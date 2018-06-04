Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father’s Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 04, 2018
Sure, sometimes Father’s Day gets the last minute treatment when planning something for dear old dad! This time take advantage of the warm temps and give him a fabulous grilled feast! With Father’s Day coming up on June 17th, we giving you plenty of time to plan with our shopping, menu and grill guide below. Trust us, a decadent Father’s Day cookout is what he wants!
Instead of being cooped up at restaurant, we all know what dad’s love, and that is the good old fashion BBQ! So this Father’s Day (mark your calendars, it’s June 17th!) treat him to a great sizzling feast straight from the fire!
Step 1. Plan The Menu And Grocery Shop
Does dad like chicken, steaks, burgers? What are the side dishes? Salad? Grilled veggies? All of the above. More importantly, what’s for dessert? Creating a balanced meal on the grill is quite simple. Our menu (serves 4-6): grilled cucumber and asparagus spears, with sweet potato steaks, Tandoori Jerk chicken, and a s’more packet to finish the meal.
Father’s Day Cookout Grocery List:
6 mini pickling cucumbers
2 bunches fresh asparagus
6-8 chicken thighs
1/3 cup jerk marinade
1/3 cup tandoori paste
Tzatziki sauce to serve
2-3 medium to large sweet potatoes
Olive oil (for drizzling)
Salt and pepper to taste
Graham crackers
Large marshmallows
Milk chocolate bar
Step 2. Prep And Grill (and don’t forget the tandoori paste!)
First Prep:
- Start with what will have to marinade the longest which would be the meat. Wash the chicken thighs and place in bowl. Add third cup each jerk marinade and tandoori paste. Mix well and massage marinade into meat, place in fridge for at last an hour.
- Snap asparagus at tough end, and cut off tips of cucumbers, rinse all veggies and let dry. Cut cucumbers lengthwise into quarters and put veggies in fridge.
- Thoroughly wash sweet potatoes and cut lengthwise into half inch slices.
- To prep all veggies, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Then Grill:
- Light grill to medium high heat once almost warm, flash grill cucumber spears on raw sides until grill marks appear and remove from grill and let cool.
- Once grill is warmed fully, place sweet potato slices and chicken on. Close grill and let cook for about 5 minutes, open and check sweet potatoes, flip if ready and close grill. After another 5 minutes, open grill and check sweet potatoes, if done, remove, or leave another minute or two, till finished. Add additional sweet potato slices if needed and close lid and let chicken continue to grill.
- Repeat sweet potato process and flip chicken after 15 minutes. After another 10 minutes, check to see if chicken is grilled to your liking. Either slice a thigh to see if it’s cooked through, juices should run clear. If done, remove from grill, if not, allow to cook for another few minutes. Turn off grill.
- To prep s’more packets, place a graham cracker on a piece of tin foil, top with a marshmallow, piece of chocolate and another cracker. Fold foil and close packets. As grill is cooling, place packets on grill just long enough for the chocolate and marshmallow to melt.
Extra Grill Tip!
Use the grill in three waves — first wave is for anything that needs to be cooled to serve, if this is veggies for a salad or keeping in mind portion control make sure veggies cover the whole grill, second wave will be whatever takes the longest to cook, like meat and potatoes, for portion control split the grill — half for carbs and meat and lastly, turn the grill off to get a quick sear or melt for anything.
Step 3. Assemble And Enjoy
To serve up dinner, plate everything warm, except the cooled cucumber spears, and serve with tzatziki. Serve up the s’more packets as soon as they are off the grill and enjoy.
What’s even better surprise him with this feast that you and your family cooked up! If he wants to join you at the grill let him. Because you know, with it being his day and all! Happy Father’s Day!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.fathersdaymessagesblog.wordpress.com
