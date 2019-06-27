It’s time for the scoop! Tata Group ventures into the world of fast fashion. The creative directors step down at Kenzo. Ralph Lauren receives an honorary knighthood and Sri Lanka has the world’s first manufacturing facility to get ‘Net Zero Carbon” status! Check out our June/July Fashion Scoop: our roundup of the buzziest news from the South Asian fashion scene and beyond! June/July Fashion Scoop

Mumbai, India

The Tata Group Is Building Their Own Apparel Empire

One of India’s largest conglomerates has set its sights on the fast fashion market. The Tata Group has operated Zara stores in India for a decade as a partner to the parent company, Inditex. The multinational holding company’s retail arm Trend Ltd. plans to launch 40 of its flagship chain Westside, across India every year. As a well as hundreds of mass-market Zudio outlets, which will sell clothing no higher than $15 USD.

Noel Tata, the chairman at Trent Ltd., is confident the supply chain can deliver runway styles to customers in just 12 days, the same as Inditex. The retail chains target market will be trend-conscious and globalized. The consumer who is frugal yet stylish.

“The middle class is growing, incomes have grown,” says Tata. “Indians are travelling more and they have more money to spend,” he continues, “Now that we’ve built this capability and this model that’s working so well, it’s time to grow faster.”

As fashion conscious consumers have surged the power to purchase has not. According to a World Economic report released last year. Less than a quarter of Indian households had annual incomes of $8,500 or more. This made popular brands like H&M and Zara less of a reach for customers.

Trent’s lower prices are a better fit,” says Tata. “The value proposition we offer is much stronger than the international brands.”

Paris, France

Humberto Leon and Carol Lim Will Depart From Kenzo At The End Of The Month

After eight years designing for Kenzo. Humberto Leon and Carol Lim will be stepping down at the end of this month.

The last runway show for the duo will be on June 23, where they will present their final collection.

“Humberto and Carol consistently brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront at Kenzo, using their collections, fashion shows, advertising, and special projects to engage and galvanize a new generation of creatives,” said Kenzo CEO Sidney Toledano in a statement.

The co-creative directors took the helm in 2011 and revitalized the label to commercial success. The pair have decided to leave to focus solely on their joint business venture, Open Ceremony.

Kenzo’s successor has not been announced. Stay tuned.

London, United Kingdom

Ralph Lauren Receive Honorary Knighthood in London

American designer, Ralph Lauren has a new title to add at the end of his name. KBE, Lauren is the first North American designer to receive the honour.

The private ceremony was held in Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles did the honours with presenting Lauren with the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for Services to Fashion.

The iconic designer celebrated 50 years in fashion last year. Lauren’s said to be inspired by the English style.

“To have the honorary KBE conferred on me by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and presented to me personally by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is an honour I have humbly accepted,” the designer explained to Harper’s Bazaar. This is one of the most meaningful honours bestowed at this very special moment in my 50th anniversary.”

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Latest 2019 figures notes that Bangladesh has become the top supplier of cotton trousers to the USA with a $886.52 million USD trousers shipped during the January-April 2019 period. According to Office of Textiles and Apparels (OTEXA) this number beats China’s $869.51 million USD exported value. This is the first time that Bangladesh has jumped to the top of the list where in 2018 China managed to outsell Bangladesh with their total exports amounting to $941.11 million USD.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Brandix has broken records by becoming the first manufacturing facility to become completely carbon free achieving the “Net Zero Carbon” status. According to www.SriLankanApparel.com the Battacaloa Factory which is located in Batticaloa in easter Sri Lanka “has completely neutralized its environmental impact through carbon dioxide emissions by being highly energy efficient and using onsite renewable energy resources.”

This achievement to minimize their carbon footprint and protecting the climate was recognized by the World Green Building Council (WGBC) and has given the “Net Zero Carbon” certification which was issued by the Leonardo Academy.

In a statement to the press Brandix Group CEO Ashroff Omar noted “In 2007, when we began our journey in sustainability, we envisioned Brandix becoming the most sustainable apparel manufacturer in Asia. Soon after, we went on to achieve a global milestone in 2008 by securing the world’s first LEED Platinum certification for our factory in Seeduwa, setting the trend for other manufacturers to follow in our wake,”

Main Image Photo Credit: www.straight.com