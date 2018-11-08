A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala
Fashion & Style Nov 08, 2018
ANOKHI Media’s most glam night of the year brought the global South Asian community of movers and mavericks to the Sheraton Centre Toronto. Themed “Diwali Masquerade” masks were donned while guests also dialed up their sartorial choices with some serious style. Among many, here some who we thought were best dressed at the ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala.
Sangita Patel
ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, who hosted one of the fireside chats during the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18 during the day, looked stunning at the gala that night in a Mani Jassal number which included the Raat Ki Rani top and the 7.4 Slit Skirt in black.
Horsepowar
Horsepowar who also was one of the featured performers that night wowed the crowd in a Mani Jassal La Reve sari slit wrap skirt with the Sim Simma bustier.
Raj Girn
President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA wore a stunning embellished couture design by Dinesh Ramsay.
Veronica Chail
This journalist, producer and human rights activist shined on with her fabulous layered look which went next level with her moto-inspired jacket.
Aarti Pole
This CBC News Network host & journalist and one of the featured hosts of the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18, glittered in a gorgeous corsetted mirror blouse with a layered shimmering lengha.
Tamanna Roashan
Founder of the globally renowned @DressYourFace, an ANOKHI Award recipient as well as one of the featured speakers at the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18, wore a stunning silver feathered ensemble with mesh slits by BChicFashions.
Best Dressed Couple
DJ Fizza
DJ Fizza brought some edgy fusion with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder feathered sleeve blouse paired with a cute mini by Dinesh Ramsay.
Sonia Jhas
Health and Wellness expert and lifestyle coach, Sonia Jhas rocked the red carpet in this stunning body-hugging gown by City of Angels.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com; www.nisargmediaproductions.com
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over five years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industr...
COMMENTS
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India & Lakmé Fashion Weeks
-
Steal Her Look — Radhika Apte Is Our Red Carpet Muse
-
Giving Back With Style: When Fashion And Philanthropy Join Forces For Good
-
These Gowns Are Made From Toilet Paper! Our Favourites From The Stunning #Cashmere18 Collection
-
Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
-
Designer Ali Xeeshan's Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017
-
Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
-
Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer
-
7 Must-Have Spring/Summer Fashion Trends
-
Summer 2016 Couture Bridal Trends
-
Global Sneaker Trends & Culture
-
TOMFW Highlights: South Asian Designer Showcase
-
Spring/Summer '16 Trends In Indian Couture Wear
-
Re-Style Your Dress Shoes With New Pattern & Colour
-
Fall'15 Style Trends With Toronto Life
-
#TIFF15: Red Carpet Style Trends
-
Style Trends For The Modern Man
-
Vintage Summer Trends
-
Spring Trends In Indian Couture Wear
-
Dress Shoe Guide For Men
-
S/S 2015 Runway Trends For Women
-
Handbag Trends For All Seasons
-
Holiday Looks For Men
-
Holiday Gift Ideas With SWAROVSKI
-
S/S 2015 Runway Trends For Men
-
Fall Women's Wear Trends At EXPRESS
-
Urban Art Inspired Designer Hats
-
Early Islamic Textiles At The Royal Ontario Museum
-
Style Essentials For The Modern Man
-
How To Rock Lace In Evening Wear
-
Trends In Swimwear
-
Mahayatra's Summer Collection
-
Summer Trends In Indian Formal Wear
-
Steps In Creating The Bespoke Suit
-
Dressing For Your Body Type
-
Father's Day Makeover
-
Statement Jewelry: Art By Misbah
-
Adding Fun Character Pieces To The Male Work Wardrobe
-
Women's Trends For S/S 2014
-
How To Pack For A Summer Getaway
-
Designer Anu Raina At World MasterCard Fashion Week
-
HD Homme At World MasterCard Fashion Week
-
Spring/Summer 2014 Menswear Trends
-
Fusion Tunics & Kaftans With International Celebrity Designer, ALIA
-
Spring Clean Your Closet
-
Gary Taxali Pocket Art Collaboration With Harry Rosen
-
Kala Wearable Art
-
Winter Coat Trends For Women
-
Tips For Winter Shoe Care
-
Three Staples In Men's Outerwear
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!