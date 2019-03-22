March/April Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Fashion & Style Mar 22, 2019
It’s time for the scoop! Kate Spade makes a stop in Singapore. Lotus Make-Up India fashion week holds their first green fashion show, Deepika’s twin is hit with Ranveer and Tom Ford takes the helm at the Fashion Design Council of America. Check out our March/April Fashion Scoop: our roundup of the buzziest news from the South Asian fashion scene and beyond!
Pulau Ujong, Singapore
Kate Spade Pops Up in Singapore
Kate Spade will be open its first global pop-up store in Singapore starting March 11th – 24th. This will be the first retail space created under the new creative director Nicola Glass. The retail space will infuse the vibrant and feminine aesthetic of the Spade brand. “I am excited to see this concept come to life in Singapore, explains Glass. “The Spade is such a special symbol for the brand and I love this execution of our iconic logo.”
London, England
Deepika Padukone x Madame Tussauds
On March 14, actress Deepika Padukone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Ranveer Singh and family attended the momentous occasion in London. It’s been reported Singh is quite smitten by the the statue. Padukone met with Tussauds team in July to create the statue to authentic likeness.
The look-a-like figure will wear an ivory toned lengha she wore to the 2016 IIFA Awards in 2016. The look was designed by couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The statue will be on display in London and Delhi.
Paris, France
Virgil Abloh x Louis Vuitton end production of Michael Jackson Themed Collection
Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton will end production of the Michael Jackson themed pieces from his menswear summer 2019 collection.
He states he was not aware of the documentary and wanted to highlight Jackson as a pop culture artist. The two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, aired on HBO early this month.
“I am aware that in light of this documentary, the show has caused emotional reactions.” explained Abloh, in a statement to WWD. “I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights,” added the men’s artistic director.
Chairman and CEO at Louis Vuitton, Michael Burke added “We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing. Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause.”
The collection shown at Paris fashion week in January was set to hit stores in June.
Mumbai, India
The Fashion Design Council of India and Liva Go Green at the Green Heart Fashion Show
The FDCI and Liva held its first sustainable fashion show at Lotus India fashion week. Selected designers used Liva eco fabrics to design their collections. The fashion event was to promote sustainable development on a global level.
Fashion designers Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kochhar, Shalini James and Samant Chauha participated in the inaugural event. Each designer created a capsule collection in support the Green Heart initiative.
The mission was feature designers who support sustainability and Eco fashion practices.
New York, USA
Tom Ford to Succeed Diane von Furstenberg as CFDA Chairman
On March 19, Tom Ford has been named the new chairman at the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The fashion world was abuzz in the days leading up to the succession. The position was previously held by Diane von Furstenberg for the last 13 years. Ford will lead a board of 19 people which includes some of worlds top designers. This includes, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Ashley Olson.
Diane von Furstenberg who will remain on the board has expressed her excitement on Ford’s appointment. “American Fashion could not wish for a better visionary to further grow its impact in the global landscape,” she says, “ Tom is a role model for all of us, and we are very lucky to have him as the next Chairman of the CFDA.”
Ford’s position will be effective January 1, 2020.
Tessa Johnson
Author
Tessa (@tessajstyle) holds a diploma in Fashion Business Management from George Brown College and has Fashion Coordination and Styling certification from Ryerson University. She has been ANOKHI Magazine's Fashion Editor for the last three years covering the runways from Toronto to India.
February Fashion Scoop: Our Roundup Of The Month's Buzziest News From The South Asian Fashion Scene And Beyond!
Calling All Brides! Get Your Style Inspo From Pakistan's PFDC L'Oréal Paris Bridal Couture Week Right Here
