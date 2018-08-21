Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 21, 2018
*Sponsored Post*
The first day of school is a student’s most important event of the year and a chance to show off all their newest gear. As they strut their stuff off to class, you’ll be sure to rest easy knowing Walmart took care of all their essential back to school needs. Walmart brings you five ways to start school just right!
1. Stylish Backpacks
Knowing back to school time for the little ones is a huge deal, let’s start with the backpack. Walmart stocks endless styles of backpacks to match just about any personality and age bracket. For the younger ones the George Boys’ Backpack ($9.88 CDN), George Boys’ Print Backpack ($9.88 CDN) or George Girls’ Backpack ($9.88 CDN) are perfect.
For the young lady who takes her fashion a little more seriously, the George Girls’ Gaze for Daze Backpack ($9.88 CDN) would be a perfect fit with the colourful leopard pattern and pompom.
2. Durable Lunch Bags
Nothing tests durability more than lunch time and recess and bags or containers that hold up are always gems. The Thermos Brand Soft Lunch Kit ($8.97 CDN) and Thermos Soft Lunch Bag ($8.97 CDN) are durable, easy to clean and will survive getting tossed all over the place.
3. Always Hydrate
Whether it’s gym time, running between classes, or lunch time, water bottles are a must-have. Walmart’s fabulous collection will suit any task. Check out the Cool Gear Infusion Bottle ($5 CDN) or Cool Gear Rigid Hydration Bottle ($5 CDN).
4. Brilliant Basics
We all know things will have to be updated very often, so buying items that are easy on the wallet, will make things a lot easier to restock, like the Papermate Paper Mate Canadiana Woodcase Pencils, ($1.87 CDN/24 pk) or the Papermate Paper Mate Speederase Eraser Refills ($0.97 CDN). Perfect for the engaged pupil.
Whether it’s the first day of first grade or the last semester at university, notebooks are necessary. Be sure to stock up on the Hilroy 1 Subject 3 Hole with Margin Notebook ($1.87 CDN) so they can ace their notetaking skills.
5. Cool Apparel
Fashionable wardrobe is another surefire way to make a stylish mark in the hallways of academia! Super cool apparel (starting at $4 CDN) will turn heads while you send those positive vibes to your crew and beyond.
So embrace the start of the new learning season with Walmart and their key steps to make sure that the new school year kicks off with a bang!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.walmart.ca
Geeta Wahab
Author
A home décor addict, foodie at heart and techie nerd in her soul, Geeta has been with ANOKHI for over 5 years. Starting as an intern in the events section, she is gleefully channeling her love for lifestyle as the Home & Travel Editor. A teacup collector and dessert lover, Geeta is always on ...
COMMENTS
