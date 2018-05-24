Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Fashion & Style May 24, 2018
The newly anointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, have officially wrapped up the most highly anticipated event of the year, The Royal Wedding. And while all eyes were on the bride and groom, we did not forget to take a peek at the attendees. Check out our best dressed list from The Royal Wedding.
The Show Stoppers
Priyanka Chopra
There was a bit of controversary over Priyanka Chopra’s Royal Wedding look. But how could you not appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship. The asymmetrical neckline that complimented the Savile Row tailoring. British designer, Vivienne Westwood created a custom made on trend lilac suit.
Chopra was the international media’s darling with her reception look. She sparkled in her gold Dior gown.
Janina Gavankar
While design houses were clamouring to dress celebs. Janina Gavankar, had a difficult time securing a designer. The Vampire Diaries star said no designers wanted to dress her for the wedding.
That is a shame, as Gavankar was one of the most talked about attendees. She wore a form-fitting salmon vintage ensemble that included a fringe cape.
David Beckham
Mr. David Beckham was the show stopper in Dior Homme. His good looks served as a bonus. He was let’s say, looking like a snack! Beckham looked debonair in his double-breasted waistcoat. Which paired well with his charcoal grey morning coat and trousers.
Flower Power
Serena Williams
Serena Williams was a stunner in a colourful and floral Valentino gown at the Royal wedding reception. Also, Williams is my hero for rocking her athletic sneakers, a girl needs comfort for those long eventful nights.
Carey Mulligan
Florals continue to dominate and Carey Mulligan looked elegant in a sheer floral Erdem dress.
Deep Hues
Amal and George Clooney
Amal Clooney was a vision of loveliness in a Stella McCartney design. Her honey yellow, silk midi cap sleeve dress paired well with her Stephen Jones head dress. George looked dashing in a Giorgio Armani light grey suit.
Lady Kitty Spencer
While the world was swooning over Louis Spencer. We adored Lady Kitty Spencer. Her hand painted Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana dress with a matching green Philip Treacy fascinator.
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex
Of course, we cannot forget the Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s minimalist theme continued on with her reception look. The blushing bride looked sublime in a Stella McCartney, white halter floor length gown.
