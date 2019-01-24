Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan’s PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
Fashion & Style Jan 24, 2019
Happy New Year fashionistas! Wedding season is a few months away and it’s time to scan the ramps for inspiration. We travel to Lahore, Pakistan for PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week. Emerald and lime green are the hot hues for spring. Ivory white takes center stage. Black and mixed patterns added a whimsical feel. And, layering traditional garb is so chic. Get your style inspo from Pakistan’s PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week right here with our bridal trend picks.
Ivory
In western culture, ivory white is a traditional colour for weddings. Whereas red and gold are often seen in eastern. Bridal couture designer, Saira Shakira featured an array of bridal and formal options. On trend for this season for bridal, an ivory white double tiered and empire waist blouse paired with a lengha. The silver embroidered chiffon overlay added a romantic touch to already exquisite design. An asymmetrical cut blouse with a pair of white dhoti pants. Complete with gold and silver embellishments are ceremonial favorites from Shakira’s collection.
Whimsical
Nomi Ansari is known for his standout colour schemes and refine aesthetic. It was a welcomed surprise when he added black to his bridal couture collection. He went with embroidered florals and mixed pattern fabrics to add a whimsical feel against a dark palette. It was feminine and edgy.
Emerald & Lime
Designer Nickie Nina, chose the hot colour for the season and it’s emerald and lime.
The Layer Effect
For his Bridal Couture Collection, HSY opted for dramatic and regal designs. The hemlines were lined in gold. The palette was rich, with royal blue, gold and maroon. The layering of traditional garments was chic and modern.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.pfdc.org
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
Start Planning Your Party Wear Now: Our Fave 40 Festive Looks From Amazon India And Lakmé Fashion Weeks
