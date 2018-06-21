Gents, It’s Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt

Sticking with the theme of Spring and Summer, I want to introduce you to the half sleeve button up. With warmer weather ahead, it’s time to strip away the layers and show a little skin with our guide to wearing the half sleeve button up shirt.

The reason we are dedicating an entire post to this piece is because it can be a tricky look to pull off correctly. It is also a staple Spring/Summer item that every man should have in their wardrobe. Therefore, we are going to outline some pointers on how to properly style your half sleeve button up for this Spring and Summer season!

Pointer 1 – The Length

Ensure the length of the shirt is not too long! This point applies to both the overall shirt length and the length of the sleeves. An ill-fitting shirt can take away the style of an outfit. The perfect length for the shirt to fall is in between your waist and the end of your groin area. You want to make sure the fit is not too long and not too short! As for the sleeve length, the ideal length should be mid bicep.

Pointer 2 – The Fit

The fit is everything! Make sure your shirt is not too baggy but also not skin tight. To get the correct fit, keep in mind the notes from point one on length, but also pay attention to the shoulder fit and fit on your sleeves. Similar to the correct fit of any other shirt, the shoulder seam should hit the corner of your shoulder. As for the sleeve, it is one one of the most important aspects of the fit. Make sure it has a close fit to your arm but not too tight that you can’t move.

Getting the right fit is the most important part! Without the right size and fall, it doesn’t really matter how nice your shirt is.

Pointer 3 – Patterns and Look

Talking about how nice your shirt is, as with any article of clothing, colour and pattern are important. Being a piece geared towards to warmer weather, people tend to be more comfortable taking risks with colors and patterns. As I always say, don’t be afraid of a little colour or flare! Have fun with your look, summer is a time to let loose. That being said, let’s make sure we aren’t looking like our dads a BBQ. There is a fine line between modern trends and looking like you are headed for retirement in Florida.

In line with making sure you have the right look, it is important to understand what to do with your buttons. A half sleeve button up is not your typical button up shirt. It’s a look that is meant for the warmer months where it looks best when you drop a couple of buttons. Now you may be wondering, what is the right way to go about this? The perfect number of buttons to open is two. One seems too stiff and more than two makes you look like you are trying to be on the cover of a romance novel. Two is the perfect balance.

That being said, I personally tend to shake things up and bit and sometimes button up all the way to to the top. This is a trickier look to pull of, and doesn’t look great on all body types. It is a slimming look, but can be a little bold. If you are in the mood to take a risk, try it out and see how you like it!

Now that you are all set don’t be afraid to let go of the layers and embrace the heat with style!

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram/StyleByKish; Instagram/Iamvish_