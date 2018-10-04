These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
Fashion & Style Oct 04, 2018
At ANOKHI we are firm supporters of girl power and awareness. So, it is no surprise we are advocating this month for Breast Cancer Awareness. We had the pleasure to attend the 15th annual Cashmere collection fashion event. Fifteen top designers from across Canada were chosen to take part in this showcase. Check out our favourites from the stunning #Cashmere18 collection!
The theme for this year was The Crystal Ball. Crystal symbolizes the traditional 15-year anniversary gift. And, represents eternal love and unwavering commitment. Designers were tasked to create an original one-of-a-kind gown that embodied the Cashmere BT theme. Each gown was crafted with luxurious soft sheet Cashmere bathroom tissue and adorned in crystals.
Mani Jassal, Toronto, Ontario
This image does not do justice to the flow of Mani Jassal’s creation. We sat in awe of the details, the craftmanship and execution with her design. It left us speechless. Kudos to all the designers as constructing a gown with bath tissue sheets is a challenge in itself. But to reproduce a lengha choli. The ruffles, 3D floral embellishments with decorative reflective crystals. Superb!
Candace Daniela, Toronto, Ontario
Candice Daniela’s tiered handkerchief gowned looked sensational as it cascaded from a floral bodice.
ZOFF, Toronto, Ontario
Designer Michael Zoffranieri’s body-con creation soared on the runway. That tissue feathered train was sublime.
Claire Lemaître-Auger, Montreal, Quebec
The power of the eternal feminine inspired Claire Lemaître-Auger’s design. We loved her be-winged heroine gown. The emblazoned crystal dove looked graceful with the halter neck line.
ANOKHI readers you have the opportunity to view the #Cashmere18 collection by hitting the link. For our Canadian readers please support the cause by entering Cashmere’s unique Vote Couture for the Cure contest. Select your favourite design and Cashmere will donate $1 for every vote, up to $10,000 CDN, to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
