Yes You Can Host Your Own Holiday Party In Your (Teeny Tiny) Condo With These 3 Simple Tips!
Dec 03, 2018
Bad news: the party room isn’t available. Good news: you can still have a holiday party in your home! You can deck your halls—even if you don’t have that much hall to deck—when it comes to festive entertaining. Yes you can host your own holiday party in your (teeny tiny) condo with these 3 simple tips!
Start With A Plan
Yes, this is sort of obvious but when it comes to your small space you can’t just throw a party just like that. You need to map it all out. Ask yourself key questions: How many people are coming over? Is it a full meal or finger foods? Sit down or buffet style? Creating a plan for the event will help you know what kind of prep needs to happen in a condo. Because keep in mind, you don’t have the luxury of space to store away stuff you realized you didn’t need at the last minute. A plan will help you with seating, guest list, numbers and all that good stuff!
Parking: Connect with your property manager and ask if you can reserve some visitor parking spots for your guests for that night. Start your shopping list, send your invites (don’t forget to always collect any dietary restrictions) and get started!
Preparation time: Remember preparation takes time. Time that you should block off in your schedule to do just that—prep!. That way you aren’t scrambling at the last minute.
Tell your concierge: Once guests are confirmed, let the concierge know approximately how many people are coming.
Don’t forget your buzz code: It’s amazing how this simple item that is part of your daily routine gets lost when it comes to inviting people over. Make sure to tell your guests your buzz code number ahead of time. So you aren’t spent answering texts/phone calls during the party.
Organize Your Storage And Polish Up Your Place
Storage has come a long way from the functional bins of our childhoods, although the function cannot be denied. However, with the stylish options available, you can work some space savers into the décor.
Making use of all the areas that could store something is key when hosting during the holiday season. Knowing you may have to keep extra things on hand or nip away any everyday items will alleviate having to run all over for different things. Keep things like extra cups, napkins, plates, easily accessible is important but putting away larger items like a stand mixer can save a lot of counter space for you. And the softness of the ottoman also makes it serve double duty as an extra seat for your guests! Boxes are always handy and having cute boxes with graphic detail like these camera themed ones, also can be a cool conversation piece and don’t scream “The remotes are in here!” (unless you need that remote, that is).
Doing a thorough clean of your place will remind you of anything that might have to be put away or shifted around, and could help you find fantastic little storage spots. Many retailers stock dozens of storage bins in various sizes for a few bucks that can be filled with just about anything that isn’t used regularly. While you have all your cleaning items out set aside a cloth or two and some spot treatment just in case of any spills. Tuck them out of sight but close enough in case you need.
My cleaning bucket contents: a J-cloth or two, a magic eraser, a dust pan and hand broom, Tide To Go, a couple extra garbage or recycling bags and they are all hidden under my kitchen sink.
Deck Those Halls
Hosting in a condo also means adding a creative spin to how you decorate and spicing up the space is always a fun task when planning a party. Think of these questions:
High end or low key? Will it be themed? Will it be low key and casual? Thinking of decorating means having to think of where the partygoers will be relaxing.
Eating details: If it’s a dinner party, put more focus on dressing up the table and prepping personalized place settings, or if it’s a larger party, create little food stations where guests can mingle around, perhaps split some between the living room and dining room to leverage seating as much as you can.
Don’t forget the condo rules: Maybe even create a DIY bar, in the kitchen or on a bar cart to make another mini station. Just pay extra attention to things like rules of your condo— like smoking and balcony or common space rules, ensuring guests are being respectful of the neighbours, or parking in the outlined spots.
Decor sure has has come a long way from the parties of childhood, including some very adult like themes. Cheeky banners are available to add a little kick to the party, and they don’t hold back.
Some party planning stores also theme their items to take the stress out of it for you, just pop by and pick up everything you need — minus food and drinks in one shot. And when you just don’t know what to do, try your local dollar store, they are stocked full of goodies that are party-ready and with an awesome price tag.
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
