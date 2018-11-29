2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Get Your Loved Ones Red Carpet Ready With These Stylish Gifts!
Fashion & Style Nov 29, 2018
The holidays are here and it is time to make your gift list. Yes, we said your gift list. Instead of being endlessly bombarded with never ending list that really has no goal, we decided this year to group our fashion and style items into specific high-end fashion forward looks so that you can see how your loved ones unique style will truly shine (or even for yourself for that matter!). Check out our camera ready stylish gift guide for him, her and the little ones too! So go ahead, get your loved ones red carpet ready with these stylish gifts!
The Office Party Look
The year is wrapping up! That doesn’t mean you throw on the casual gear for those end of year soirees. Dazzle it up with our outfit picks.
For Her
A high neck snake print blouse by Celine paired with a lush olive pleated skirt. The look will be festive with hint of edge.
For Him
It may be a bit much for the office but who cares! Never pass up an opportunity to look fabulous. We are a fan of this floral jacquard suit jacket from Ted Baker.
Mix it up with your prints and add burgundy polka dot shirt with these navy slacks.
Fashion Fun
It’s a bit icy out there but it does not mean your outerwear needs to be a bore. Add some colour and prints, it’ll personalize your style. Oh, and don’t forget the accessories.
For Her
This Etro belted metallic jacquard coat is to die for. We paired with some Agnelle leather gloves to keep those hands warm.
For Him
We like gents with some personality. It was no brainer when we selected Rag and Bone’s Yorke Plaid Wool Coat. This jacket is sophistication and so well paired with these Prada leather gloves
Keep it Sexy
A perfect way to end the day is to slip into something comfortable. These hers and his robes should do the trick.
Don’t Forget the Kids!
Our little ones deserve some luxury in their life. They will look adorable in their Fayon Kids outfits. For her a velvet kurti and sharara set and for him, a printed ajkan with churidar.
So this year be all organized by looks which will make it easier for you to grab these essential stylish pieces for yourself or for your loved ones!
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
