Fashion For A Worthy Cause: #Cashmere17 Collection Highlights

Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Style Feb 22, 2018

Fashion expresses mind-blowing designs and creativity. ANOKHI had the pleasure to view a fresh perspective on next-gen style. Check out our #Cashmere17 Collection highlights right here! 

 

The White Cashmere Collection is part of Cashmere Bathroom Tissue’s annual awareness and fundraising support for breast cancer research. The 14th annual event was held at the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) in Toronto, Canada.

The one-of-a-kind design show curates wedding couture made from cashmere bathroom tissue — which is no easy feat, as established and emerging designers are usually selected to participate. This year’s VIP, invite-only runway presentation featured 11 of the top Canadian fashion design schools.

Sixteen student finalists from across Canada were selected to debut their original Cashmere BT couture in front a panel of leading fashion judges, industry insiders and influencers. The theme #Canada150 reflected truly iconic Canadian style.

The Winners

Kwantlen Polytechnic University‘s Chelsea Cox gave a nod to the Hudson’s Bay Company’s four-point blanket in the form of a coat. Note the intricate detailing — Cox used 9,689 hand-rolled and sealed bathroom tissues. The result was very impressive and the $4,000 winner of the competition.

Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
#Cashmere17 Collection Highlights: Chelsea Cox, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, British Columbia Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Ryerson University‘s Adrian Arnieri won second-place and $2,000 in prize money. His inspiration was an intergalactic take on the fur coat.

Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
Cashmere17 Collection Highlights: Adrian Amieri, Ryerson University, Toronto. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Seneca College‘s Charlotte Li was the third-place winner of $1,000 in prize money. She drew her inspiration from the strength of women and Annie Edson Taylor. Li’s design featured a tiered and ruched lantern dress.

Honorable Mentions

Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
#Cashmere17 Collection Highlights: Charlotte Li, Seneca College, Toronto. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

George Brown College‘s Juwyriya Hersi was inspired by a snowy, sunny Canadian winter cascading off icy tree limbs. She showed off her high-neck, full-body gown embellished with seed crystals.

#Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
#Cashmere17 Collection, Juwyriya Hersi, George Brown College, Toronto. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

Visual College of Art and Design of Vancouver‘s Kel Dumana drew his inspiration from the mythical phoenix. His two-piece tunic and wide-legged pants exuded strength with their graphic appliqué detailing.

#Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
#Cashmere17 Collection, Kel Dumana, Visual College of Art and Design of Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Olds College‘s Kayley Champagne captured the beauty of Canada’s glaciers. Her textured bodice looked flawless and meshed well with a pink feathered hem.

#Cashmere17 Collection Highlights
#Cashmere17 Collection, Kayley Champagne, Olds College, Alberta. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Main Photo Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel

