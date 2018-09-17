Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won’t Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
Sep 17, 2018
The Toronto International Film Festival brought forth not only the hottest celebrities, the most noteworthy films and insta-worthy buzz from endless red carpets, but they also showcased some serious swag that the global glitterati took home. I decided to explore gift lounge scene and see firsthand all the gorgeous goodies they had in store! And boy there was some serious sizzle in that swag! So check out the swag the celebs got at TIFF 2018!
What: 10th Annual Bask-It Style Lounge
The Cool Factor: In their 10th year, GLO Communications put together a welcome bag which was delivered to the celebrities as soon as they got settled in Toronto, which included variety of sense-provoking goodies, with total value of $1400 CDN in bags designed by Sully Wong.
The Goods:
- Anne-Marie Chagnon : One of six jewellery styles
- Biossance: Assortment of skin care products including Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil; Squalane & Phyto-Retinol Serum and Squalane & Peptide Eye Gel
- Browns Shoes: Media bag sponsor
- Coola: Classic Sport Face SPF 50 White Tea Moisturizer
- Crazy D’s Soda Labs: Crazy D’s Prebiotic Craft Soda in Ginga’ Kick, Rockin’ Rolla’ Cherry Cola or Twisted Citrus
- Creeds: $250 Gift card and bag of CINQUE x Creeds Coffee Bar Custom Roast
- DK Publishing: Astrology by Carole Taylor
- Dr. Bronner’s: Peppermint Castile Liquid Soap
- Eska: Carbonated natural spring water in regular or citrus
- Green & Black’s: Organic Dark Chocolate Bar in Burnt Toffee
- Greenhouse Juice Company: Rococoa Organic, Dairy-free Shake
- Healthy Crunch: Trail Mix in a variety of flavours
- House of Hayla: HOH Monochromatic Heel
- MIRA: The Neighbours by Hannah Mary McKinnon
- Natur-a: Fortified Almond Beverage Minis in original and chocolate flavour
- Nomz: Almond Nomz Energy Bites
- Pilot Coffee Roasters: Pilot Cold Brew Latte
- Ripley Entertainment: A Century of Strange! from Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! book series
- Sharp Magazine: Magazine sponsor
- Sully Wong: Celebrity gift bag sponsor, the KYOJIN Bag
- Thompson Hotel: Venue partner
- Toronto Popcorn Company: Gourmet Popcorn in Old Fashioned Kettle Corn and Buffalo Kick
- Turo: A $500 credit for Turo car sharing services
What: The 6th Annual Stylist Suite
The Cool Factor: Founded by noted fashion industry personalities Christian Dare and Gail McInnes, The Stylist Suite presented by Stylist Box provided a wonderful array of Canadian designers which were available on loan so celebs can add some (more) glam to their red carpet appeal. Medical Director of Pearl MD Rejuvenation, Dr. Jennifer Pearlman was also onsite to provide red carpet beauty and personalized skin enhancing treatments. VIPs also got swag bag with goods and services valued at $7,000 CDN, and also had an opportunity to show their support for Free-Them.
The Goods:
Anavi Designs
Andrew Majtenvi
Anu Raina
Auneya
Christopher Paunil
Code Vitesse
Free Verse Apparel
Hilary MacMillan
House of Hayla
Hendrixoe
Huntington
Judith & Charles
KODA NIVOLE
KQK
LACEDSILK
Lesley Hampton
Maya Charbin
Mayer Min
Miss Matahari
Mondselle
MyLBD
ooobaby
ROBUST
Ryan Alexander
Victory of the People
What: Essentials Lounge
The Cool Factor: Ringing in 9 years, this lounge presented by EGPR has become of the go-to lounge spots for the full beauty, style and wellness experience with the overall value of $1300 CDN.
The Goods:
Hair care products from the Design.Me family such as: Hold.Me Hairspray, Puff.Me Volumizing Powder Spray, Puff.Me Shampoo & Conditioner and Quickie.Me Dry Shampoo
DKNY Stories Eau de Parfum
Glam Glow Supermud
Green & Black’s Chocolate
An assortment of mens and ladies Keds footwear
Smashbox Cosmetics including: Studio Skin Hydrating Foundation and Always On Liquid Lipstick
ThisWorks 24 hour Skin Solutions including Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, Stress Check Roll On
Tuck Shop Trading Co. apparel including True North Sweatshirts
Over EZ Hangover Capsules
What: IT House x Producers Ball presented
The Cool Factor: In it’s 3rd year and presented by NKPR Inc., it’s was a hub which delivered celebrity, media and consumer experiences for the A-listers who wanted to chill in-between their red carpet appearances and premieres. Stars booked for experiences included: Quincy Jones, Chloe Grace Moretz, Olivia Munn, Emilio Estevez, Patrick J. Adams
The Goods:
Rolling Stone celebrity portrait studio, programming centered around industry panels and thought leadership, and unique sponsored activations from presenting sponsors including Hounds Vodka, Swarovski, Lise Watier and OGX Beauty. Past IT visitors have included Mila Kunis, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Dev Patel, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Olsen, Donald Glover, Jared Leto, Adrien Brody, Daniel Radcliffe.
What: the 14th Annual Suite on the Sixth
The Cool Factor: Presented by Rock-It Promotions this gifting suite had a fabulous variety of lifestyle goodies from specialty soaps, to healthy bites to boots and yes the perfect pillow! They also added a charity factor raising $10,000 CDN for Leave Out Violence.
The Goods:
Alchemy Candle Co.
BOGS°
Casper
Crump’s Naturals
FIJI Water
Hudson’s Bay
Lindt
L’Oréal Paris
Penguin Random House Canada
The Perth Soap Co.
Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns
SimplyProtein
Tonic Blooms
What: The beautyBOUTIQUE by Shoppers Drug Mart TIFF Suite
The Cool Factor: In Partnership with Entertainment One, The beautyBOUTIQUE by Shoppers Drug Mart provides complimentary full hair and makeup sessions by Shoppers Drug Mart beauty experts for media who need to put their best face forward when covering the red carpet events!
Featured Services By:
Urban Decay : Global Makeup Artist Steve Kassajikian
Smashbox Cosmetics: Global Makeup Artist Lori Taylor Davis
Award Winning Makeup Artist Simone Otis
St. Tropez Skin Finishing Treatments by Celebrity Tanning Expert Sophie Evans
Silk’n Skin Rejuvenation Titan Treatmets
QUO by Orly manicures
Main Image Photo Credit: Hina P. Ansari
