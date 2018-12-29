Anokhi Spotlight TV / Reviewing Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

Reviewing Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation

Anokhi Spotlight TV Dec 29, 2018

Farah Khan

by  

On this episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV, we partner up with Estée Lauder Canada to test one of their foundation ranges to see how well they work on #SouthAsian skin and our respective undertones . . .

Watch as ANOKHI MEDIA’s Beauty Expert Rosemina Nazarali shares her review of the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation. She walks us through what makes this foundation such a staple, best application practices, and why it’s perfect for South Asian skin tones.

