Boost Your Dapper Rating With Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men

Fashion & Style Mar 29, 2018

Harjas Singh

Today, style is not only defined by the clothes you wear but often depends on how you choose to accessorize your look. With this season being filled with formal events we take a closer look at the how you can accessorize like an ace by adding certain key “final touches” to finish your look. So go ahead, and boost your dapper rating with our key accessorizing tips for men! 

I’ve broken down final touches for your suit into categories and provided you with examples of how to create your own unique look.

Blazer Accessories

When focusing on adding some flare to compliment your blazer, the main accessories to focus on are the right tie, lapel pin, and pocket square. With the base of most outfits being neutral colours (black, grey, blue, etc.), this allows for the bulk of the accessories to be more colourful. Think of this added pop of colour as a way to highlight your inner personality. Keep in mind, the colour of choice should be consistent throughout all accessories. Not all looks need to include all accessories. There are no set rules, so go with your gut or take some inspiration from below.

 

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Constant presence of green throughout the accessories. Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Fun pop of pink! Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

 

 

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Sometimes all you need is peacock feather! Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

 Hand Accessories

Next up is mens jewelry, which includes rings, bracelets and a statement watch.  

Rules of thumb to keep in mind for these accessories are as follows:

  • Keep colours and metals consistent (similar to above!)
  • If you have black strap watch, try to keep the bracelet black
  • Depending on the metal in the watch (gold, silver, etc.), choose a ring that compliments that colour – see examples below!
  • Don’t make it too busy. Elegance and simplicity is key. Remember it’s a formal outfit.
  • Stick to one ring, 1-2 bracelets and a watch. 

 

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Gold metal rimmed watch with black strap. Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

 

 

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Brown watch, brown bracelet with a silver ring. Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

 

Another accessory that fits into this area would be cufflinks. Cufflinks are a traditional look making their way back into modern day style. If your shirt allows for a pair of cufflinks, follow the same rules as above where the metals and colours should compliment those that are already in the outfit. This is the easiest of additions to your outfit so follow these simples rules and don’t overthink it!

 

Socks

The last thing you need to finish an outfit is footwear. However, footwear is a big one, so I am going to leave it for another post (stay tuned!). However, don’t forget about your socks! Socks, similar to what I mentioned above, socks are an opportunity to add a pop of colour to the outfit. Try to stay on the same colour wave as either your suit or your accessories in order to avoid adding too many colours to the outfit.

The right accessories control the way you present yourself to others. From a far, they define and influence your body language and impact your personality. Therefore accessorising isn’t just about adding pieces to your outfit but about adding the right pieces to complete the outfit.  

 

Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men
Our Key Accessorizing Tips For Men: Mixing colours like green and purple. Photo Credit: Harjas Singh

 

Harjas Singh

Harjas Singh

Author

Harjas Singh aka "StyledByHarj" is a Toronto based fashion blogger, consultant and personal stylist. Growing up in dynamic and fast paced city, Singh fed off of the different cultures, personalities, and fashion to develop and embrace his own personal style.

