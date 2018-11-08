A Powerful Statement: The Best Dressed At The ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala:

ANOKHI Media’s most glam night of the year brought the global South Asian community of movers and mavericks to the Sheraton Centre Toronto. Themed “Diwali Masquerade” masks were donned while guests also dialed up their sartorial choices with some serious style. Among many, here some who we thought were best dressed at the ANOKHI POWER Ball 2018 15th Anniversary Gala.

Sangita Patel

ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, who hosted one of the fireside chats during the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18 during the day, looked stunning at the gala that night in a Mani Jassal number which included the Raat Ki Rani top and the 7.4 Slit Skirt in black.

Horsepowar

Horsepowar who also was one of the featured performers that night wowed the crowd in a Mani Jassal La Reve sari slit wrap skirt with the Sim Simma bustier.

Raj Girn

President and CEO of ANOKHI MEDIA wore a stunning embellished couture design by Dinesh Ramsay.



Veronica Chail

This journalist, producer and human rights activist shined on with her fabulous layered look which went next level with her moto-inspired jacket.

Aarti Pole

This CBC News Network host & journalist and one of the featured hosts of the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18, glittered in a gorgeous corsetted mirror blouse with a layered shimmering lengha.

Tamanna Roashan

Founder of the globally renowned @DressYourFace, an ANOKHI Award recipient as well as one of the featured speakers at the ANOKHI POWER Summit 18, wore a stunning silver feathered ensemble with mesh slits by BChicFashions.



Best Dressed Couple



DJ Fizza

DJ Fizza brought some edgy fusion with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder feathered sleeve blouse paired with a cute mini by Dinesh Ramsay.



Sonia Jhas

Health and Wellness expert and lifestyle coach, Sonia Jhas rocked the red carpet in this stunning body-hugging gown by City of Angels.



Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com; www.nisargmediaproductions.com