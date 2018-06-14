This Sunday you can’t just give Dad the traditional lame gift ( *cough* *tie* *cough*). There’s nothing better than receiving a gift from the ones you love that honestly do show that some thought was put into it. With these can’t-miss gift ideas, give him some serious swagger with our stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide.

The Ultra-Cool Dad

For the dad with that ultra-cool style. He loves his beats; rhymes and he is a total hype beast at heart. He will be so fresh in his Lacoste Milano tracksuit paired with CLAE X Mama Shelter sneakers. And don’t forget the Prada shades.

It’s The Weekend Dad

This dad lives for the weekend, whether if it’s catching up on errands or sitting back and hanging with the fam. His look is well coordinated and on budget. Let’s get him a pair of Levi’s limited-edition jeans and pair it with a Joe Fresh plaid t-shirt. Do not forget to keep the feet comfy in a pair of Castañer canvas espadrilles.

The Dapper Dad

Dapper dad is fashion forward, mom and the kids know it. They continue to up his wardrobe game, because they know he can pull it off. Dad’s a heartbreaker in his Anju Agarwal kurta suit and well accessorized with is Bottega Veneta travel wallet.

Don’t Forget The Essentials

If he has everything, you will never go wrong with the basics. It is not always seen, but they are essential. A pair of Pantherella striped socks and Derek Rose silk boxers should do the trick!

MainI Image Photo Credit: L-R: Strand of Silk, Lacoste & Mr. Porter