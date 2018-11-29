Fashion & Style / 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!

2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!

Fashion & Style Nov 29, 2018

Tessa Johnson

The holidays are here and it is time to make your gift list. Yes, we said your gift list. Instead of being endlessly bombarded with never ending list that really has no goal, we decided this year to group our fashion and style items into specific high-end fashion forward looks so that you can see how your loved ones unique style will truly shine (or even for yourself for that matter!). Check out our camera ready stylish gift guide for him, her and the little ones too!  So go ahead, get your loved ones red carpet ready with these stylish gifts! 

 

The Office Party Look

The year is wrapping up! That doesn’t mean you throw on the casual gear for those end of year soirees. Dazzle it up with our outfit picks.

 

For Her

A high neck snake print blouse by Celine paired with a lush olive pleated skirt. The look will be festive with hint of edge.

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Holt Renfrew, Celine, Highneck Snake Print Blouse, $1.550 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Holt Renfrew, Amur, Annie Pleated Skirt, $498 CAD. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

 

For Him

It may be a bit much for the office but who cares! Never pass up an opportunity to look fabulous. We are a fan of this floral jacquard suit jacket from Ted Baker.

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Ted Baker, Floral jacquard suit jacket, $995 CAD. Photo Credit: Ted Baker

Mix it up with your prints and add burgundy polka dot shirt with these navy slacks.

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Ted Baker, Polka dot print cotton shirt, $195 CAD. Photo Credit: Ted Baker

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Ted Baker, Wool satin dinner suit pants, $369 CAD. Photo Credit: Ted Baker

 

Fashion Fun

It’s a bit icy out there but it does not mean your outerwear needs to be a bore. Add some colour and prints, it’ll personalize your style. Oh, and don’t forget the accessories.

 

For Her

This Etro belted metallic jacquard coat is to die for. We paired with some Agnelle leather gloves to keep those hands warm.

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Net-A-Porter, Etro, Belted metallic jacquard coat, $3,690 USD. Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Net-A-Porter, Agnelle, Leather gloves, $177 USD. Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter

 

For Him

We like gents with some personality. It was no brainer when we selected Rag and Bone’s Yorke Plaid Wool Coat. This jacket is sophistication and so well paired with these Prada leather gloves

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Mr Porter, Rag & Bone, Yorke Plaid Wood Coat, $1,419.42 CAD. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Mr Porter, Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves, $426.32 CAD. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter

Keep it Sexy

A perfect way to end the day is to slip into something comfortable.  These hers and his robes should do the trick.

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Net-A-Porter, Carine Gilson, Floral-print silk satin robe, $2,485 USD
& Mr. Porter, Derek Rose, Duke Silk-Trimmed Herringbone Cashmere Robe, $4,742.95 CAD. Photo Credit: Net-A-Porter & Mr. Porter

 

Don’t Forget the Kids!

Our little ones deserve some luxury in their life. They will look adorable in their Fayon Kids outfits. For her a velvet kurti and sharara set and for him, a printed ajkan with churidar.

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Fayon Kids by Preeti Jatia, Velvet kurti and shara set, $144 CAD. Photo Credit:Fayon Kids by Preeti Jatia

 

Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts
Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts: Fayon Kids by Preeti Jatia, Printed ajkan with chridar, $167 CAD. Photo Credit: Fayon Kids by Preeti Jatia

 

So this year be all organized by looks which will make it easier for you to grab these essential stylish pieces for yourself or for your loved ones!

 

 

