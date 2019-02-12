Culture & Lifestyle / This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals

Culture & Lifestyle Feb 12, 2019

Geeta Wahab

by  

Popularized by the hit comedy show Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day is a day for the ladies. For this celebration—which usually lands on the day before Valentine’s Day—gather your tribe for an evening of fun, yummy food, and dishing out all the hottest goss. Yes, this ridiculously easy 3-step Galentine’s Day dinner will peak your #SquadGoals. 

 

Keep the menu easy and simple but delicious and decadent. Your shopping list includes a super quick stop at the grocery and liquor stores and that’s it! The recipe is so easy: it’s means less prep time and more party time.

 

The Main Course

One-Pot Cacio e Pepe

 

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals: One-Pot Cacio e Pepe. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

 

 

 

Ingredients: 

350 grams spaghettini, broken in half 

3 1/2 cups water 

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 1/2 teaspoon freshly crack black pepper 

This easy one pot meal will be ready to serve in about 15 mins. 

Add water and pasta to a medium size pot, ensure water covers pasta. 

Bring pot to a boil, cook until pasta is al dente and most of the water is absorbed. 

Add pepper and stir, turn off the stove. Add 3/4 cheese and stir. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and serve. 

 

Light Sipper

White Wine Spritzer

 

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals: White Wine Spritzer. Photo Credit: My Kitchen Love

 

 

This is an easy one. Mix 2 parts white wine to 1 part soda water and garnish with a lemon wheel. That’s it and it pairs well with the pasta.

 

Dessert

Dirty Affogato

 

 

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals: Affogato. Photo Credit: Boston Globe

 

Affogatos are a yummy dessert that only really need to be assembled, it doesn’t require you to turn anything on, expect the espresso machine.

 

Ingredients:

A tub of your favourite ice cream (traditional Affogato calls for vanilla ice cream but feel free to switch it up with any flavour)

One shot of espresso

and /or

A drizzle of fave liquer

My fave is a black cherry ice cream, a shot of espresso, a drizzle of rumchatta, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

 

And voila! This 3-step delight will make your usual get together even more special. There’s nothing like great conversation, great company and great food especially for Galentine’s Day! Bon appetite!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bostonglobe.com 

 

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...

COMMENTS

Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!

The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities

You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal

Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada

Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own

Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!

Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019

Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!

2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!

Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations

A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit

ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!

Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze

ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event

Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya

Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
Showbiz & Celebrity

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day

FEATURED

Health & Wellness

It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
Beauty & Grooming

For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
Culture & Lifestyle
Affogato. Photo Credit: Boston Globe

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
Showbiz & Celebrity

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
Fashion & Style

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Beauty & Grooming

Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
Beauty & Grooming

For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
Health & Wellness

It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
Culture & Lifestyle
Affogato. Photo Credit: Boston Globe

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
Fashion & Style

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!

Popular

Health & Wellness

It's Time To Top Up Your Vitamin D Levels: It's More Important Than You Think!
Beauty & Grooming

For Him And Her: Be The Best Bae With These Beauty Gifts for Valentine's Day
Showbiz & Celebrity

From Bollywood To Hollywood Binge Your Heart Out With These Rom-Coms Perfect For Valentine's Day
Culture & Lifestyle
Affogato. Photo Credit: Boston Globe

This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
Fashion & Style

February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Beauty & Grooming

Make Valentine's Day Your V-Day By Celebrating Your Brown Beauty With These Bold Looks!