’s important to note that IWD does not belong to any specific group or organization, instead it allows different institutions and governments to work with each other to help achieve the goals of the movement. For instance, this year the overarching theme of the campaign, which is then adopted by groups who do work based on the theme throughout the rest of the year, is #PressForProgress.
The theme was selected, with the findings of the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report results as its underlying fire, which highlighted that “gender parity is over 200 years away.” To be clear, gender parity contrasts a specific statistic between men and women, such as income, and the results are staggering as”the average pay for women in 2017 was $12,000, compared with $21,000 for men.”
But, it’s not just about the money, it’s the underlying and embedded justifications that fuel this disparity that is most problematic and requires reform. Thus, in 2018, IWD will #PressForProgress by working toward combatting gender parity.
Understanding The Hashtags:
Now that you’ve got the basics down, let’s get into the nitty-gritty: this year, IWD is reflective of so much more, in terms of the progress it is pressing for, especially in light of the viral anti-sexual harassment movement, #MeToo, and the push to tackle “systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace” with the powerful #TimesUp crusade.
Devika Goberdhan
Author
Devika is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Within this, her passion and research throughout her graduate studies focused on immigrants in Canada, which is an important topic that has inspired her to share her interests with others! Devika writes on current news...
