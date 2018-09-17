Culture & Lifestyle / Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018

Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018

Culture & Lifestyle Sep 17, 2018

Hina P. Ansari

by  

The Toronto International Film Festival brought forth not only the hottest celebrities, the most noteworthy films and insta-worthy buzz from endless red carpets, but they also showcased some serious swag that the global glitterati took home. I decided to explore gift lounge scene and see firsthand all the gorgeous goodies they had in store! And boy there was some serious sizzle in that swag! So check out the swag the celebs got at TIFF 2018!

 

What: 10th Annual Bask-It Style Lounge

The Cool Factor: In their 10th year, GLO Communications put together a welcome bag which was delivered to the celebrities as soon as they got settled in Toronto, which included variety of sense-provoking goodies, with total value of $1400 CDN  in bags designed by Sully Wong.

The Goods:

  • Anne-Marie Chagnon : One of six jewellery styles
  • Biossance: Assortment of skin care products including Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil; Squalane & Phyto-Retinol Serum and Squalane & Peptide Eye Gel
  • Browns Shoes: Media bag sponsor
  • Coola: Classic Sport Face SPF 50 White Tea Moisturizer
  • Crazy D’s Soda Labs: Crazy D’s Prebiotic Craft Soda in Ginga’ Kick, Rockin’ Rolla’ Cherry Cola or Twisted Citrus
  • Creeds: $250 Gift card and bag of CINQUE x Creeds Coffee Bar Custom Roast
  • DK Publishing: Astrology by Carole Taylor
  • Dr. Bronner’s: Peppermint Castile Liquid Soap
  • Eska: Carbonated natural spring water in regular or citrus
  • Green & Black’s: Organic Dark Chocolate Bar in Burnt Toffee
  • Greenhouse Juice Company: Rococoa Organic, Dairy-free Shake
  • Healthy Crunch: Trail Mix in a variety of flavours
  • House of Hayla: HOH Monochromatic Heel
  • MIRA: The Neighbours by Hannah Mary McKinnon
  • Natur-a: Fortified Almond Beverage Minis in original and chocolate flavour
  • Nomz: Almond Nomz Energy Bites
  • Pilot Coffee Roasters:  Pilot Cold Brew Latte
  • Ripley Entertainment:  A Century of Strange! from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! book series
  • Sharp Magazine: Magazine sponsor
  • Sully Wong: Celebrity gift bag sponsor, the KYOJIN Bag
  • Thompson Hotel: Venue partner
  • Toronto Popcorn Company: Gourmet Popcorn in Old Fashioned Kettle Corn and Buffalo Kick
  • Turo: A $500 credit for Turo car sharing services

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Gorgeous shoes from House of Hayla. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Full display of all the swag celebs were geared to get. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Crazy D’s Soda Lab. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: The real Delorean from Back To The Future promoting Turo’s car sharing services. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

What: The 6th Annual Stylist Suite 

The Cool Factor: Founded by noted fashion industry personalities Christian Dare and Gail McInnes, The Stylist Suite presented by Stylist Box  provided a wonderful array of Canadian designers which were available on loan so celebs can add some (more) glam to their red carpet appeal. Medical Director of Pearl MD Rejuvenation, Dr. Jennifer Pearlman was also onsite to provide red carpet beauty and personalized skin enhancing treatments.  VIPs also got swag bag with goods and services valued at $7,000 CDN, and also had an opportunity to show their support for  Free-Them.

The Goods:

Anavi Designs

Andrew Majtenvi

Anu Raina

Auneya

Christopher Paunil

Code Vitesse

Free Verse Apparel

Hilary MacMillan

House of Hayla

Hendrixoe

Huntington

Judith & Charles

KODA NIVOLE

KQK

LACEDSILK

Lesley Hampton

Maya Charbin

Mayer Min

Miss Matahari

Mondselle

MyLBD

ooobaby

ROBUST

Ryan Alexander

Victory of the People

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: “CHIC” was the word at The Stylist Suite Pop Up Lounge. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: A curated collection of key luxe items for the stars. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Designer Ryan Alexander with one of his gorgeous couture creations. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Designer Maya Charbin with one of her favourite designer pieces. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

What: Essentials Lounge

The Cool Factor: Ringing in 9 years, this lounge presented by EGPR has become of the go-to lounge spots for the full beauty, style and wellness experience with the overall value of $1300 CDN.

