Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Feb 19, 2018
Looking to re-vamp your weeknight dinner? Well, check out this delicious jerk chicken with rice and peas recipe. It’s the ultimate comfort food with an abundance of flavour.
Ingredients
For the Chicken:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1.5 pounds chicken drumsticks
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled
- 1/2 yellow onion, roughly chopped
- 1 to 2 (or to taste) Scotch bonnet peppers, seeded
- 2 teaspoons ground allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons regular or low sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
- Salt, to taste
For the Rice and Peas:
- 1 cup long grain basmati rice, washed and drained
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 cup coconut milk
- 1 can red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- Salt, to taste
- 1 Scotch bonnet pepper, finely diced
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1-inch cinnamon stick
Method:
- For the chicken, add all of the ingredients for the marinade in a food processor and pulse until the mixture is pureed and resembles a paste. Place the marinade and the chicken in a large bowl, coat the chicken well and pop it in the fridge for 4 to 5 hours or overnight.
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees, place the chicken and marinade on to a baking dish and allow your chicken to rest at room temperature for a few minutes (about 5 minutes).
- Roast the chicken for about 40 to 45 minutes or until it develops a roasted color.
- While the chicken cooks, make the rice and peas.
- Heat a pot (with a lid) with 1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over a medium heat.
- Once hot, add the spring onion, Scotch bonnet pepper and cinnamon and cook for 30 seconds, or until fragrant, stirring constantly.
- Stir in the rice, and then add the kidney beans. Stir fry all the ingredients together for about a minute.
- Add water to the pot along with salt and add the fresh thyme sprigs. Cover with a lid and bring to a boil over a high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to very low and cook, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until all the water has absorbed and the rice is cooked and fluffy.
- Once cooked, remove from the heat and keep covered until serving.
- Serve along side of the jerk chicken and enjoy!
- *Extra Tip: Add some mint chutney on the side to give your rice and beans an extra kick!
Main Image Photo Credit: Pooja Rao
Pooja Rao
Author
A self-taught home-cook with a passion for what cooking really stands for…Pooja believes that food really feeds the soul not just the stomach. Realtor by profession but a foodie at heart, Pooja’s love for food earned her a spot as one of the Top100 on MasterChef Canada. Follow h...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: How To Prep Your Skin For Winter Weather
-
DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
-
Beauty Tips To Get The Nineties Look Now!
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks
-
Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe
-
Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
-
Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
-
Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!
-
DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!
-
DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!