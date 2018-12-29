Reviewing Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

On this episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV, we partner up with Estée Lauder Canada to test one of their foundation ranges to see how well they work on #SouthAsian skin and our respective undertones . . .

Watch as ANOKHI MEDIA’s Beauty Expert Rosemina Nazarali shares her review of the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation. She walks us through what makes this foundation such a staple, best application practices, and why it’s perfect for South Asian skin tones.

To keep in the loop with all things ANOKHI, visit:

Website: www.AnokhiMedia.com

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ANOKHI_Media

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ANOKHI_Media