Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends That You Need In Your Life!

Mar 12, 2018

Geeta Wahab

Spring 2018 home decor trends are not for the faint of heart. Hitting style on the head, get your spaces ready for an exciting overhaul.

The options for this year’s home décor trends are endless. They range from small touches to bold furniture pieces, new paint shades or trendy accents. The trends are found in just about all retailers that carry home décor pieces and range in prices, making bringing these trends home super easy. The upcoming trends also offer a huge variety, whether it’s a total colour overhaul, or soft touch, there are options for all tastes.

Small Touches

For small touches consider things like some new cushions or a throw to add some new life to your bed, couch, or guest rooms. Warm and cozy throws, lush knits, and luxurious furs are all over the throws on the market now. Cushions are a great way to tie in accent colours, add a new pop of colour or pattern to a space. Also, consider using cushion covers, which are available at many retailers, and cut down on storage space. Floor cushions are also a big up and coming trend that’s on the market now, and are a great way to blend comfort and colour.

Spring 2018 home decor trends
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends: Woven Blanket $49.99 CDN. Photo Credit: Marshalls
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends: Ginkgo Leaf Patterned Cushion $29.99 CDN. Photo Credit: HomeSense

 

Semi-Permanent Additions

Decorating the walls, switching out cabinet or furniture handles, updating frames are just a couple of ways to give your space a new update. Consider using new frames for some of your art, or switch out some of the art pieces for a new feel. Neon lights have been a huge new trend for some fun, creative décor additions. Another massive trend is macramé.

Adding a soft, whimsical look to any room, this art style is making a huge comeback. Easy to switch out on your own, new handles, door knobs, or light switch plates, are a simple and incredibly budget friendly way to add some personality to your space. New looks don’t have to be limited to inside the home as well, throw cushions and rugs are available in weather resistant materials to give the outdoors an upgrade as well.

 

Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends: Macramé Wall Hanging – Mixed Stitch $49.50 CDN. Photo Credit: Indigo
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends: Knob-it K3951 Taj Hotel Kantha Knob (4-pack), Taj Hotel Kantha Collection by Knob-It! $17.00 CDN. Photo Credit: Lowes

 

Miami Outdoor Rug. $$49.00-$99.00 CDN. Photo Credit: Urban Barn
Miami Outdoor Rug. $$49.00-$99.00 CDN. Photo Credit: Urban Barn

Large Scale Changes

For the bold and major changes, think paint and furniture, or maybe a little DIY. Say so-long to the neutrals and welcome sumptuous jewel tones, and fiery reds. If you prefer your furniture in soft neutrals but still want a big change in a room, Benjamin Moore has just announced this year’s paint colour of the year — Caliente AF-290.

However, if you are daring enough to delve into the world of bold furniture, options are available at most retailers. Some places such as CB2, EQ3 or Urban Barn offer a fabric choices, where you can see additional materials that are available for certain pieces of furniture so you can really personalize your space. There are also a few places that go for the gusto, and offer vivid furniture pieces ready for purchase. You can start with one bold piece of furniture and tie it into the rest of the room, through use of rugs, cushions, or throws.

Caliente AF-290, from Benjamin Moore. Prices vary depending on size
Spring 2018 Home Decor Trends: Caliente AF-290, from Benjamin Moore. Photo Credit: Benjamin Moore.

 

Sven Grass Green Daybed. $1349 CDN. Photo Credit: Article
Sven Grass Green Daybed. $1349 CDN. Photo Credit: Article

For a huge change in kitchens, revamping the cabinets can change the whole look. The change can range from new knobs (see above), to a new coat of paint, a decorative paint job, adding some frames or whole new doors, possibly with windows to open up the space. An easy DIY to dress up the kitchen is adding frames to the cabinet doors and then adding a few coat of paint to transform them into fantastic shaker cabinet doors. Find a ton of simple DIYs online featuring different frames to suit your taste.