The Goods:

Hair care products from the Design.Me family such as: Hold.Me Hairspray, Puff.Me Volumizing Powder Spray, Puff.Me Shampoo & Conditioner and Quickie.Me Dry Shampoo

DKNY Stories Eau de Parfum

Glam Glow Supermud

Green & Black’s Chocolate

An assortment of mens and ladies Keds footwear

Smashbox Cosmetics including: Studio Skin Hydrating Foundation and Always On Liquid Lipstick

ThisWorks 24 hour Skin Solutions including Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Stress Check Roll On

Tuck Shop Trading Co. apparel including True North Sweatshirts

Over EZ Hangover Capsules

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: A treat was getting hair braided (which was perfect for the 40 degree heat that day), key products from the Design.Me line was used. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: I needed to tie my hair back and thanks to the team at Design.Me, I got my hair braided! Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Fabulous lip colours from Smashbox Cosmetics. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Incredible array of shades by Smashbox Cosmetics. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Keds footwear. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: DKNY Stories Eau du Parfum. Photo Credit: EGPR

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: The beautiful space where we had an opportunity to experience and explore the various goodies from this lounge. Photo Credit: EGPR

 

What: IT House x Producers Ball presented

The Cool Factor: In it’s 3rd year and presented by NKPR Inc., it’s was a hub which delivered celebrity, media and consumer experiences for the A-listers who wanted to chill in-between their red carpet appearances and premieres. Stars booked for experiences included: Quincy Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Olivia Munn, Emilio Estevez, Patrick J. Adams

The Goods: 

Rolling Stone celebrity portrait studio, programming centered around industry panels and thought leadership, and unique sponsored activations from presenting sponsors including Hounds Vodka, Swarovski, Lise Watier and OGX Beauty. Past IT visitors have included Mila Kunis, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Olsen, Donald Glover, Jared Leto, Adrien Brody, Daniel Radcliffe.

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: A glittering display of Lise Watier’s latest beauty offerings. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: An assortment of the best hair care by OGX Beauty. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Some serious Swarovski bling ready on loan for the Rolling Stone portrait studio session. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Music, glitter and Rolling Stone. All perfect for the portrait session. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: The Rolling Stone portrait session. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: It House x Producers Ball lounger fully buzzing. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

What: the 14th Annual Suite on the Sixth

The Cool Factor: Presented by Rock-It Promotions this gifting suite had a fabulous variety of  lifestyle goodies from specialty soaps, to healthy bites to boots and yes the perfect pillow! They also added a charity factor raising $10,000 CDN for Leave Out Violence. 

The Goods:

Alchemy Candle Co.

BOGS°

Casper

Crump’s Naturals

FIJI Water

Hudson’s Bay

Lindt

L’Oréal Paris

Penguin Random House Canada

The Perth Soap Co.

Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns

SimplyProtein

Tonic Blooms

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Simply Protein had all the right healthy snacks! Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: The one that started the whole online mattress movement, Casper released The Pillow for the perfect night sleep! Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Fabulous skin and lip colours by L’Oreal Paris. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Bogs boots! Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

 

 

What: The beautyBOUTIQUE  by Shoppers Drug Mart TIFF Suite

The Cool Factor: In Partnership with Entertainment One,  The beautyBOUTIQUE by Shoppers Drug Mart provides complimentary full hair and makeup sessions by Shoppers Drug Mart beauty experts for media who need to put their best face forward when covering the red carpet events!

Featured Services By: 

Urban Decay : Global Makeup Artist Steve Kassajikian

Smashbox Cosmetics: Global Makeup Artist Lori Taylor Davis

Award Winning Makeup Artist Simone Otis

St. Tropez Skin Finishing Treatments by Celebrity Tanning Expert Sophie Evans

Silk’n Skin Rejuvenation Titan Treatmets

QUO by Orly manicures

 

The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: The beautyBOUTIQUE suite at the Intercontinental Hotel. Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018: Thanks to Smashbox Cosmetics’ Global Makeup Artist, Lori Taylor Davis, I got my face did! Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TAGS

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

