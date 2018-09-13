Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Fashion & Style Sep 13, 2018
It’s a wrap for RE\SET at Toronto Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2019 shows in Yorkville. While we wait for the next installment in Toronto. We’ve selected our favourite soon-to-be-iconic looks from Toronto Fashion Week.
We travel to Morocco for Hilary MacMillan’s ultra athleisure and contemporary styles. Mani Jassal left us with a Free Spirit and a relaxed vibe. Christopher Paunil’s collection is pure elegance. And, it was fresh and cool with Hayley Elsaesser x the Get Fresh Company.
Hilary MacMillan
Inspired by the textiles and vibrant hues of Morocco. Hilary MacMillan drew upon Moroccan inspired prints to be the premise for her S/S 19 collection. Known for her seventies design aesthetic. MacMillan, featured an array of ready to wear pieces in contemporary and athleisure. To add to the relax theme she went with a smooth palette of tones in baha blue, cheery and white.
Christopher Paunil
Christopher Paunil S/S 19 collection was chic and refined. For bridal, models strut the runway in trendsetting bridal styles. Capes draped across the shoulders, boat necks complemented collar bones. V-necklines highlighted peeked assets. There was a bridal jumpsuit for the unconventional bride. Paunil rounded out the collection with eveningwear. The hues were saturated. A deep yellow jumpsuit paired well with a blue stole. The fabrics oozed extravagance in printed silk and houndstooth fabrics.
Hayley Elsaesser
We know when ever we attend an Hayley Elsaesser show it’s going to be fun. From the casting to the collection the brand is always on point. Elsaesser featured a polished and sportier look this season. We loved the wide range in sizing for swimswear and she didn’t skim on th skin. For men, the looks were quirky, smart and cool. A pop of colour never hurt anyone. And, the Get Fresh Company collab added a unique spin to the streetwear brand.
Mani Jassal
Mani Jassal opt for a see now, buy now option with her in-season collection. She gave full accessibility to her designs after her runway show on day one. Jassel, aimed to push boundaries with her Free Spirit collection. A compilation of bohemian themed traditional designs with modern finishes. She used ruffle detailing on floral print saris. Lace tulle fabric over lenghas and thigh baring cuts on dresses and skirts.
Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...
