Culture & Lifestyle / Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants!

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants!

Culture & Lifestyle Jun 04, 2018

Geeta Wahab

by  

Sure, sometimes Father’s Day gets the last minute treatment when planning something for dear old dad! This time take advantage of the warm temps and give him a fabulous grilled feast! With Father’s Day coming up on June 17th, we giving you plenty of time to plan with our shopping, menu and grill guide below. Trust us, a decadent Father’s Day cookout is what he wants! 

Instead of being cooped up at restaurant, we all know what dad’s love, and that is the good old fashion BBQ! So this Father’s Day (mark your calendars, it’s June 17th!) treat him to a great sizzling feast straight from the fire! 

 

A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants
A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants: Have a great Father’s Day! Photo Credit: https://eventshigh.blog.com

 

Step 1. Plan The Menu And Grocery Shop

Does dad like chicken, steaks, burgers? What are the side dishes? Salad? Grilled veggies? All of the above. More importantly, what’s for dessert? Creating a balanced meal on the grill is quite simple. Our menu (serves 4-6): grilled cucumber and asparagus spears, with sweet potato steaks, Tandoori Jerk chicken, and a s’more packet to finish the meal.

Father’s Day Cookout Grocery List:

6 mini pickling cucumbers

2 bunches fresh asparagus

6-8 chicken thighs

1/3 cup jerk marinade

1/3 cup tandoori paste

Tzatziki sauce to serve

2-3 medium to large sweet potatoes

Olive oil (for drizzling)

Salt and pepper to taste

Graham crackers

Large marshmallows

Milk chocolate bar

A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants
A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants: Grilled Cucumber Spears. Photo Credit: www.glutenfreeliving.com

 

Step 2. Prep And Grill (and don’t forget the tandoori paste!) 

First Prep:  

  1. Start with what will have to marinade the longest which would be  the meat. Wash the chicken thighs and place in bowl. Add third cup each jerk marinade and tandoori paste. Mix well and massage marinade into meat, place in fridge for at last an hour.
  2. Snap asparagus at tough end, and cut off tips of cucumbers, rinse all veggies and let dry. Cut cucumbers lengthwise into quarters and put veggies in fridge.
  3. Thoroughly wash sweet potatoes and cut lengthwise into half inch slices.
  4. To prep all veggies, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Then Grill:

  1. Light grill to medium high heat once almost warm, flash grill cucumber spears on raw sides until grill marks appear and remove from grill and let cool.
  2. Once grill is warmed fully, place sweet potato slices and chicken on. Close grill and let cook for about 5 minutes, open and check sweet potatoes, flip if ready and close grill. After another 5 minutes, open grill and check sweet potatoes, if done, remove, or leave another minute or two, till finished. Add additional sweet potato slices if needed and close lid and let chicken continue to grill.
  3. Repeat sweet potato process and flip chicken after 15 minutes. After another 10 minutes, check to see if chicken is grilled to your liking. Either slice a thigh to see if it’s cooked through, juices should run clear. If done, remove from grill, if not, allow to cook for another few minutes. Turn off grill.
  4. To prep s’more packets, place a graham cracker on a piece of tin foil, top with a marshmallow, piece of chocolate and another cracker. Fold foil and close packets. As grill is cooling, place packets on grill just long enough for the chocolate and marshmallow to melt.

Extra Grill Tip!

Use the grill in three waves — first wave is for anything that needs to be cooled to serve, if this is veggies for a salad or keeping in mind portion control make sure veggies cover the whole grill, second wave will be whatever takes the longest to cook, like meat and potatoes, for portion control split the grill — half for carbs and meat and lastly, turn the grill off to get a quick sear or melt for anything.

A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants
A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants: Tandoori Jerk Chicken. Photo Credit: www.thewoksoflife.com

 

Step 3. Assemble And Enjoy

To serve up dinner, plate everything warm, except the cooled cucumber spears, and serve with tzatziki. Serve up the s’more packets as soon as they are off the grill and enjoy.

 

A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants
A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants: S’Mores Packets. Photo Credit: www.recipeler.com

 

What’s even better surprise him with this feast that you and your family cooked up! If he wants to join you at the grill let him. Because you know, with it being his day and all! Happy Father’s Day!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.fathersdaymessagesblog.wordpress.com 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years.  Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...

COMMENTS

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!

End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands

Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!

#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration

They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic

Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right

You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World

Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden

#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced

Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?

#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced

Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World

Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes

ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available

Shocking Reasons Why Child Marriages Are On The Decline In India

The Mindful Benefits Of Colouring For Adults

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
Current News

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!

Trending

Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Culture & Lifestyle

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
Showbiz & Celebrity

Believe It Or Not, They Dated: Shocking Celebrity Couples
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
Health & Wellness

Say What You Mean! Mindful Tips On Communicating Clearly
Beauty & Grooming

From Blah To Babe: Let Your Inner Goa Girl Shine With Our Tips For Sexy Summer Skin And Hair
Culture & Lifestyle

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!