Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!

Fashion & Style Mar 22, 2018

Tessa Johnson

New York, the city of bright lights and big moves. Where designers clamor for the spotlight and front page accolades. Culture and strength become a common thread and we can find beauty in the darkness. Check out our runway faves so you too can get lit with these looks from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018. 

NAEEM KHAN

In design, excess can work for you or against. But, when it’s Naeem Khan, you know it’s going to be exquisite. Khan’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, was a refined level of sophistication. There was explosion of colour, heavy and intricate detailing that complemented this collection. Our runway favourites were an animal print and gold beaded/ embroidered jacket. a leopard print blouse and harem styled that paired well with the animal print coat. And, a jewelled toned embroidered jacket paired with emerald satin pants.

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

PRABAL GURUNG

Culture continues to be prevalent on the runway and we love it!  It was a classic East meets West for Prabal Gurung’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. Gurung’s inspiration was drawn from India activist Gulabi Gang and the Mosuo tribe. The colour pink was the common thread and represents strength. It was the strongest looks from the collection. Our favourites include, cable knits sweaters with layers that paired well with saris styled skirts. My ultimate fave was a pink velvet off the shoulder jumpsuit.

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week, Prabal Gurung, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

MAC DUGGAL

Mac Duggal continues to show why is lauded the king of evening and prom gowns. For his Autumn/Winter 2018 collection, Duggal celebrated body positivity with an array of well constructed gowns. We would have loved to see themed collection as Duggal has the gusto to create.  Our runway favourites include a gold halter and jewelled encrusted gown. A teal lace tiered gown and a black and white geometric high collar cathedral gown.

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week, Mac Duggal: Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Mac Duggal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Mac Duggal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Mac Duggal, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

VAISHALI S

Mumbai designer Vaishali Shadangule’s collection titled “Parokh — The Veiled Reality”. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection had a dark aesthetic which showcased a dark palette of navy, wine and gold. Her skills for extreme draping and layered styles were divine.

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S. Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: Art of Hearts Fashion

 

 

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week
Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week: Vaishali S, Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection. Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.vogue.com and Art of Hearts Fashion

