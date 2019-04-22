The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism

A first of its kind in Canada, this jaw-dropping exhibit takes you on a journey through The Golden Temple while exploring the various tenets of Sikhism. The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets of Sikhismn

One of India’s most iconic houses of worship Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib otherwise known as The Golden Temple comes to life in a unique multi-media exhibit which had its gala opening on April 15, 2019 in Brampton Ontario.

The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple presented by TD and powered by Koodo Mobile brings about an unparalleled immersive experience where attendees get the chance to learn Sikhism, the world’s youngest religion, virtually explore The Golden Temple and the learn about the various teachings of the spiritual leader Guru Nanak.

Over 100 attendees were present at the exclusive opening along with various notable community members and politicos including The Honourable Navdeep Bains MP and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, The Honourable Patrick Brown Mayor of Brampton, Amrik Singh Ahluwalia the former Chair of Peel Police Board.

Also present were Brampton City Councilors Harkirat Singh and Gurpreet Dhillon, Ruby Sahota MP for Brampton North, Gurratan Singh MPP for Brampton East, Kamal Khera MP for Brampton West and Dinesh Bhatia Consul General of India.

Presented in three stages and spanning over 30,000 square feet, The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple is the brainchild of PDA HAB Media and TradeFairs Pvt. Ltd. in association with The Sikh Research Institute (SikhRi) an exclusive content partner, and Panjab Digital Library, which assisted in the curation of the images. It took 18 months to fully develop this exhibit and it’s use of Innovative technology makes it a standout as the exhibit features various smart walls, motions sensors and 42 projectors.

“The exhibit will actively educate attendees about Guru Nanak’s paradigm, Ek Onkar [“One Supreme Reality” or “One God” a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy] and take them on a journey of each of the Guru’s values that they worked towards, institutions they built, and the cities they founded,” Explained N. Manikantan CEO of PDA-HAB Media and TradeFairs Pvt. Ltd..“The biographies and histories of the Gurus will be built into the exhibits. The objective is to make their history accessible and illuminating.”

Brampton was featured as the perfect city for this inaugural launch due to it’s large Sikh population. It will then head off to Vancouver with additional planned stops in various cities in the USA and the U.K.

Manikantan is excited about the educational value this exhibit will bring to the South Asian and non-South Asian community alike. “The attendee will also be exposed to the guiding tenets of Sikhism and its various expressions through knowledge sharing and first-person interactions with experiential designs. The narrative of each gallery will be inspiring and designed to find relevance in today’s context. The experiential gallery offers a glimpse into a day at the Sri Harmandar Sahib. It will also offer valuable content for those seeking the emotional connection.”

To get more information on The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple including ticket information and gallery times please visit www.in5experium.com. The exhibit runs until June 16, 2019.