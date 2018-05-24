Fashion & Style / Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding

Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding

Fashion & Style May 24, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

The newly anointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan and Harry, have officially wrapped up the most highly anticipated event of the year, The Royal Wedding.  And while all eyes were on the bride and groom, we did not forget to take a peek at the attendees. Check out our best dressed list from The Royal Wedding. 

 

The Show Stoppers

Priyanka Chopra

There was a bit of controversary over Priyanka Chopra’s Royal Wedding look. But how could you not appreciate the exquisite craftsmanship. The asymmetrical neckline that complimented the Savile Row tailoring.  British designer, Vivienne Westwood created a custom made on trend lilac suit.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra in a custom designed Vivienne Westwood suit.  Photo Credit: www.celebrity.okezone.com

 

Chopra was the international media’s darling with her reception look. She sparkled in her gold Dior gown.

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra in Dior. Photo Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

 

Janina Gavankar

While design houses were clamouring to dress celebs. Janina Gavankar, had a difficult time securing a designer.  The Vampire Diaries star said no designers wanted to dress her for the wedding.

That is a shame, as Gavankar was one of the most talked about attendees. She wore a form-fitting salmon vintage ensemble that included a fringe cape.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Janina Gavankar in salmon vintage ensemble.  Photo Credit:  www.usmagazine.com

 

David Beckham

Mr. David Beckham was the show stopper in Dior Homme. His good looks served as a bonus. He was let’s say, looking like a snack! Beckham looked debonair in his double-breasted waistcoat. Which paired well with his charcoal grey morning coat and trousers.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: David Beckham in Dior Homme. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Flower Power

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was a stunner in a colourful and floral Valentino gown at the Royal wedding reception. Also, Williams is my hero for rocking her athletic sneakers, a girl needs comfort for those long eventful nights.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Serena Williams in Valentino. Photo Credit:  www.popsugar.com

 

Carey Mulligan

Florals continue to dominate and Carey Mulligan looked elegant in a sheer floral Erdem dress.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Carey Mulligan in Erdem. Photo Credit: , www.iconosmag.com

 

Deep Hues

Amal and George Clooney

Amal Clooney was a vision of loveliness in a Stella McCartney design. Her honey yellow, silk midi cap sleeve dress paired well with her Stephen Jones head dress. George looked dashing in a Giorgio Armani light grey suit.

 

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Amal in Stella McCartney & George Clooney in Giorgio Armani. Photo Credit:  www.wmagazine.com

 

Lady Kitty Spencer

While the world was swooning over Louis Spencer. We adored Lady Kitty Spencer. Her hand painted Alta Moda Dolce & Gabbana dress with a matching green Philip Treacy fascinator.

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana.
Photo Credit:  www.vogue.globo.com

 

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex

Of course, we cannot forget the Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.  Meghan’s minimalist theme continued on with her reception look. The blushing bride looked sublime in a Stella McCartney, white halter floor length gown.

Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding: Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in Stella McCartney. Photo Credit:  www.people.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.people.com, wwww.hindustantimes.com,  and www.wmagazine.com

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Author

