Gents Don’t Fall Behind! Turn Heads With The Hottest Menswear Looks For Fall/Winter 2018

Fall is quickly approaching guys, it’s time to get that butt in gear and build your Fall wardrobe. Fear not, we have pulled together some runway inspiration to help you along the way. Check out the hottest menswear looks for Fall/Winter 2018.

The New Americana

When we think of Americana fashion the first designer to come to mind is the legendary Ralph Lauren. The trucker denim jacket, crisp white polos, marine themes. Fast forward to 2018 and you have a new kind of Americana. You will find southwest influences, a mash up of Westworld, with dark undertones and a mix of goth.

For Coach 1941, F/W 18 collection. Creative director Stuart Vevers, featured sleek western style leather jackets with rhinestone collars. Some blazers had fringe finishes and Navajo prints on pockets. The heritage leather brand offered up autumn tones in lush hunter green, chocolate brown and staple black.

In Milan, DSquared2’s F/W 18 collection had more western style looks in separates. There was rhinestone – set chambray shirts and flannels. The accessories were branded belt buckles and bolo ties. The outerwear had various combination of denim jackets layered with bulky shearling/leather coats.

It’s A Jungle There

In New York, former Bottega Veneta designer Tomas Maier looked to the concrete jungle as inspiration for his F/W18 collection. The look is for stylish Wall Street type, the man not afraid to push the boundaries with his wardrobe.

Animal prints were the dominate look for men in this collection. Tiger print dress shirts were paired with burnt orange suiting or colour combo separates. Men’s outerwear was also animal printed. It was a mix of tiger and zebra prints as seen on fur bombers and dyed peacoat styles.

For Tom Ford’s F/W 18 collection it was more hyped up glam. The look was for the uber street styler. Male models walked the runway looking lean, smooth and refine. Snake prints were present on skinny trousers, sport jackets and puffy coats in various pastel tones.

The wardrobe couplings were on point with turtlenecks in blush and metallic hues. Bottoms were sporty in cargo styles with sateen finishes. The suiting was fit for a superstar with fitted single breasted blazers with emblazoned snakeskin.

Layer Up

Layers, it happens every season and it is expected as the cooler temperatures start to roll in. For some designers it’s time to go back to root of menswear. Bespoke tailoring, I have to admit this fashion girl misses it!

Fashion designer Joseph Abboud, F/W18 collection, take us back to traditional menswear. He reminds us, it’s not always necessary to add all the bells and whistles to design. The art of style is its simplicity and best selection of attire to pull together the look.

There were various fabrics used throughout the collection. Textures varied from tweed, quilt, chintz and brocade. The looks were presented in layered forms. Waistcoats were layered over suits. Suits were paired with sweater vests and layered over dress shirts. Brocade and chintz patterns faired well on quilted blazers.

For Giorgio Armani, his F/W 18 collection, fell more on the sportier side of menswear. The silhouettes were slimmer. Waistcoats were designed with mandarin collars. Suits were paired with jacquard sweaters. The layering was present but minimal. Trousers were more relaxed and at times super baggy and dressed with fitted sweaters. The colours ranged from burgundy, red, blue and brown tones.

Blocks of Colour

In Paris, Hermes and Valentino F/W 18 collections were more laid back, polished with a retro vibe.

For Hermes, men’s separates came in bright hues of teal, candy apple red and lime green. In outerwear, the showstopper was two toned jacket, finished with a glossy sheen.

While Valentino’s, designer Pierpaolo Piccioli did away with traditional suits and opt for more casual look.

