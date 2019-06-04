We Tell You Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had Right Now
Culture & Lifestyle Jun 03, 2019
From slick foldable headphones, smartphones geared for gaming and more, step into summer with the hottest new tech gadgets on the market that are sure to wow! Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had
Sony WH-XB900N EXTRA BASS™ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Price: >$250 CAD
Features: Sony’s goal with these headphones was to make a cheaper noise cancelling over-ear headphones. The headphones include “extra bass” sound technology as well as digital noise cancelling. Users can enjoy their music for up to 30 hours and the headphones come equipped with Bluetooth and hands-free calling. They are also foldable so users can take them on the go.
Price: $479 USD
Features: This phone was designed with gaming in mind and is considered to be a gaming phone. The phone’s design is one of a kind and it boasts the world’s first active cooling fan to support lots of gaming. The phone has a 6.65” HDR AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh for quick transitions of graphics when playing games. Even more impressive is the phone’s 5000 mAh battery with a fast charge feature. Users can also further enjoy their gaming experience by having the opportunity to customize and change the shoulder buttons to suit their preference.
Price: $49.99 USD
Features: This is a revamp of the previous Fire 7 tablet. The new model has a similar exterior design but internally there have been some major changes! There are now a more colour options, a better selfie camera and a lot more storage. The storage size has increased to 16-32GB and there’s a microSD option for 512GB cards.
Price: $ 939 USD
Features: This is a light 2.8lb laptop with a 14” screen that includes a touchscreen. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U Processor. Memory capabilities include 16GB DDR4 2400MHz and up to 1TB PCle SSD in storage. Plus, the laptop has a lengthy 16.4 hour battery life with rapid charging available.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COMMENTS
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Gaga For Gulab: A Fragrant Tour Of The World's Coolest Flower Festivals
-
Chalo! What You Need To Make Your Road Trip Simply Rad
-
Our List Of Cool May 2019 Tech Gadgets That You Didn't Know You Needed
-
Give Your Haveli A Boost Of Colour With This Year's Hottest Hues For The Home
-
Lifting Each Other Up: "The All About Women Show" Emphasizes The Importance Of Women Empowering Women
-
The IN5 Experium: Stunning Exhibit Showcases The Golden Temple And The Tenets Of Sikhism
-
Robin Sharma Tells Us Why You'll Feel Victorious After Reading His Latest Book "The 5AM Club"
-
It's Not Culture, It's Dangerous: 5 Signs You Are In A Toxic Relationship
-
No Foolin', These Hot April 2019 Tech Gadgets Are What Your Life Needs Now
-
Anita Chatterjee Of A-Game Public Relations Shares Her Secrets On Building A Brilliant Brand Awareness Strategy
-
Get Your Home Ready For The Holi-Day With These Vibrant Decor Tips!
-
'Treasures Of A Desert Kingdom: The Royal Arts Of Jodhpur, India' Dazzles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Fighting For The Invisible: My Chat With Renu Mandhane, Chief Commissioner Of The Ontario Human Rights Commission
-
Modicare In India Can Change Lives But Only At The Expense Of Female Healthcare Workers
-
This Ridiculously Easy 3-Step Galentine's Day Dinner Will Peak Your #SquadGoals
-
Here's Some Next Level AI: Boost Your Brain Power With These Fierce Feb Tech Gadgets!
-
The Indian Dance Group We Are One Celebrates Their Differences By Ignoring Their Disabilities
-
You Must Understand Your Failures In Order To Succeed: Real Talk From Entrepreneur Sanjay Singhal
-
Yes, You Can Rent A Porsche! And Other Innovative Strategies As Revealed By CEO Of Porsche Canada
-
Make It Like Mom: 3 Super Easy Desi Dishes You Can Make When You're On Your Own
-
Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
-
Follow These Fearless Warriors: 11 South Asian Journalists Who Will Shake Up 2019
-
Time For A Yuletide Upgrade! Get In The Festive Spirit With These Awesome December Tech Gadgets!
-
2018 Holiday Gift Guide For The Home: Gifts So Cool They Won't Believe You Actually Bought Them!
-
Masked Mayhem: The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 "Diwali Masquerade" Stylishly Capped Off ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Celebrations
-
A Powerful Day: Ringing In 15 Years Of ANOKHI MEDIA With An Empowering Day At The ANOKHI POWER Summit
-
ANOKHI's 15th Anniv Event: Full Photo Gallery Now Live!
-
Simply Awestruck: Art Exhibit Of Autistic Teen Artist Niam Jain Continues To Amaze
-
ANOKHI Presents Lifetime Achievement Award & Announces Monika Deol + Shama Hyder To Attend Anniversary Event
-
Time To Double Dip! Exploring The Chutney Cuisine With Cookbook Author Jasmine Daya
-
Farah Nasser, Sangita Patel & More Announced To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Manjit Minhas, Jay Sean, Tamanna Roashan & Raghav To Attend ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Event
-
Yes, That Laptop Is Made Of Leather: Check Out Our October Tech Gadgets Here!
-
See? With Crazy Rich Asians and Black Panther: Hey Hollywood, We Told You Diversity Was A Good Thing!
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's 15th Anniversary Website & Ticket Launch Announced
-
Live Your True Style At School With Our Dorm Room Decor Tips!
-
Going Gaga At The Gift Lounge: You Won't Believe The Swag The Celebs Got At TIFF 2018
-
Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
-
Vroom! These Powerful E-Hybrids From Porsche Will Make You Green With Envy
-
Women's Equality Day 2018: South Asian Women Are Barely Represented In Government And That's A Problem
-
Walmart Brings You Five Ways To Start School Just Right
-
Why The Shocking "Two-Finger Test" Used In Rape Cases In South Asia Is A Major Problem
-
Get Your Grade A Game On This August With The Best Back To School Tech Gadgets!
-
The Ceiling Is Breaking With Female Leaders Taking Top Spots In Male Dominated Industries In 2018
-
#PressForProgress: Why Do VCs Support Men Over Women Entrepreneurs (And How We Can Change It)
-
From The Malala Fund To NOW Ventures, Shiza Shahid Wants Companies To Do Good In The World
-
Rule The Grid This Summer With Our List Of Hot July Tech Gadgets
-
It's Time To Get Lit With Our Cool Summer Cocktail Guide
-
Game On! June's Tech Releases Includes A Must-Have Device For Serious Gamers
-
There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles
-
Stop The Lame Celebrations: A Decadent Father's Day Cookout Is What He Wants!
-
Nintendo Brings Back A Classic (And Our Fave May Tech Releases That You Need Now)!
-
End Hunger Now! Project Ramadan's Canadian Initiative Helps Feed Families By The Thousands
-
Bow Down! Be A Cookout Queen With Our Can't-Be-Beat BBQ Recipes!
-
#ThisIsMyGlamour18 - A Day of Glamour & Inspiration
-
They Know Your Secrets: Why The Facebook And Cambridge Analytica Fiasco Is Scandalous And Undemocratic
-
Delivered To Your Door, With Clean Meals You Have No Excuse For Not Eating Right
-
You Got It All Wrong: What "Mantra" Really Means In Today's Mindful World
-
Stop Killing Your Plants With Our Key Tips For A Cool Indoor Garden
Culture & Lifestyle
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!