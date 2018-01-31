DFW South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) Celebrates Four-Year Milestone With Four Days of Programming

A gay-identifying Pakistani-Muslim’s journey through religion, sexuality, colonialism and migration, an Indian Maratha teenager’s quest to escape poverty through SMS scams, and a brewing jealousy between aging and upcoming Bharatnatyam dancers within a family – these are just a few of various issues explored through the wide range of films and documentaries showcased during DFW South Asian Film Festival this February.

The Dallas Ft.Worth South Asian Film Festival (SAFF) is back for it’s fourth year with a wonderful list of films and programming over its 4-day run, showcasing World, U.S. and Texas premieres of features, shorts and documentaries, all chosen to engage, educate and inspire audiences.

This year, the festival boasts a total of 19 premieres – one world, six international, two U.S and nine Texas , and one Dallas premiere. “This is our most ambitious, comprehensive and well-balanced programming to date; it is also the most number of international premieres we have had at our festival” says founder and festival director Jitin Hingorani of JINGO Media.

After its partnership with ANOKHI MEDIA for our 14th Anniversary Event, Hotstar is back as the festival’s lead sponsor. “We are thrilled about our partnership with DFW SAFF,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President, Hotstar International. “We think the Dallas/Fort Worth audience will truly engage with our content. Hotstar is a premium destination for Indian films, television serials, documentaries and sports. And we are proud to be screening our CinePlay DANCE LIKE A MAN, as part of the festival’s programming to give viewers a taste of the original content on our digital platform.”

Some of the films featured include:

Abu – documentary by filmmaker Arshad Khan

What Will People Say – starring International actor Adil Hussain

Mehram – starring Bollywood veteran Farida Jalal

Dance Like A Man – Hotstar’s Cineplay Starring Lilette Dubey

And MANY MORE!

For full festival programming and schedule: http://www.dfwsaff.com/schedule/

ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to be a media partner of The DFW SAFF, and will be on location covering the various events and programming under brands ANOKHI Pulse TV and OPEN CHEST TV. “I’m so please to finally be able to attend the Dallas South Asian International Film Festival founded by my dear friend Jitin Hingorani. I’ve heard incredible things about the films curated, the talent that comes out to support, and the community of sponsors and public that advocate for its mission and mandate, that keeps it going from strength to strength. I will be doing something that I rarely do – cover the opening night red carpet as guest host of ANOKHI Pulse Tv, as well as doing what I always do – have meaningful conversations with the talent and bring forth caveats that you cannot Google about on OPEN CHEST Tv. Very excited to meet my fellow industry members and cultural community in Dallas on February 8th!” – President/CEO ANOKHI MEDIA & OPEN CHEST

For Tickets: http://www.dfwsaff.com/tickets/

For more information on the festival: http://www.dfwsaff.com/

