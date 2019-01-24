Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan’s PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here

Happy New Year fashionistas! Wedding season is a few months away and it’s time to scan the ramps for inspiration. We travel to Lahore, Pakistan for PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week. Emerald and lime green are the hot hues for spring. Ivory white takes center stage. Black and mixed patterns added a whimsical feel. And, layering traditional garb is so chic. Get your style inspo from Pakistan’s PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week right here with our bridal trend picks.

Ivory

In western culture, ivory white is a traditional colour for weddings. Whereas red and gold are often seen in eastern. Bridal couture designer, Saira Shakira featured an array of bridal and formal options. On trend for this season for bridal, an ivory white double tiered and empire waist blouse paired with a lengha. The silver embroidered chiffon overlay added a romantic touch to already exquisite design. An asymmetrical cut blouse with a pair of white dhoti pants. Complete with gold and silver embellishments are ceremonial favorites from Shakira’s collection.

Whimsical

Nomi Ansari is known for his standout colour schemes and refine aesthetic. It was a welcomed surprise when he added black to his bridal couture collection. He went with embroidered florals and mixed pattern fabrics to add a whimsical feel against a dark palette. It was feminine and edgy.

Emerald & Lime

Designer Nickie Nina, chose the hot colour for the season and it’s emerald and lime.

The Layer Effect

For his Bridal Couture Collection, HSY opted for dramatic and regal designs. The hemlines were lined in gold. The palette was rich, with royal blue, gold and maroon. The layering of traditional garments was chic and modern.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.pfdc.org