Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks

Jul 19, 2018

Harjas Singh

A blast from the past. A look that has had its ups and downs and is now making a resurgence in the fashion world.  A look when done right can look down right amazing! Be next level dashing with strong denim on denim looks! 

Denim on Denim also known as Double Denim has been a trend that has been around for decades. It’s also a look which has been in question for much of this time. However I can confidently tell you that this look is one that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! Today, you can see the double denim being worn by many celebs, bloggers, and fashion enthusiasts alike. Like I said the look isn’t going out of style just yet and I am a firm believer that twice as much denim is twice as good; and if you’re not quite convinced or are in need of some serious style inspiration, have a look below at my own denim on denim look!

 

Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks: Contrasting denim washes. Photo Credit: @vividmediaco/@styledbyharj

 

Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks: Light destroyed denim jacket with dark destroyed denim jeans. Photo Credit: @ajayflora

 

 

Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks: Mixing and matching different colours of denim! Photo Credit: @iamvish_

Here are some foolproof tips for creating your own double denim look!

 

Matching the right denim wash

  • Mix washes to break up the combination of denim – dark bottoms with a light top or vice versa.
  • Avoid wearing the same shade together in one outfit.

Keep the layers simple

  • Keep your undershirt plain or a solid colour (as seen above) or keep your jacket simple and classy.
  • No need to over complicate the look.

Avoid triple denim

  • Having two pieces in an outfit is ENOUGH!

And Most Important: Don’t pull a JT or Britney! 

Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks
Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks: We love retro but not this retro! Photo Credit: www.enews.com

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Instagram/ajayflora; Instagram/imvish_

 

