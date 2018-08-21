Culture & Lifestyle / Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right

Culture & Lifestyle Aug 21, 2018

Geeta Wahab

by  

*Sponsored Post* 

 

The first day of school is a student’s most important event of the year and a chance to show off all their newest gear. As they strut their stuff off to class, you’ll be sure to rest easy knowing Walmart took care of all their essential back to school needs. Walmart brings you five ways to start school just right! 

 

1.  Stylish Backpacks

Knowing back to school time for the little ones is a huge deal, let’s start with the backpack. Walmart stocks endless styles of backpacks to match just about any personality and age bracket. For the younger ones the George Boys’ Backpack ($9.88 CDN), George Boys’ Print Backpack ($9.88 CDN) or George Girls’ Backpack ($9.88 CDN) are perfect.

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: George Boys’ Backpack, George Boys’ Print Backpack, and the George Girls’ Backpack, all $9.88 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

For the young lady who takes her fashion a little more seriously, the George Girls’ Gaze for Daze Backpack ($9.88 CDN) would be a perfect fit with the colourful leopard pattern and pompom.

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: George Girls’ Gaze for Daze Backpack, $9.88 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

2. Durable Lunch Bags 

Nothing tests durability more than lunch time and recess and bags or containers that hold up are always gems. The Thermos Brand Soft Lunch Kit ($8.97 CDN) and Thermos Soft Lunch Bag ($8.97 CDN) are durable, easy to clean and will survive getting tossed all over the place.

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: Thermos Brand Soft Lunch Kit and the Thermos Soft Lunch Bag, all $8.97 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

 3.  Always Hydrate  

Whether it’s gym time, running between classes, or lunch time, water bottles are a must-have. Walmart’s fabulous collection will suit any task. Check out the Cool Gear Infusion Bottle ($5 CDN) or Cool Gear Rigid Hydration Bottle ($5 CDN).

 

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: Cool Gear Infusion Bottle and the Cool Gear Rigid Hydration Bottle, all $5 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

 4. Brilliant Basics 

We all know things will have to be updated very often, so buying items that are easy on the wallet, will make things a lot easier to restock, like the Papermate Paper Mate Canadiana Woodcase Pencils, ($1.87 CDN/24 pk) or the Papermate Paper Mate Speederase Eraser Refills ($0.97 CDN). Perfect for the engaged pupil.

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: Papermate Paper Mate Canadiana Woodcase Pencils, $1.87 CDN/24 pk and Papermate Paper Mate Speederase Eraser Refills, .97 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

Whether it’s the first day of first grade or the last semester at university, notebooks are necessary. Be sure to stock up on the Hilroy 1 Subject 3 Hole with Margin Notebook ($1.87 CDN) so they can ace their notetaking skills.

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: Hilroy 1 Subject 3 Hole with Margin Notebook, $1.87 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

5. Cool Apparel 

Fashionable wardrobe is another surefire way to make a stylish mark in the hallways of academia! Super cool apparel (starting at $4 CDN) will turn heads while you send those positive vibes to your crew and beyond.

 

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right: Kids apparel starting at $4 CDN. Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

 

So embrace the start of the new learning season with Walmart and their key steps to make sure that the new school year kicks off with a bang!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Geeta Wahab

Geeta Wahab

Author

A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years.  Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...

COMMENTS

Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem

Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!

The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018

Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission

#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)

From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World

Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets

It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide

Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers

There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles

Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!

Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!

End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands

Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!

#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration

They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Culture & Lifestyle

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018

FEATURED

Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Health & Wellness

The Cardio Confusion: What Exactly is Cardiovascular Exercise?
Beauty & Grooming

Stick With It! Travel Without Melting Your Face Off With These Stick Beauty Products!

Trending

Health & Wellness

The Cardio Confusion: What Exactly is Cardiovascular Exercise?
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right

Popular

Culture & Lifestyle

Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Beauty & Grooming

Rescue 411: Give Your Hands And Feet The Late Summer Skincare They Need
Showbiz & Celebrity

Baby Face Bollywood: Looking Back At When Today's Bollywood Icons Were Just Getting Started
Fashion & Style

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
Health & Wellness

The Cardio Confusion: What Exactly is Cardiovascular Exercise?
Beauty & Grooming

Stick With It! Travel Without Melting Your Face Off With These Stick Beauty Products!