This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine’s Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
Culture & Lifestyle Feb 12, 2019
Popularized by the hit comedy show Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day is a day for the ladies. For this celebration—which usually lands on the day before Valentine’s Day—gather your tribe for an evening of fun, yummy food, and dishing out all the hottest goss. Yes, this ridiculously easy 3-step Galentine’s Day dinner will peak your #SquadGoals.
Keep the menu easy and simple but delicious and decadent. Your shopping list includes a super quick stop at the grocery and liquor stores and that’s it! The recipe is so easy: it’s means less prep time and more party time.
The Main Course
One-Pot Cacio e Pepe
Ingredients:
350 grams spaghettini, broken in half
3 1/2 cups water
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 1/2 teaspoon freshly crack black pepper
This easy one pot meal will be ready to serve in about 15 mins.
Add water and pasta to a medium size pot, ensure water covers pasta.
Bring pot to a boil, cook until pasta is al dente and most of the water is absorbed.
Add pepper and stir, turn off the stove. Add 3/4 cheese and stir. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on top and serve.
Light Sipper
White Wine Spritzer
This is an easy one. Mix 2 parts white wine to 1 part soda water and garnish with a lemon wheel. That’s it and it pairs well with the pasta.
Dessert
Dirty Affogato
Affogatos are a yummy dessert that only really need to be assembled, it doesn’t require you to turn anything on, expect the espresso machine.
Ingredients:
A tub of your favourite ice cream (traditional Affogato calls for vanilla ice cream but feel free to switch it up with any flavour)
One shot of espresso
and /or
A drizzle of fave liquer
My fave is a black cherry ice cream, a shot of espresso, a drizzle of rumchatta, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
And voila! This 3-step delight will make your usual get together even more special. There’s nothing like great conversation, great company and great food especially for Galentine’s Day! Bon appetite!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.bostonglobe.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
