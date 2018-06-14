Fashion & Style / Don’t Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide

Don’t Diss Dad: Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide

Fashion & Style Jun 14, 2018

Tessa Johnson

by  

This Sunday you can’t just give Dad the traditional lame gift ( *cough* *tie* *cough*). There’s nothing better than receiving a gift from the ones you love that honestly do show that some thought was put into it. With these can’t-miss gift ideas, give him some serious swagger with our stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide.

 

The Ultra-Cool Dad

For the dad with that ultra-cool style. He loves his beats; rhymes and he is a total hype beast at heart. He will be so fresh in his Lacoste Milano tracksuit paired with CLAE X Mama Shelter sneakers.  And don’t forget the Prada shades.

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Lacoste, Men’s Contrast Bands Milano Sweatshirt, $275.00CDN & Lacoste, Men’s Milano Urban Jogging Pants, $195 CDN. Photo Credit: Lacoste

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Prada, Aviator-Style Gunmetal-Tone Sunglasses, $420 USD & CLAE X Mama Shelter, Bradley, Sneakers, $140 CDN. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter & CLAE

 

 

It’s The Weekend Dad

This dad lives for the weekend, whether if it’s catching up on errands or sitting back and hanging with the fam. His look is well coordinated and on budget. Let’s get him a pair of Levi’s limited-edition jeans and pair it with a Joe Fresh plaid t-shirt. Do not forget to keep the feet comfy in a pair of Castañer canvas espadrilles.

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Joe Fresh, Men’s Plaid Short Sleeve Shirt, $24 CDN & Levi’s, Limited-Edition Denim, $178 CDN. Photo Credit: Joe Fresh and Levi’s

 

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Castañer, Pablo canvas espadrilles, $90 USD. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter

 

 

 

The Dapper Dad

Dapper dad is fashion forward, mom and the kids know it. They continue to up his wardrobe game, because they know he can pull it off. Dad’s a heartbreaker in his Anju Agarwal kurta suit and well accessorized with is Bottega Veneta travel wallet.

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Anju Agarwal, Charcoal-Black Overlaped Kurta Set, $320 USD. Photo Credit: Strand of Silk

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Bottega Veneta, Leather Travel Wallet, price available upon request. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter

 

Don’t Forget The Essentials

If he has everything, you will never go wrong with the basics. It is not always seen, but they are essential. A pair of Pantherella striped socks and Derek Rose silk boxers should do the trick!

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Pantherella, Striped Socks, $35 CDN. Photo Credit: Holt Renfrew

 

Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father's Day Gift Guide
Give Him Some Serious Swagger With Our Stylish Father’s Day Gift Guide: Derek Rose, Silk Printed Boxer Shorts, $200 USD. Photo Credit: Mr. Porter

 

MainI Image  Photo Credit: L-R: Strand of Silk,  Lacoste & Mr. Porter

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

Author

Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot!

Health & Wellness

It's Bad For Your Brain: Stop The Multitasking Madness
Culture & Lifestyle

There's No Pride: The Deafening Silence The LGBTQ Community Faces In South Asian Circles

