Reviewing Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation
Anokhi Spotlight TV Dec 29, 2018
On this episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV, we partner up with Estée Lauder Canada to test one of their foundation ranges to see how well they work on #SouthAsian skin and our respective undertones . . .
Watch as ANOKHI MEDIA’s Beauty Expert Rosemina Nazarali shares her review of the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation. She walks us through what makes this foundation such a staple, best application practices, and why it’s perfect for South Asian skin tones.
Farah Khan
Author
Farah joined ANOKHI four years ago while finishing up her degree in English Literature and Writing at the University of Toronto. Her position since then has expanded across all departments, everything from office administration and corporate affairs, to ANOKHI’s online presence a...
COMMENTS
