Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets

Jul 02, 2018

Maresah Dharmoo

School is out! So it’s time to get your summer off the right start with our list of hot July tech gadgets that you need to rule the grid just right! 

 

Samsung Galaxy J3

Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets: Samsung Galaxy J3. Photo Credit: B&H

 

Price: $130 USD

Features: This smartphone is expected to be released in July. The smartphone’s body is 8.9mm thick and the screen size is 5” with a resolution of 720 X 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7570 Quad chipset that is coupled with a Quad-core processor. Memory capabilities include 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and an additional 256GB via microSD card storage. Camera options include a rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Lastly, the phone has a removable 2600 mAh battery.

 

Blackberry Key2

Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets: Blackberry Key2.  Photo Credit: www.thenextweb.com

 

Price: $650 USD

Features: This is Blackberry’s latest smartphone and it comes with a 4.5” screen that has a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels. The phone’s memory capabilities include 6GB RAM and an additional 64GB-128GB in storage. Camera options include a 12MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Plus, the phone also has a 3500 mAh battery that ensures a longer battery life. Last but not least, the phone still has that famous Blackberry keyboard built in, and tech experts at Android Police have described it as light and easy to use.

 

Nintendo Switch- Cardboard Edition

Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets: Nintendo Switch-Cardboard Edition.  Photo Credit: www.techcrunch.com

 

Price: Free- Contest

Features: This will work just like the current Nintendo Switch console, but it looks very different. It is actually designed to look as though it is made out of cardboard! Only 5 of these are going to be released worldwide, so it will definitely be tough to get your hands on. Luckily, there is a contest, so If you would like the chance to get one of these consoles for either you or your kids, enter the contest on July 19th to win!

 

Turtle Beach Stealth 300

Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets: Turtle Beach Stealth 300. Photo Credit: Windows Central

 

Price: $79.95 USD

Features: These are the latest headphones in the world of gaming and it is compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The headset comes in black and green colours and a reinforced metal headband. It has a headphone jack and the design has been crafted to ensure those that wear glasses can still use the headphones comfortably. The headphones also offer all the expected comforts like padded memory foam ear cups. Plus users will be able to enjoy 30 hours of use before needing to recharge.

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pocketnow.com 

