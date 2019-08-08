If these fashion looks by Bollywood beauties won’t convince you to reshuffle your wardrobe for ruffles, then we don’t know what will! Check out Bollywood’s real romance with the ruffle trend.

Fashion’s romance with ruffles has been an off-and-on one. The two famously rekindled old flames in 2018, making appearances at fashion weeks across the globe. The likes of Givenchy, Giambattista Valli, Rodarte, Michael Kors, Erdem and Marques’ Almeida showcased ruffled creations in their fluttering glory. The ruched style—achieved by gathering fabric strips together to create a ripple-like effect–was also married with pastels, creating summer-perfect looks.

Far from being seen as ultra-feminine in the 50s, ruffles have come a long way to also be bold, fierce, and oh-so-versatile–you can play around with them for work, beach and party.

Ruffles were touted to be one of 2019’s biggest trends. No wonder, they are everywhere … the ramp, red carpets, retail brands, you name it! And, jumping on the bandwagon are several South Asian beauties who never fail to serve Instagram inspiration to the fashion hungry.

From Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha and Kriti Sanon, here are star-studded ruffled looks that you’d instantly fall in love with. And yes, there’s something for everyone, whether you like to go all divaesque with ruffles, play with just a panel or two in your casuals or embrace the good ol’ sari with a cascading twist.

GOWNING GLORY

Ruffles add drama and that majestic flounce to an ensemble. That explains why it’s an oft-seen style on red carpets. Cannes International Film Festival in May this year saw actresses such as Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty bring their A-game to the French Riviera.

Kapoor stunned in a red ruffled Valentino dress. Qureshi walked the red carpet wearing a ruffled gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, and Penty was a sight to behold in a NEDO by Nedret Taciroglu couture beige gown — ruffled tiers with embellishments and faux feathers.

Earlier in March, for Hindustan Times Most Stylish awards do in Mumbai, Radhika Apte, too, dazzled in a mustard yellow ruffled gown by Gaurav Gupta. “We use our signature ruffle technique to accentuate our classic silhouettes,” says the designer. Sharing the brand’s philosophy, Gupta adds, “We signify infinity and endlessness with the use of rhythmic ruffles to make the garments appear as they are boundless in their shape and form, thereby, contemporizing traditional silhouettes while also adding an aesthetic spin to our modern silhouettes.”

All-out ruffles are as much for you as the divas. Imagine a wedding gown in pristine white or a subtler version in pastel shades for the bridesmaids. Or, how about one for prom night? Nothing like being on top of the trend game.

The August issue of Hello India and Travel + Leisure magazine, too, feature Kiara Advani and Malaika Arora, respectively in ruffles. Sending a lovely reminder that now is the time to flaunt that style.

MAXI-MIZE THE EFFECT

We get that gowns are for special occasions, but ruffles are versatile, remember? So, you can always dress up or dress down. For a date night with bae or a brunch outing with your BFFs, opt for a maxi à la your favourite Bollywood beauty. Pick a printed number just like Priyanka Chopra Jonas did while stepping out with hubby Nick Jonas, or take some floral inspiration from Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Go bold in yellow like Sonam Kapoor or stick to muted pastels like Kriti Sanon and Taapsee Pannu.

A PLAY OF RUFFLE DETAILS

But what if you’re more of a pants girl? Or, one who’s far from trying the overwhelming kind of ruffles? Fret not, we’ve got you covered with the looks we’re curating here. Tamannaah Bhatia shows how you can pair your ruffled bottoms with a bandhani top or cape. Red hot like Anushka is an option for the daring.

Ruffled tops, as seen on Diana Penty and Malaika Arora, also make for a multipurpose pick. Wear one with pants for a meeting, slit skirt for an after-office gathering, or jeans for a fuss-free night out with besties. Or, team a ruffled top with denims. Tabu flaunts one from Zara here.

You could also keep it short like Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in comfy dresses. Pair ‘em with sneakers or heels to suit the occasion.

SARI-TORIAL STYLE

Saving the best for last, here are ruffles in their most romantic and Bollywood avatar – a sari. And boy, the heroines can’t have enough of the drape. Everyone, from Sonakshi, Diana and Kriti to Alia Bhatt, Esha Gupta, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Chitrangda Singh, has tried it. Alia Bhatt chose a paisley print ruffled saree by Sabyasachi and Kriti wore a floral Arpita Mehta creation. Designs by the latter seem to be a hot favourite, with many others opting for solid colours from Mehta’s collection.

A ruffled sari can be paired with different blouse styles. Just put on your finest earrings from your ethnic collection with it, and you’re good to go. Pop colours, even neons, are a rage right now.

EXPERT TIPS TO GET YOU GOING

Ruffles, as easy as they might seem, can be tricky to wear. A tad too much accessorizing could spoil the outcome. Indian designer Nachiket Barve shares tips to get it right.

Tip 1: Let ruffles hold centre stage: “Remember, it’s you who dominates the outfit; don’t let ruffles dominate you or make you look disproportionate. When opting for a heavily ruffled piece, just one element of accessories – statement earrings or a cocktail ring – is enough to complete the look. Or, skip jewellery altogether and opt for on-trend footwear (neon pumps to colour block may be),” says Barve.

Tip 2: Frills without cheap thrills: “Ruffles will have that whimsical effect only when the fabric is of high quality.” So, don’t settle for one with the lowest price; invest wisely. Barve adds that fabrics such as satin, organza, neoprene and wool are best for a ruffled look.

Tip 3: Think ‘age-appropriate’: The line dividing a bold statement-making ruffled dress and a child’s frock is thin. “Ruffles can very well be for everyone provided you pick a version that will suit your personality,” he concludes.

So ladies, who’s ready for ravishing ruffles?

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com and www.pinkvilla.com