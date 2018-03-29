Today, style is not only defined by the clothes you wear but often depends on how you choose to accessorize your look. With this season being filled with formal events we take a closer look at the how you can accessorize like an ace by adding certain key “final touches” to finish your look. So go ahead, and boost your dapper rating with our key accessorizing tips for men!

I’ve broken down final touches for your suit into categories and provided you with examples of how to create your own unique look.

Blazer Accessories

When focusing on adding some flare to compliment your blazer, the main accessories to focus on are the right tie, lapel pin, and pocket square. With the base of most outfits being neutral colours (black, grey, blue, etc.), this allows for the bulk of the accessories to be more colourful. Think of this added pop of colour as a way to highlight your inner personality. Keep in mind, the colour of choice should be consistent throughout all accessories. Not all looks need to include all accessories. There are no set rules, so go with your gut or take some inspiration from below.

Hand Accessories

Next up is mens jewelry, which includes rings, bracelets and a statement watch.

Rules of thumb to keep in mind for these accessories are as follows:

Keep colours and metals consistent (similar to above!)

If you have black strap watch, try to keep the bracelet black

Depending on the metal in the watch (gold, silver, etc.), choose a ring that compliments that colour – see examples below!

Don’t make it too busy. Elegance and simplicity is key. Remember it’s a formal outfit.

Stick to one ring, 1-2 bracelets and a watch.

Another accessory that fits into this area would be cufflinks. Cufflinks are a traditional look making their way back into modern day style. If your shirt allows for a pair of cufflinks, follow the same rules as above where the metals and colours should compliment those that are already in the outfit. This is the easiest of additions to your outfit so follow these simples rules and don’t overthink it!

Socks

The last thing you need to finish an outfit is footwear. However, footwear is a big one, so I am going to leave it for another post (stay tuned!). However, don’t forget about your socks! Socks, similar to what I mentioned above, socks are an opportunity to add a pop of colour to the outfit. Try to stay on the same colour wave as either your suit or your accessories in order to avoid adding too many colours to the outfit.

The right accessories control the way you present yourself to others. From a far, they define and influence your body language and impact your personality. Therefore accessorising isn’t just about adding pieces to your outfit but about adding the right pieces to complete the outfit.