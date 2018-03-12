Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends That You Need In Your Life!
Mar 12, 2018
Spring 2018 home decor trends are not for the faint of heart. Hitting style on the head, get your spaces ready for an exciting overhaul.
The options for this year’s home décor trends are endless. They range from small touches to bold furniture pieces, new paint shades or trendy accents. The trends are found in just about all retailers that carry home décor pieces and range in prices, making bringing these trends home super easy. The upcoming trends also offer a huge variety, whether it’s a total colour overhaul, or soft touch, there are options for all tastes.
Small Touches
For small touches consider things like some new cushions or a throw to add some new life to your bed, couch, or guest rooms. Warm and cozy throws, lush knits, and luxurious furs are all over the throws on the market now. Cushions are a great way to tie in accent colours, add a new pop of colour or pattern to a space. Also, consider using cushion covers, which are available at many retailers, and cut down on storage space. Floor cushions are also a big up and coming trend that’s on the market now, and are a great way to blend comfort and colour.
Semi-Permanent Additions
Decorating the walls, switching out cabinet or furniture handles, updating frames are just a couple of ways to give your space a new update. Consider using new frames for some of your art, or switch out some of the art pieces for a new feel. Neon lights have been a huge new trend for some fun, creative décor additions. Another massive trend is macramé.
Adding a soft, whimsical look to any room, this art style is making a huge comeback. Easy to switch out on your own, new handles, door knobs, or light switch plates, are a simple and incredibly budget friendly way to add some personality to your space. New looks don’t have to be limited to inside the home as well, throw cushions and rugs are available in weather resistant materials to give the outdoors an upgrade as well.
Large Scale Changes
For the bold and major changes, think paint and furniture, or maybe a little DIY. Say so-long to the neutrals and welcome sumptuous jewel tones, and fiery reds. If you prefer your furniture in soft neutrals but still want a big change in a room, Benjamin Moore has just announced this year’s paint colour of the year — Caliente AF-290.
However, if you are daring enough to delve into the world of bold furniture, options are available at most retailers. Some places such as CB2, EQ3 or Urban Barn offer a fabric choices, where you can see additional materials that are available for certain pieces of furniture so you can really personalize your space. There are also a few places that go for the gusto, and offer vivid furniture pieces ready for purchase. You can start with one bold piece of furniture and tie it into the rest of the room, through use of rugs, cushions, or throws.
For a huge change in kitchens, revamping the cabinets can change the whole look. The change can range from new knobs (see above), to a new coat of paint, a decorative paint job, adding some frames or whole new doors, possibly with windows to open up the space. An easy DIY to dress up the kitchen is adding frames to the cabinet doors and then adding a few coat of paint to transform them into fantastic shaker cabinet doors. Find a ton of simple DIYs online featuring different frames to suit your taste.
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
OCTV: Celebrity Chef Vikram Vij's Unique Journey Through Food - ANOKHI Awards Interview
-
ANOKHI Pulse TV at Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
Our Favourite Fashion Moments At The Oscars
-
Never Say Never: Taking A Mindful Approach To Living With An Open Mind
-
DIY Get The Look With Holi — This Spring's Beauty Inspiration!
-
Hotstar To Live Stream VIVO IPL 2018
-
#PressForProgress On International Women's Day 2018
-
A Roundup Of Our Top TIFF 2017 Highlights
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Tips You Need To Know To Get You Green Juicing!
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
Musical Performances at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Three Reasons 'The Breadwinner' Could Be An Oscar Winner
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Best Beauty Looks At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
Anokhi Today Special Report: Vineet Kumar Singh & Zoya Hussain Talk 'The Brawler'
-
Three Reasons Why 'The Florida Project' Is The Best Film Of 2017
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
Sponsors Who Powered Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017
-
One-On-One With Akshay Kumar For His Latest Film "Pad Man"
-
DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
OCTV: Hollywood Fashion Designer To The Stars, Bibhu Mohapatra Unplugged - ANOKHI Awards Interview
-
DFW South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) Celebrates Four-Year Milestone With Four Days of Programming
-
DIY: How To Prep Your Skin For Winter Weather
-
February Bollywood Films You Need To Watch!
-
Global South Asians Honoured at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017
-
DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
-
Beauty Tips To Get The Nineties Look Now!
-
Our List Of Must-Have Tech Gadgets For The New Year!
-
OCTV: Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari Talks About Her Craft - Anokhi Awards Interview
-
Designer Ali Xeeshan's Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II
-
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Goodies For The Entertainment Lover!
-
Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
Our Must-Watch List Of Bollywood Films For The Holidays And The New Year!
-
Tonight Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Full List Of Celebrities & Sponsors!
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
Our Holiday Beauty Gift Guide 2017: Perfect Picks For The Beauty Geek
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Russell Peters Is The Indian Detective!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017 — For Your Home
-
1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—More Celebrity Attendees!
-
Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L'Oréal X TIFF Party
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Fashion Picks For Her And Him
-
DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
-
2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
-
Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
-
Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
-
Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!