The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 22, 2019
A first of its kind in Canada, this jaw-dropping exhibit takes you on a journey through The Golden Temple while exploring the various tenets of Sikhism. The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets of Sikhismn
One of India’s most iconic houses of worship Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib otherwise known as The Golden Temple comes to life in a unique multi-media exhibit which had its gala opening on April 15, 2019 in Brampton Ontario.
The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple presented by TD and powered by Koodo Mobile brings about an unparalleled immersive experience where attendees get the chance to learn Sikhism, the world’s youngest religion, virtually explore The Golden Temple and the learn about the various teachings of the spiritual leader Guru Nanak.
Over 100 attendees were present at the exclusive opening along with various notable community members and politicos including The Honourable Navdeep Bains MP and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, The Honourable Patrick Brown Mayor of Brampton, Amrik Singh Ahluwalia the former Chair of Peel Police Board.
Also present were Brampton City Councilors Harkirat Singh and Gurpreet Dhillon, Ruby Sahota MP for Brampton North, Gurratan Singh MPP for Brampton East, Kamal Khera MP for Brampton West and Dinesh Bhatia Consul General of India.
Presented in three stages and spanning over 30,000 square feet, The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple is the brainchild of PDA HAB Media and TradeFairs Pvt. Ltd. in association with The Sikh Research Institute (SikhRi) an exclusive content partner, and Panjab Digital Library, which assisted in the curation of the images. It took 18 months to fully develop this exhibit and it’s use of Innovative technology makes it a standout as the exhibit features various smart walls, motions sensors and 42 projectors.
“The exhibit will actively educate attendees about Guru Nanak’s paradigm, Ek Onkar [“One Supreme Reality” or “One God” a central tenet of Sikh religious philosophy] and take them on a journey of each of the Guru’s values that they worked towards, institutions they built, and the cities they founded,” Explained N. Manikantan CEO of PDA-HAB Media and TradeFairs Pvt. Ltd..“The biographies and histories of the Gurus will be built into the exhibits. The objective is to make their history accessible and illuminating.”
Brampton was featured as the perfect city for this inaugural launch due to it’s large Sikh population. It will then head off to Vancouver with additional planned stops in various cities in the USA and the U.K.
Manikantan is excited about the educational value this exhibit will bring to the South Asian and non-South Asian community alike. “The attendee will also be exposed to the guiding tenets of Sikhism and its various expressions through knowledge sharing and first-person interactions with experiential designs. The narrative of each gallery will be inspiring and designed to find relevance in today’s context. The experiential gallery offers a glimpse into a day at the Sri Harmandar Sahib. It will also offer valuable content for those seeking the emotional connection.”
To get more information on The IN5 Experium: The Golden Temple including ticket information and gallery times please visit www.in5experium.com. The exhibit runs until June 16, 2019.
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity Fireside Chat & First Batch Of Sponsors Announced
-
Why Is Body Shaming Such A Strong Part Of South Asian Culture?
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18's Celebrity, Influencer & Expert Roster Of Personalities Announced
-
Curry In A Hurry! From Continent To Continent We Taste Different Curries Of The World
-
Don't Go Broke Brunching With Our Budget-Friendly Brunch Recipes
-
ANOKHI's First Event #ThisIsMyGlamour18 Early Bird Tickets Now Available
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!