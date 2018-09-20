Don’t You Wanna Know What I’m Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List

It’s a wrap for The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year and once again the stars came to shine on the red carpet. Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers did not disappoint on the red carpet and we’ve chosen who was hot! So check out our TIFF 2018 best dressed list below!

Smooth Like Velvet

Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde and Thandie Newton were in fashion and on trend for the fall season in their velvet looks. Gaga looked glorious in a black velvet and pink gown by Ralph and Russo couture. That slit and sculpted neck line was everything! It was all plunging necklines for Wilde in a full black and gold belted Alexandra Vauthier gown. And, Newton in an emerald green Oscar de la Renta.

All That Glitters

Taapsee Panu lit the TIFF red carpet on fire at the Husband Material premiere. Panu was a vision in traditional Indian couture. She wore an ivory Ridhi Mehra gown with a feather detailed black and gold embroidered jacket. Regina Hall gave us Grecian goddess in a gold lame Alberta Ferretti gown. Pom Klementieff glitter rocked a gold mini at the Rich Boy Rick premiere. And, Nazanin Bonaidi sparkled in a sea blue Prabal Gurung gown.

Women In Suits

A tailored suit is becoming the norm for a red-carpet appearance and we love it! It’s empowering and creates a powerful sartorial statement. Our favourites are Julia Roberts in Givenchy Couture. Tess Haubrich in Daniel Avakian and Radhika Apte.

Keep It Simple

There is an art to keeping it simple and stylish and these ladies showed us how it’s done. Christina Hendricks looked striking in red. Amandla Stenberg kept it edgy and cute in leather pleated frock. And, Canadian actress Paveen Kaur looked sexy and flawless in jeweled tone slip dress.

Main Image Photo Credit: TIFF/George Pimentel (Lady Gaga)/Amanda Edwards (Parveen Kaur)/Getty Images