Surprising Results! The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019

Jul 22, 2019

Hina P. Ansari

Well, that’s quite the surprise!  YouGov.co.uk, created a list of World’s Most Admired 2019 personalities which includes numerous South Asian names. Check out who made this year’s list.

Noted international online research organization YouGov.co.uk released their annual list of World’s Most Admired 2019. Tabulated in two parts, the first collection of data was done in December with asking panellists from 41 countries (where their population makes up more than two-thirds of the world’s population) was asked one question: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] would you most admire?.” Nominations were then compiled into two lists of 20 men and 20 women who, according to YouGov “received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries. In addition, 10 popular local figure were added to the lists for individual countries”.

The second part of this polling was conducted in field work from March to June of this year, where the two lists were then used to poll each of the 41 countries by asking two more questions: “Who do you truly admire?” where multiple selections were allowed and “Who do you MOST admire” where only one selection can be made by the respondents. All of the results from the three questions were then combined to create a percentage value of admiration. YouGov believed that by asking these questions “we can understand both the breadth (i.e: global reach) and the intensity of a person’s support.”

 

THE MEN

#6. Narendra Modi 

% Share of Admiration= 4.8

Change from last year = +2

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019 by YouGov
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Prime Minster of India Narendra Modi. Photo Credit: www.zeenews.india.com

 

 

#12. Amitabh Bachchan

% Share of Admiration= 2.9

Change from last year = -3

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019 By YouGov
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Amitabh Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.indiatoday.in

 

#16. Shah Rukh Khan

% Share of Admiration= 2.2

Change from last year = NEW

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Shah Rukh Khan. Photo Credit: www.sbs.com.au

 

#17. Imran Khan

% Share of Admiration= 1.9

Change from last year = +3

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Photo Credit: www.brecorder.com 

 

#18. Salman Khan

% Share of Admiration= 1.7

Change from last year = NEW

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Salman Khan. Photo Credit: www.livemint.com

 

THE WOMEN

#6. Malala Yousafzai

% Share of Admiration= 3.9

Change from last year = +1

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Malala Yousafzai. Photo Credit: www.hollywoodreporter.com

 

#13. Deepika Padukone

% Share of Admiration= 2.8

Change from last year = 0

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Deepika Padukone. Photo Credit: www.starsunfolded.com

 

#14. Priyanka Chopra

% Share of Admiration= 2.8

Change from last year = -2

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Priyanka Chopra. Photo Credit: www.variety.com  

 

#16. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

% Share of Admiration= 2.7

Change from last year = -5

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Photo Credit: www.timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

#17. Sushmita Sen

% Share of Admiration= 2.2

Change from last year = NEW

 

The South Asians Who Made The List Of World's Most Admired 2019
The South Asians Who Made The List Of World’s Most Admired 2019: Sushmita Sen. Photo Credit: www.tribune.com.pk

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com; www.deepikapadukone.com

 

