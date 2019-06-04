From slick foldable headphones, smartphones geared for gaming and more, step into summer with the hottest new tech gadgets on the market that are sure to wow! Why These June 2019 Tech Gadgets Needs To Be Had

Sony WH-XB900N EXTRA BASS™ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Price: >$250 CAD

Features: Sony’s goal with these headphones was to make a cheaper noise cancelling over-ear headphones. The headphones include “extra bass” sound technology as well as digital noise cancelling. Users can enjoy their music for up to 30 hours and the headphones come equipped with Bluetooth and hands-free calling. They are also foldable so users can take them on the go.

Nubia Red Magic 3

Price: $479 USD

Features: This phone was designed with gaming in mind and is considered to be a gaming phone. The phone’s design is one of a kind and it boasts the world’s first active cooling fan to support lots of gaming. The phone has a 6.65” HDR AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh for quick transitions of graphics when playing games. Even more impressive is the phone’s 5000 mAh battery with a fast charge feature. Users can also further enjoy their gaming experience by having the opportunity to customize and change the shoulder buttons to suit their preference.

Amazon Fire 7

Price: $49.99 USD

Features: This is a revamp of the previous Fire 7 tablet. The new model has a similar exterior design but internally there have been some major changes! There are now a more colour options, a better selfie camera and a lot more storage. The storage size has increased to 16-32GB and there’s a microSD option for 512GB cards.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495S

Price: $ 939 USD

Features: This is a light 2.8lb laptop with a 14” screen that includes a touchscreen. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 3700U Processor. Memory capabilities include 16GB DDR4 2400MHz and up to 1TB PCle SSD in storage. Plus, the laptop has a lengthy 16.4 hour battery life with rapid charging available.