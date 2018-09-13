Fashion & Style / Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week

Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week

Fashion & Style Sep 13, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

It’s a wrap for RE\SET at Toronto Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2019 shows in Yorkville. While we wait for the next installment in Toronto. We’ve selected our favourite soon-to-be-iconic looks from Toronto Fashion Week. 

 

We travel to Morocco for Hilary MacMillan’s ultra athleisure and contemporary styles. Mani Jassal left us with a Free Spirit and a relaxed vibe. Christopher Paunil’s collection is pure elegance.  And, it was fresh and cool with Hayley Elsaesser x the Get Fresh Company.

 

Hilary MacMillan

Inspired by the textiles and vibrant hues  of Morocco. Hilary MacMillan drew upon Moroccan inspired prints to be the premise for her S/S 19 collection. Known for her seventies design aesthetic. MacMillan, featured an array of ready to wear pieces in contemporary and athleisure. To add to the relax theme she went with a smooth palette of tones in baha blue, cheery and white.

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hilary MacMillan, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Christopher Paunil

Christopher Paunil S/S 19 collection was chic and refined. For bridal, models strut the runway in trendsetting bridal styles. Capes draped across the shoulders, boat necks complemented collar bones. V-necklines highlighted peeked assets. There was a bridal jumpsuit for the unconventional bride. Paunil rounded out the collection with eveningwear. The hues were saturated. A deep yellow jumpsuit paired well with a blue stole. The fabrics oozed extravagance in printed silk and houndstooth fabrics.

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Christopher Paunil, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Christopher Paunil, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Christopher Paunil, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Christopher Paunil, Spring/Summer Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Christopher Paunil, Spring/Summer Collection 2019
Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Hayley Elsaesser

We know when ever we attend an Hayley Elsaesser show it’s going to be fun. From the casting to the collection the brand is always on point. Elsaesser featured a polished and sportier look this season. We loved the wide range in sizing for swimswear and she didn’t skim on th skin. For men, the looks were quirky, smart and cool. A pop of colour never hurt anyone. And, the Get Fresh Company collab added a unique spin to the streetwear brand.

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hayley Elsaesser, Free Spirit Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hayley Elsaesser, Free Spirit Collection 2019. Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Hayley Elsaesser, Free Spirit Collection 2019. 
Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

 

Mani Jassal

Mani Jassal  opt for a see now, buy now option with her in-season collection. She gave full accessibility to her designs after her runway show on day one. Jassel, aimed to push boundaries with her Free Spirit collection. A compilation of bohemian themed traditional designs with modern finishes. She used ruffle detailing on floral print saris. Lace tulle fabric over lenghas and thigh baring cuts on dresses and skirts.

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection.  Photo Credit:George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection.  Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection.  Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week: RE\SET 004 at Toronto Fashion Week, Mani Jassal, Free Spirit Collection 2019. Photo Credit: George Pimentel

 

Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine’s Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India. Her lov...

COMMENTS

Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style

Steal Her Look: Master The Classics Like Mahira Khan

Get Lit With These Looks From New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018!

Gents Don't Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018

Steal Her Look: All Hail Mindy Kaling, The Queen Of Prints

Steal Her Look: Jacqueline Fernandez-Her Posh Pre-Fall Style Will Make You Fall In Love With Fall (Again)

Gents! Be Next Level Dashing With Strong Denim On Denim Looks

Gents, It's Time To Show Some Skin With Our Guide To Wearing The Half Sleeve Button Up Shirt

They Stayed And Slayed: Our Best Dressed From The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet

Don't Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide

Tragedy On The Runway: Kate Spade And Other Fashion Designers Who Tragically Committed Suicide

Steal Her Look: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Jet Set Style

Did They Upstage The Bride? Our Best Dressed List From The Royal Wedding

Button Up Son! 4 Looks For Your Regular Blazer

Steal Her Look: Unleash Your Inner Priyanka Chopra With This Style Statement

Guys, It's Time To Step Up This Spring With The Right Loafer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fashion & Style

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Health & Wellness

It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
Culture & Lifestyle

Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney

FEATURED

Fashion & Style

Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Health & Wellness

It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
Beauty & Grooming

Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
Culture & Lifestyle

Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
Showbiz & Celebrity

Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
Fashion & Style

Steal Her Look: Taking A Cue From Deepika Padukone's Masterclass In Style

Trending

Showbiz & Celebrity

Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"
Culture & Lifestyle

Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
Beauty & Grooming

Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
Fashion & Style

Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Health & Wellness

It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary

Popular

Fashion & Style

Get Your Style Game On With These Soon-To-Be-Iconic Looks From Toronto Fashion Week
Health & Wellness

It's Time To Ditch Your Bad Attitude By Practicing Gratitude
Culture & Lifestyle

Yes She Can! TIFF 2018 Makes Momentous #PressForProgress Statement With #ShareHerJourney
Beauty & Grooming

Post Summer Skincare 101: Get Your Skin To Fall In Love With Fall!
Culture & Lifestyle

ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Its 'EMPOWER ME' Campaign To Mark Its 15th Year Anniversary
Showbiz & Celebrity

Juke Box Hero: Manu Narayan Raises The Roof In Broadway Play "Gettin' The Band Back Together"