It’s time for the scoop! The Mohammadi Group’s Rubana Huq vows to make a change. Beyonce joins forces with Adidas. Indian artists inspire Benetton and Mr. Sunshine from Dragon Den’s dabbles in fashion. Check out April/May Fashion Scoop: our roundup of the buzziest news from the South Asian fashion scene and beyond!

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Managing Director, Rubana Huq Aims To Change Bangladesh Factories

Managing Director, Rubana Huq, of the Mohammadi Group. Is advocating to make changes to boost female leadership. Huq is the first woman to lead the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Bangladesh is the largest garment exporter in the world, employing four million people. There are over 4,500 factories and 80% of the workforce is women. Huq would like women to have a greater chance to voice their concerns and interests.

“Today, the workforce is largely women but people in the managerial levels are mostly men. That needs to change,” says Huq. “I would like to have a gender-based leadership program that ensures more women are empowered to take on these roles. The fact that 80 percent of our women are freely working and contributing to the economy is a much bigger narrative.”

Huq would like manufacturers to strengthen their own monitoring mechanisms. This would assist the government in taking over the Bangladesh Accord.

The Accord was issued after the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013. The decision to shut down the factory inspection mechanism. Is currently pending with the Bangladesh supreme court.

New York, USA

Beyoncé Joins Adidas As Creative Partner In Joint Venture

Beyoncé has joined forces with Adidas. Athleisure continues to dominate the runways and meet the need for functional fashion. Beyoncé will co-create signature pieces ranging from footwear, performance and lifestyle apparel. This will include the relaunch of her brand Ivy Park.

The joint venture is paramount to Adidas’ strategy to win over women consumers. The brand recently launched the “She Breaks Barriers” campaign. Which advocates for broader media coverage of women’s sports.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé in a statement from the brand. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of the business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The mega superstar regained ownership of her brand from Topshop back in 2018. When reports surface of racial abuse and sexual harassment on owner Sir Philip Green.

“Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said Eric Liedtke, executive board member of Adidas.

Delhi, India

United Colours Of Benetton Merges Art And Fashion For Menswear Capsule Collection

United Colours of Benetton has put forth the initiative to merge fashion and art. The brand recently launched its men’s S/S 19 collection at Lotus Make-Up fashion week.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor was on hand to help promote the launch. “Benetton is a brand, which has always been close to my heart,” said Kapoor. “It is a brand that a generation has grown up wearing and connects with, not only within the realm of fashion but for its path-breaking socially relevant campaigns over the years.

The collection will feature nine artistic paintings on Benetton polo shirts. Each artists’ theme will align with the brand’s culture on social integration. Items are available exclusively online at Benetton for sale.

Montreal, Canada

Dragon Den’s Entertainment Mogul Ventures Into Fashion Retail

Canadian entertainment mogul Vincenzo Guzzo is expanding into the fashion retail market.

The man they call Mr. Sunshine is set to launch his own luxury accessories line. The items are exclusively available online. But Guzzo would like to expand into brick-and-mortar stores should the items be a success.

Guzzo, joined the cast of Dragon’s Den, in May 2018 and has made quite the splash with his wardrobe always adding his signature yellow flower to his attire.

The accessory collection will offer a selection ties, slippers and other accessories which will don the iconic yellow flower. Prices range from $75 CAD to $599 CAD.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com