Thousands Vibed Pure Bollywood at Canada's Largest South Asian Festival--#BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019

One of the biggest festivals in the country, #BollywoodMonster Mashup, presented by TD Bank, rang in their 9th year with stellar showcases that spanned three packed days at Mississauga Celebration Square. Voted #1 festival at Celebration Square by City of Mississauga and a MARTY award-winner for the Festival of the Year, #BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019 delivered no shortage of highlights that made this free festival one of the best ones in Canada.

The festival that’s organized by MonstARTity a not-for-profit committed to providing arts for everyone in the community got the festival vibe started on Friday July 19th, at the #BollywoodMonster Concert where internationally-acclaimed Bollywood singer, Nikhita Gandhi made her Canadian debut with a packed performance where she sang her two hit songs “Qaafirana” and “Raabta”.

Then on Saturday July 2oth, at the #BollywoodMonster Concert, Yasser Desai serenaded the audience with his signature hit “Naino De Baandhi” while the crowd (in the thousands) joined in to sing along to “Buleya” and “Ban Ja Rani”.

Throughout the festival especially on their third day, Sunday July 21, which was billed “BollywoodMonster Family Day + Concert”, Bollywood was not only present by these incredible singers, but the members of the #BollywoodMonster Orchestra who have been performing since the inception of the festival, kept the vibe going playing an amazing array of Bollywood tunes from the classics to current chart-toppers. Other performances had the crowd on their feet including show-stopping performances by Parichay, Shiamak Show Kids, The Band Destiny, Ankita Music.

In addition to free concerts there were tons of other activations that had the audiences entertained day in and day out. From free concerts, dance performances, family activities at the free KidZone, film festivals, delicious food and a variety of market vendors to shop from. And the kids even had a chance to hug the #BollywoodMonster’s very own mascot, Bolly!

The audiences had some fun learning some cool Bollywood dance moves courtesy of Shiamak Toronto and Ria Aikat who led the festivities. The KidZone had ample choices of activities including kite-making, puppetry, games, aerial yoga and other arts and crafts!

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about how massive the turn out was for our ninth year of #BollywoodMonster Mashup. We had an incredible line up that literally had our audience wanting more and just witnessing that type of energy is really what makes this so rewarding,” says Artistic Director of MonstrARTity, Vikas Kohli. “As always, we’re grateful to all the sponsors, funders, artists, vendors, community collaborators, media partners and all the volunteers who contributed their efforts to making #BollywoodMonster Mashup the largest South Asian festival in Canada for nine years straight. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone again next year for our big 10th year anniversary!”

With this year’s #BollywoodMonster Mashup 2019 in the books, they building blocks are already underway for their 10th anniversary which in true Bollywood style deserves to be over the top!

Main Image Photo Credit: Captive Camera