Don’t You Wanna Know What I’m Wearing?! Our TIFF 2018 Best Dressed List
Fashion & Style Sep 20, 2018
It’s a wrap for The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year and once again the stars came to shine on the red carpet. Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers did not disappoint on the red carpet and we’ve chosen who was hot! So check out our TIFF 2018 best dressed list below!
Smooth Like Velvet
Lady Gaga, Olivia Wilde and Thandie Newton were in fashion and on trend for the fall season in their velvet looks. Gaga looked glorious in a black velvet and pink gown by Ralph and Russo couture. That slit and sculpted neck line was everything! It was all plunging necklines for Wilde in a full black and gold belted Alexandra Vauthier gown. And, Newton in an emerald green Oscar de la Renta.
All That Glitters
Taapsee Panu lit the TIFF red carpet on fire at the Husband Material premiere. Panu was a vision in traditional Indian couture. She wore an ivory Ridhi Mehra gown with a feather detailed black and gold embroidered jacket. Regina Hall gave us Grecian goddess in a gold lame Alberta Ferretti gown. Pom Klementieff glitter rocked a gold mini at the Rich Boy Rick premiere. And, Nazanin Bonaidi sparkled in a sea blue Prabal Gurung gown.
Women In Suits
A tailored suit is becoming the norm for a red-carpet appearance and we love it! It’s empowering and creates a powerful sartorial statement. Our favourites are Julia Roberts in Givenchy Couture. Tess Haubrich in Daniel Avakian and Radhika Apte.
Keep It Simple
There is an art to keeping it simple and stylish and these ladies showed us how it’s done. Christina Hendricks looked striking in red. Amandla Stenberg kept it edgy and cute in leather pleated frock. And, Canadian actress Paveen Kaur looked sexy and flawless in jeweled tone slip dress.
Main Image Photo Credit: TIFF/George Pimentel (Lady Gaga)/Amanda Edwards (Parveen Kaur)/Getty Images
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
COMMENTS
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
-
Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style
-
Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan
-
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!
-
Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018
-
Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints
-
Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)
-
Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
-
Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt
-
They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet
-
Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
-
Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide
-
Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style
-
Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding
-
Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer
-
Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement
Fashion & Style
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!